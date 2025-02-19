Diamond Pro: Kimberly Guilfoyle's Engagement Ring From Don Jr. Has Huge Resell Value
Ever since Donald Trump Jr. left his long-time fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle for much younger model Bettina Anderson, Guifloyle has been coping in the ways that she can. Whether she's donning an inappropriate dress to grab attention or taking awkward selfies trying to prove that she's moved on, Guilfoyle has certainly been doing her best to remain front of mind. One thing that might help her move on from the devastation of her previous relationship would be pawning off the giant engagement ring Don Jr. gave her.
When Don Jr. and Guilfoyle first got engaged, it came with its own set of scandals (there might have been some overlap between Don Jr. being married to ex wife Vanessa Trump and his romance with Guilfoyle). Regardless, in an exclusive interview with The List, one expert revealed just how much Guilfoyle's engagement ring from Don Jr. might have cost at the time. Now that Don Jr. has moved on, many are wondering what Guilfoyle could get should she decide to resell the ring. This time, in-house expert Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, discussed just how large of a chunk of change Guilfoyle could get, should she decide to recycle her rock.
Kimberly Guilfoyle has a good ring to resell
Some engagement rings are considered family heirlooms passed down from generation to generation, and others might simply be unpleasant reminders of what once was. Considering how Kimberly Guilfoyle doesn't seem to be handling the split from Donald Trump Jr. very well, it might be safe to assume that she views her ring as the latter. As diamond expert Mike Fried puts it, "Deciding to sell an engagement ring is a highly personal choice." However, should Guilfoyle choose to pawn it off, she might see a decent boost to her finances.
According to Fried, "Reselling a diamond ring isn't difficult," as there are many markets willing to take an heirloom off your hands (Fried recommends "an online wholesaler for the best value"). However, he also admits that "Diamonds have a resale value that's significantly less than the initial price tag," meaning that should Guilfoyle choose to pawn her rather pricey ring, she should expect to get "between 20% [to] 60% of the original price." Although, one of the things we know about Don Jr.'s engagement to Guilfoyle was that he certainly went all-out with the ring. Fried estimates that, "Depending on the quality of the diamond, it could have cost $250,000 originally." Which means, should Guilfoyle trot down to her local wholesaler, "she could expect to get anywhere from $50,000 to $150,000." That might help provide her with some extra spending money while she fulfills her duties as Ambassador to Greece.