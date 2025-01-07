Prince Jacques And Princess Gabriella Of Monaco Are Growing Up Before Our Eyes
When Monaco's Prince Albert and Princess Charlene tied the knot in 2011, there was a lot of chatter about the future of the throne. At the time of his massive royal wedding, Albert was already 53 years old. He had already fathered at least two royal love children and needed to produce a legitimate heir in order to avoid a possible future legal battle for the principality. This put a lot of pressure on Albert and Charlene, as all eyes fell on their family. At one point, it was even reported that Monégasque residents had begun bullying the princess for what they viewed as her "inability" to conceive.
On December 10, 2014, the naysayers finally had to bite their tongues. Charlene gave birth to two beautiful babies: Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques. The births of the twins finally put all issues of inheritance to rest. As of the publication of this article, Jacques is posed to become the next reigning prince of Monaco. Gabriella, meanwhile, is expected to one day take on the duties performed by her aunts, Princess Caroline and Princess Stéphanie.
As the royal siblings prepare for their illustrious futures, they will have a lot to learn. On top of going to school, they also have to get used to traveling the world and navigating royal protocols. Luckily, as they grow older, Jacques and Gabriella are also growing into their roles.
Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella are full of personality
It takes a lot of character to be a successful royal, and Monaco's royal twins have personality in droves. In recent years, as they have interacted more with the world around them, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques have allowed their unique traits to shine. In a conversation with French outlet Gala, Princess Charlene described Gabriella as the more outgoing of the duo. "Gabriella is very curious. She is very intrigued by the world and life in general," Charlene revealed. The princess went on to say that Jacques, meanwhile, is more laid-back. "[H]e is curious and observant. More reserved. He is naturally very calm," Charlene added (via Tatler).
Interestingly, these observations echo the words previously uttered by the twins' father, Prince Albert, in 2021. Following Jacques and Gabriella's sixth birthday, Albert told People that his children had very different dispositions. "In very broad terms, Jacques is a little more shy and a little quieter, but he can also come up with some very funny things," he said. He then went on to hint that Gabriella might take after her late grandmother — the beloved movie star-turned-princess Grace Kelly. "She's just a character who loves to dance and to sing. She has no qualms about being in front of people," Albert explained. As Jacques and Gabriella continue to grow older, the public can expect to see them showcase their wonderful personalities at official events.
The royal twins have embarked on official visits
When Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella were infants, there was not very much reason for them to attend royal events. If anything, the twins' parents hoped to shield them from the pressures of public life. After all, growing up famous is not necessarily great for establishing normalcy. That being said, as the prince and princess have learned more about their respective roles, their parents have slowly introduced them to the concept of royal duties. "We don't want to put them into the spotlight too much. It's a case-by-case opportunity for now, so it remains special for them," Prince Albert explained in an interview with People.
One of these special occasions occurred in April 2024 when Jacques and Gabriella headed to Hamburg, Germany, for an important international visit. Accompanied by their parents, the twins attended the official opening of Miniatur Wunderland's Monaco-themed exhibit. The display essentially unveiled a miniature version of Monaco, complete with the principality's iconic Formula 1 track, renowned Oceanographic Museum, and — of course — the palace where Jacques and Gabriella reside.
As they observed the display, the twins behaved like a pair of veritable little royals. Both held their heads high as they entered and exited the event location. Photographs from the visit reveal that they both appeared engaged yet restrained throughout the tour. It seems that Gabriella and Jacques are already growing into responsible future leaders.
Jacques and Gabriella have posed for formal portraits
Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella may be growing into their respective roles, but there is way more to their positions than just attending important events. As two young royals, Gabriella and Jacques are also expected to project a positive image to the public. Luckily, the pair are already well on their way to achieving the intended effect.
This was especially evident on the occasion of the twins' ninth birthday, when they posed for an official royal portrait. Dressed in royal military regalia, Jacques looked every bit the part of the future reigning Prince of Monaco. Gabriella, meanwhile, wore a stunning blue coat and matching hat — stepping fully into her princess role.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, this portrait largely had the intended effect on the public. After the princely family posted it from their official Instagram account, the comments section was flooded with praise for the children. "They [are] so cute and seem so nice," one follower wrote. Another commented, "Beautiful and sophisticated happy royal children."
