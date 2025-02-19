All The Red Flags Surrounding Elon Musk's Reported Mystery Child With Ashley St. Clair

After Ashley St. Clair accused Elon Musk of fathering a child with her back in September of 2024, the controversial tech billionaire had plenty to say online, but none of it was in response to her. On February 17, three days after St. Clair released her shocking statement, Musk took to his app, X, to discuss everything from his Department of Government Efficiency to his grievances about video games to even responding to a post by Shivon Zilis — mother of his second set of twins and also notably one of Musk's company executives. What he did not do, however, was mention anything involving his latest possible child.

In fact, the closest Musk came to offering any sort of statement was a simple one word tweet in response to an entirely separate post. When a user on X reposted an old 2020 tweet from St. Clair in which she joked of wanting a "marriage proposal" from the former PayPal co-owner, the poster captioned it with, "Ashley St. Clair plotted for HALF A DECADE to ensnare Elon Musk," to which he simply responded with, "Whoa." Although this is not an outright refusal of the assertion that they had a child together, it's not an admission either. For her part, St. Clair replied to the post with a since deleted tweet.

She proclaimed, "Elon, we have been trying to communicate for the past several days, and you have not responded. When are you going to reply to us instead of publicly responding to smears?" (via The Independent). Should the conservative commentator be telling the truth about this situation, it will be yet another tragic detail about Musk's children. Although, some are already casting doubt as proof has been hard to come by.

