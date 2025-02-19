Whatever Happened To Josh Hutcherson After The Hunger Games?

Josh Hutcherson's life was never the same after "The Hunger Games" saga. Though he more or less pulled away from the public eye after soaring to fame in the dystopian romance franchise, he has continued to show up in unexpected projects. From playing a villainous criminal ringleader to a fashion model, the actor has gone through a wild transformation after he graduated from "The Hunger Games."

After all, as the actor told Entertainment Weekly in 2020, "The Hunger Games" franchise was basically his version of college. He started the first film when he was only 18, and four years later, he came out to face the real world. "It was the first time I was away from my family and on my own." He learned a lot during that time, including his relationship with fame and what kind of actor he wanted to be.

"Hunger Games" changed the actor's life, and to this day he finds ads for the latest installments "triggering." "Like, I'm supposed to be somewhere!" he said in a 2024 Entertainment Weekly interview. Though the franchise is far from finished, for Hutcherson, the door might be closed off for good. He has since moved on from playing a teenage heartthrob and the YA genre and venturing into the R-rated mature space with the potential of leading a hit horror franchise — a lot has happened to Josh Hutcherson after "The Hunger Games."

