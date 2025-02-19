Diamond Pro: Kimberly Guilfoyle's Engagement Ring From Don Jr. Has Huge Resell Value

Some engagement rings are considered family heirlooms passed down from generation to generation, and others might simply be unpleasant reminders of what once was. Considering how Kimberly Guilfoyle doesn't seem to be handling the split from Donald Trump Jr. very well, it might be safe to assume that she views her ring as the latter. As diamond expert Mike Fried puts it, "Deciding to sell an engagement ring is a highly personal choice." However, should Guilfoyle choose to pawn it off, she might see a decent boost to her finances.

According to Fried, "Reselling a diamond ring isn't difficult," as there are many markets willing to take an heirloom off your hands (Fried recommends "an online wholesaler for the best value"). However, he also admits that "Diamonds have a resale value that's significantly less than the initial price tag," meaning that should Guilfoyle choose to pawn her rather pricey ring, she should expect to get "between 20% [to] 60% of the original price." Although, one of the things we know about Don Jr.'s engagement to Guilfoyle was that he certainly went all-out with the ring. Fried estimates that, "Depending on the quality of the diamond, it could have cost $250,000 originally." Which means, should Guilfoyle trot down to her local wholesaler, "she could expect to get anywhere from $50,000 to $150,000." That might help provide her with some extra spending money while she fulfills her duties as Ambassador to Greece.

