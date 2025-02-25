Linda McMahon Outfits That Totally Missed The Mark

Having been in the cultural zeitgeist for decades — especially for anyone who grew up watching WWE — Linda McMahon has been a name that's blared into homes from television sets long before President Donald Trump boosted his ego by making her a cabinet pick. As Trump's nominee for Secretary of Education, McMahon comes to the table more prepared than some of his other picks. For starters, McMahon served in Trump's first administration as leader of the Small Business Administration. Plus, McMahon boasts an even wilder TV past than Trump himself. However, with all this extended publicity, the odds that McMahon has worn some questionable outfits certainly increase.

Considering that she has been in the public eye since the 1980s and throughout the height of wrestling during the Attitude Era of the 1990s, McMahon's sense of style feels trapped in a specific era. Even while participating in an administration determined to strip body politics from the forefront, navigating the political arena as an older woman still comes with its own set of fashion challenges. McMahon often wants to be seen as competent, business-minded, and strong. However, some of the fabrics she picks or patterns she wears can give her away as appearing anything but. Here's five times McMahon's outfits truly missed the mark.