Signs Ben Affleck's Bond With Daughter Violet Was Unphased By JLo Divorce Drama

After the ravaging wildfires swept through Los Angeles in January 2025, Ben Affleck stood holding his teen daughter, Violet Affleck, close as the homes around them were reduced to piles of ash. The actor was luckily spared from the list of Hollywood stars who tragically lost their homes to the devastating LA wildfires. Still, all the havoc left him heartbroken regardless. So, when Violet checked in on her father, the "Good Will Hunting" star, with a face filled with palpable relief, cradled the back of his daughter's head in a tender hug — proving they're closer than ever.

Violet has always had a strong bond with her father. In a May 2007 issue of InStyle, Jennifer Garner, her mother and Ben's ex-wife, confirmed, "Violet prefers him to anyone. He's a teddybear of a guy. Nothing makes me happier than to see the two of them together and her little hands on his face," (via People). As their daughter grew up, she sadly witnessed Ben Affleck's two failed marriages, with the Oscar winner divorcing Garner in 2015 and triple threat Jennifer Lopez in 2024.

Notably, when rumors spread of his and Lopez's contentious relationship in August of that year, the father-of-two reportedly dedicated his focus to Violet's big move to college, per an inside source who spoke to People. With Violet attending Yale University on the East Coast, the "Mallrats" star has one more reason to visit his old New England stomping grounds too. Violet spent her 2024 Thanksgiving break at home with both Ben and Garner, where they volunteered at L.A.'s Midnight Mission, providing brunch to the city's homeless population. Even amid his turbulent love life, her proud papa prioritized creating positive family memories for Violet during one of her few moments away from school.

