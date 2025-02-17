Cher's Unusual Hairstyle At SNL50 Steals The Show (Literally) And Everyone Has Thoughts
Cher's attention-grabbing updo at the "Saturday Night Live" 50th anniversary special sadly led her to get caught in many people's crosshairs. After witnessing Cher's stunning hair transformation through the years, many fans were surprised to see the legendary singer choosing to put her long, silver locks up in a comically large 'do that ultimately led her to steal the show on Lorne Michaels' big night. While one commentator on X, formerly known as Twitter, pointed out that the hairstyle was unfortunately reminiscent of Marge Simpson's iconic 'do, another felt it looked more like cotton candy. And, of course, it was impossible not to see the hairdo and think of Dolly Parton.
Whenever the cameras panned to the star-studded audience, many found it quite difficult to pay attention to anyone or anything else except the "Believe" hitmaker. The hairdo also caught the attention of at-home viewers and audience members alike since comedian Rob Schneider took to X to complain about how Cher's hair was basically all he could focus on at the event. Some critics even called out the "Moonstruck" star for being inconsiderate. However, fans quickly jumped to her defense, with one writing, "Cher's hair is doing more for the view than half the 'new talent' on SNL these days." Notably, the Grammy winner took a big risk with her hairdo for the night.
While speaking to People in 2022, Cher revealed the one hairstyle we would never see on her, proclaiming, "[Going gray] is fine for other girls." The "Dark Lady" hitmaker then confidently asserted, "I'm just not doing it!" While the 'do got mixed reactions on the night, her live performance was well-received not least because it featured a major throwback.
Cher turned back time for her SNL 50th anniversary special performance
Cher wore one of her most daring outfits yet for her performance of "If I Could Turn Back Time" at the "SNL" 50th anniversary special. The living legend donned a figure-hugging, sheer black sequined leotard for the occasion, pairing it with a shimmery black leather jacket and thigh-high boots. Of course, the number was nearly identical to the one that the Oscar winner famously wore in the original music video for the hit song, back in 1989. Most X commentators were thoroughly impressed by Cher's ability to put on such a terrific show at 78 years of age.
She was incredible as expected. She has aged like a fine wine. I can't believe she's nearly 79 years old and she kicked ass. The legend and icon you are. https://t.co/daHHf4Ngi9
— Dreams of a Cabin by the Lake 💙🌊🇺🇸 (@freethinkerJT) February 15, 2025
Her undeniable charm wasn't lost on actors Jon Hamm and Kevin Costner either, since they both looked completely awestruck as she performed her heart out on stage. However, the "Mermaids" star managed to steal the show in more ways than one. Although several of Cher's outfits have hit all the wrong notes in the past, her ensemble for the starry event definitely wasn't one of them. The multiple Grammy winner kept things simple with a black gown and a furry black coat. However, she added a Cher touch to it with a deep neckline accentuated with rhinestones.
And Cher's longtime beau, Alexander 'AE' Edwards, attended the red carpet event with her and even sweetly helped Cher tuck her locks into place before they posed for photos together. Despite the couple's demonstrable love for each other, she apparently still couldn't help grabbing onto Costner's thigh as she enjoyed the show with Edwards by her side. Suffice it to say that Cher had a blast despite all the criticism about her hair.