All in all, the portrait demonstrates that the twins are headed towards their destiny as royal role models. Although the public might not fully approve of their controversial parents, Gabriella and Jacques will perhaps have the chance to recapture the princely family's waning popularity.
The prince and princess have learned to ignore media drama
Naturally, the task of re-establishing the Grimaldi family name is no easy task — and Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella will likely have their work cut out for them as they take on a larger role within the firm. The reason for this is that the Monaco royal family has a long list of scandals that they, try as they might, can never erase. The twins' parents, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene, have long faced rumors about their marriage. And, more recently, Prince Albert has become embroiled in legal troubles that have cast a shadow over his reign.
Although it cannot be easy for Gabriella and Jacques to deal with their parents' complicated reputations, the duo already seem capable of holding their heads high in the face of drama. In February 2024 — when Albert and Charlene made headlines for their rumored marital problems — the entire princely family was thrust into the spotlight. Perhaps to prove the legitimacy of their familial bond, Albert and Charlene headed to a EuroLeague basketball match with Gabriella and Jacques in tow.
As the whole world seemed to stare at the family, searching for any sign of discord, the young prince and princess were able to act naturally. Gabriella even managed to wave to the crowds and perform her duties in spite of the scrutiny.
Princess Gabriella and Prince Jaques were at the center of a scandal
Although Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques are known as exemplary royal children, their names have already been thrust into the papers. In 2024, the dynamic duo found themselves at the center of a royal scandal when it was reported that their childcare might not have been properly managed. The trouble began when Claude Palmero — one of their father's former accountants — told the French investigative newspaper, Le Monde, that at least two of the twins' nannies were working in Monaco illegally.
Per a copy of Palmero's diary, which was reviewed by Le Monde, one of the nannies in question had no legal basis for being present in the principality. "Update on the hiring of nannies ... We're in the middle of an illegal situation (even their tourist visas expired on January 7)," Palmero reportedly wrote. Another one of the royal nannies was allegedly in possession of a counterfeit document. "Not only are they in an illegal situation, but one entered with a fake passport," the lawyer went on to note.
Interestingly, Palmero claimed that both Albert and Princess Charlene were aware that the twins' nannies were working without adequate documentation. In one diary entry, Palmero claimed, "HSH the princess employs people who are not legal." In another, he alleged that Albert had taken "note."
They already plan surprises for their parents
Life can be difficult for a young royal, but that does not mean that Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella don't still try to enjoy themselves. The prince and princess have already shown signs of graciousness by being kind to those around them. This was clear on the occasion of their father, Prince Albert's, 65th birthday. Whereas many other royal children might allow the palace staff to organize their father's big celebration, Gabriella and Jacques wanted to take the reins themselves. The twins thought it would be fun to steal their father away from his desk and take him to a fun event in the center of Monte Carlo.
Speaking to People about the kids' plan, Albert revealed, "It's going to be very subdued. We'll have a little family lunch on Tuesday. Afterward, when the children return from school, I'm going to be kidnapped. Really. I've been told to be available to be kidnapped. At 5:30." Apparently, Jacques and Gabriella wanted to "kidnap" their father from his busy work day to give him a break. "They want to take me to a play at a theatre, but actually, I've only been warned I'm going to be kidnapped," Albert explained in the same interview. While the kids' idea was certainly whimsical, it also revealed something important about their character — both Jacques and Gabriella care deeply about their family and are willing to take the initiative to express their appreciation towards their parents.
Gabriella and Jacques receive fun international gifts
Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques love making their family members happy. And, naturally, this culture of giving very much goes both ways. In May 2023, when Prince Albert and Princess Charlene attended the coronation of King Charles III in London, they knew they couldn't bring the twins to the ceremony. Nonetheless, the couple was sure to return to Monaco with gifts for their children. After all, they didn't want Gabriella and Jacques to miss out on all the fun! As Albert revealed in a conversation with People, "I'll bring them any little 'trinket' I can put my hands on."
