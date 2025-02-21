Signs Ben Affleck's Bond With Daughter Violet Was Unphased By JLo Divorce Drama
After the ravaging wildfires swept through Los Angeles in January 2025, Ben Affleck stood holding his teen daughter, Violet Affleck, close as the homes around them were reduced to piles of ash. The actor was luckily spared from the list of Hollywood stars who tragically lost their homes to the devastating LA wildfires. Still, all the havoc left him heartbroken regardless. So, when Violet checked in on her father, the "Good Will Hunting" star, with a face filled with palpable relief, cradled the back of his daughter's head in a tender hug — proving they're closer than ever.
Violet has always had a strong bond with her father. In a May 2007 issue of InStyle, Jennifer Garner, her mother and Ben's ex-wife, confirmed, "Violet prefers him to anyone. He's a teddybear of a guy. Nothing makes me happier than to see the two of them together and her little hands on his face," (via People). As their daughter grew up, she sadly witnessed Ben Affleck's two failed marriages, with the Oscar winner divorcing Garner in 2015 and triple threat Jennifer Lopez in 2024.
Notably, when rumors spread of his and Lopez's contentious relationship in August of that year, the father-of-two reportedly dedicated his focus to Violet's big move to college, per an inside source who spoke to People. With Violet attending Yale University on the East Coast, the "Mallrats" star has one more reason to visit his old New England stomping grounds too. Violet spent her 2024 Thanksgiving break at home with both Ben and Garner, where they volunteered at L.A.'s Midnight Mission, providing brunch to the city's homeless population. Even amid his turbulent love life, her proud papa prioritized creating positive family memories for Violet during one of her few moments away from school.
Violet remains close with Jennifer Lopez too
Violet Affleck isn't picking sides in Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's split no matter how much her father evidently means to her. Bennifer fans will be happy to know that Violet's relationship with her stepmom reportedly didn't falter even once the celebrity couple announced they were divorcing. In November 2024, Violet was seen with her sister, Lynda Lopez, who visited the Yale student at school and posted an Instagram selfie with the teen.
With eyebrows raising all over the country, a source clarified to the Daily Mail, "Violet said that she just reached out to her and said she wanted to come visit." They added, "Violet has a strong attachment to JLo and her family." Still, people wondered how Ben and Jennifer Garner reportedly felt about Violet's bond with JLo's family.
Shockingly, according to the insider, he discovered Violet's outing with Lynda via social media, like the rest of us. "It's quite confusing to Ben and Jen [Garner] because they do not understand why Violet is so adamant on keeping her close," the source claimed. The blended families still appear amicable, with the kids remaining the focus.