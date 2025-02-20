Pauline Ducruet Of Monaco Lives A Lavish Life

Pauline Ducruet is now an international designer, but a lot of her success may not have been possible if she were not a royal. As part of the prestigious Grimaldi family, her birth afforded her royal status. Like Prince Jacques of Monaco, who is growing up before our eyes, Ducruet is one of the royals in line for the throne in the small European country. The fashion designer is 17th in the line of succession in her home country. There is a very small chance she would ever take the Monégasque throne, but the fact that she is one of the possible heirs gives her access to a life fit for the royal she is.

Yet when it comes to her position, Ducruet challenges the concept people have of her life as a royal. She spoke with Australian Vogue, saying,"It [life as a royal] being all gowns and tiaras – that's a misconception." The designer acknowledged her privilege, but noted that her success is not simply due to her status. "Obviously there is some advantage but you need to work hard to make a difference with what you do and get your credibility into the sector that you choose to work in," she said. It is impossible to tell if she would welcome more of a role in the monarchy, but between designing and running a company, it is unlikely that she could even find time.