Prince Jacques And Princess Gabriella Of Monaco Are Growing Up Before Our Eyes

When Monaco's Prince Albert and Princess Charlene tied the knot in 2011, there was a lot of chatter about the future of the throne. At the time of his massive royal wedding, Albert was already 53 years old. He had already fathered at least two royal love children and needed to produce a legitimate heir in order to avoid a possible future legal battle for the principality. This put a lot of pressure on Albert and Charlene, as all eyes fell on their family. At one point, it was even reported that Monégasque residents had begun bullying the princess for what they viewed as her "inability" to conceive.

On December 10, 2014, the naysayers finally had to bite their tongues. Charlene gave birth to two beautiful babies: Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques. The births of the twins finally put all issues of inheritance to rest. As of the publication of this article, Jacques is posed to become the next reigning prince of Monaco. Gabriella, meanwhile, is expected to one day take on the duties performed by her aunts, Princess Caroline and Princess Stéphanie.

As the royal siblings prepare for their illustrious futures, they will have a lot to learn. On top of going to school, they also have to get used to traveling the world and navigating royal protocols. Luckily, as they grow older, Jacques and Gabriella are also growing into their roles.