In the same interview, Albert went on to say that he was already planning an international trip that could potentially compensate for the good times the twins missed in London. "There's an opportunity to bring them to New York — if we can get them out of school. There'll be a celebration honoring Monaco's 30th anniversary as a member of the United Nations. There'll be a concert by the orchestra of the Carabiniers and a little exhibition, which we're hoping Secretary-General Guterres will attend," Albert divulged. For Jacques and Gabriella, these sorts of opportunities are not just fun — they are also integral to their training as royal leaders of the future.
They misbehaved during a balcony photoshoot
Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella may be growing up, but that doesn't mean that they are grown-ups. Although the two young royals have learned a lot about their position in recent years, they have also shown that they are not above the adorable antics that we see other kids enjoy from time to time. When Monaco celebrated its National Day in November 2024, Jacques and Gabriella posed for pictures with their parents on the balcony of the Prince's Palace. Throughout most of the greeting session, the twins waved at the crowds with big smiles on their faces.
As the ceremony progressed, however, the children began to tire. Both children were photographed leaning their faces into their hands. At one point, Prince Albert had to bend down and whisper something into Gabriella's ear. As her father seemingly encouraged her to participate in waving, the princess produced a sour expression. While this moment may not have been particularly "royal," many fans of the Grimaldi family loved seeing Jacques and Gabriella in a moment of authenticity — and it reminded us of Prince Louis' silly personality, which he displayed in full effect at the 2023 Trooping the Colour. At the end of the day, royal kids are just children like any others, and sometimes they cannot help but engage in charming antics.
The royal twins might just be Swifties
Balcony antics are not the only thing that Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella have in common with Prince William and Princess Catherine's children. Like the United Kingdom's Princess Charlotte, the royal twins of Monaco may just be Taylor Swift fans. On the occasion of their 10th birthday, the Prince's Palace of Monaco posted an Instagram reel showing the twins in a series of fun photographs. In one shot, Jacques and Gabriella each held one hand out to the other, forming a heart between them. Known as the "hand heart," this gesture is largely viewed as a sign of one's status as a Swiftie.
In a 2011 email to the The New York Times, Swift said that the symbol does not signify anything too complicated. "The heart-hand symbol means something between 'I love you' and 'thank you.' It's just a sweet, simple message that you can deliver without saying a word," she said. Apparently, the singer would use this gesture as a way to spread positivity during her high school days. Now, it seems that Jacques and Gabriella have also adopted the hand heart — officially bringing the country singer's symbol into the palace.
Princess Gabriella loves to twin her mom
Princess Charlene has long demonstrated an interest in fashion, and it seems that Princess Gabriella is keen on continuing the family tradition. Speaking about this matter to Gala, Charlene revealed that Gabriella has grown increasingly fascinated by different clothing styles. "Over the last few months, I've noticed that she's more and more interested in it. She likes what she likes, and what kind of clothes she feels comfortable in. But she's still very young," Charlene revealed (via Hello! magazine).
Although Gabriella still has yet to develop a fashion sense of her own, she has been quick to embrace many of Charlene's style choices. In December 2024, the mother/daughter duo were photographed in Monaco's Place du Casino in matching outfits. Both wore classic V-neck pea coats paired with some much-needed wintertime neck coverage. While Charlene appeared to be wearing a black turtleneck, Gabriella seemed to have opted for a scarf of the same shade. Despite these slight difference in the two princess' outfits, they looked like mirror images of each other as they posed for the cameras.
Prince Jacques has learned military protocol from his father
Princess Gabriella is not the only young royal to learn a thing or two from her parents. Prince Jacques has also begun to emulate his father, Prince Albert — especially on ceremonial occasions. On National Day 2024, Jacques was spotted wearing full royal regalia. Dressed in a Prince's Carabinieri uniform, he looked like a miniature version of his dad and every bit the future reigning Prince of Monaco. At one point during the ceremony, Jacques practiced his salute, charming royal fans across the globe.
Although Jacques certainly takes after his blond-haired, blue-eyed mother, his National Day performance reveals a strong resemblance to Albert. His ability to embrace Monégasque military protocol and hold his head high show that he is keen on following in his father's footsteps. Although Jacques still has a lot of growing up to do, so far it appears that he will one day make a fabulous ruler.