Cher's Unusual Hairstyle At SNL50 Steals The Show (Literally) And Everyone Has Thoughts

Cher's attention-grabbing updo at the "Saturday Night Live" 50th anniversary special sadly led her to get caught in many people's crosshairs. After witnessing Cher's stunning hair transformation through the years, many fans were surprised to see the legendary singer choosing to put her long, silver locks up in a comically large 'do that ultimately led her to steal the show on Lorne Michaels' big night. While one commentator on X, formerly known as Twitter, pointed out that the hairstyle was unfortunately reminiscent of Marge Simpson's iconic 'do, another felt it looked more like cotton candy. And, of course, it was impossible not to see the hairdo and think of Dolly Parton.

Whenever the cameras panned to the star-studded audience, many found it quite difficult to pay attention to anyone or anything else except the "Believe" hitmaker. The hairdo also caught the attention of at-home viewers and audience members alike since comedian Rob Schneider took to X to complain about how Cher's hair was basically all he could focus on at the event. Some critics even called out the "Moonstruck" star for being inconsiderate. However, fans quickly jumped to her defense, with one writing, "Cher's hair is doing more for the view than half the 'new talent' on SNL these days." Notably, the Grammy winner took a big risk with her hairdo for the night.

While speaking to People in 2022, Cher revealed the one hairstyle we would never see on her, proclaiming, "[Going gray] is fine for other girls." The "Dark Lady" hitmaker then confidently asserted, "I'm just not doing it!" While the 'do got mixed reactions on the night, her live performance was well-received not least because it featured a major throwback.

