All The Red Flags Surrounding Elon Musk's Reported Mystery Child With Ashley St. Clair
World's richest man Elon Musk has once again found a way to make himself the center of a bizarre controversy. Well known for advocating for higher birth rates, Musk has even taken to the social media platform he owns — X, formerly known as Twitter — to post, "Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far." And the SpaceX CEO really does mean it; Musk has fathered 12 children with four different women. However, a bombshell accusation from conservative media personality Ashley St. Clair might up the total to 13 children with five moms.
St. Clair revealed on X, on February 14, 2025, "Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father." She elaborated, "I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause." This naturally set off a string of events that not only got social media buzzing with conspiracy theories, but also brought up several red flags in the allegations of Musk fathering yet another child. With it difficult to pinpoint who Musk is even dating, the Tesla CEO is using the chaos to his advantage.
Elon Musk refused to respond to the mystery child allegations
After Ashley St. Clair accused Elon Musk of fathering a child with her back in September of 2024, the controversial tech billionaire had plenty to say online, but none of it was in response to her. On February 17, three days after St. Clair released her shocking statement, Musk took to his app, X, to discuss everything from his Department of Government Efficiency to his grievances about video games to even responding to a post by Shivon Zilis — mother of his second set of twins and also notably one of Musk's company executives. What he did not do, however, was mention anything involving his latest possible child.
In fact, the closest Musk came to offering any sort of statement was a simple one word tweet in response to an entirely separate post. When a user on X reposted an old 2020 tweet from St. Clair in which she joked of wanting a "marriage proposal" from the former PayPal co-owner, the poster captioned it with, "Ashley St. Clair plotted for HALF A DECADE to ensnare Elon Musk," to which he simply responded with, "Whoa." Although this is not an outright refusal of the assertion that they had a child together, it's not an admission either. For her part, St. Clair replied to the post with a since deleted tweet.
She proclaimed, "Elon, we have been trying to communicate for the past several days, and you have not responded. When are you going to reply to us instead of publicly responding to smears?" (via The Independent). Should the conservative commentator be telling the truth about this situation, it will be yet another tragic detail about Musk's children. Although, some are already casting doubt as proof has been hard to come by.
There are no photos of Elon Musk's alleged kid with Ashley St. Clair
While Elon Musk avoids confirming or denying the claims that Ashley St. Clair has made regarding his possible 13th child, the MAGA influencer has also yet to reveal any proof that their son exists at all. So far, she and her representative Brian Glicklich have asserted that Musk verbally acknowledged the child in a private phone conversation, but according to a statement from Glicklich on X they are "waiting for Elon to publicly acknowledge his parental role with Ashley." In the meantime, St. Clair is keeping evidence of their son private — likely for good reason.
As Glicklich pointed out, "It is disappointing that a tabloid reporter, who repeatedly ambushed Ashley and her family, made it impossible to complete that process confidentially." In a pinned post on her X profile, St. Clair argued, "Kids should be off limits for journalists. Will be spending time with my family & logging off for a while." This comes after her representative confirmed in a statement that St. Clair and Musk were "privately working towards the creation of an agreement about raising their child for some time."
As much as online commenters may want to criticize St. Clair for having a child out of wedlock with someone as divisive as the tech billionaire, it is well within her rights to want to keep the child out of the public eye — especially considering how Musk and Grimes are still in the middle of a tragic custody battle in the wake of him parading their son X around in public with President Trump.
There's no word on which tabloid was pressuring Ashley St. Clair
What we know about Elon Musk's children is predominantly down to the sheer amount of fame he chases, but when it comes to his alleged son with Ashley St. Clair, very little is known, from what the child looks like to which news outlet reportedly pressured the conservative media personality into disclosing that she and Musk had an affair at all. St. Clair told the New York Post that Musk himself didn't want to go public but that her hand was ultimately forced by tabloid journalists snooping around. However, there's been no indication of which outlet it was that was putting pressure on St. Clair to reveal her secret.
Further exemplifying why the MAGA influencer likely wanted to keep it out of the public eye, Musk fans have ripped her apart on social media since she came forward. Conservative media personality H. Pearl Davis rudely joked on X, "Congrats on single motherhood!!!" while Bethany S. Mandel took a break from writing her "Mom Wars" Substack to advise, "I strongly recommend having a baby daddy who lives in your house." While no one has come forward to take credit for pushing St. Clair to go through all this ridicule over a maybe baby, this is notably not the first time Musk has fathered a secret child.
Elon Musk has welcomed several secret children over the years
Just a few months after Grimes gave birth to their daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, Musk was confirmed to have fathered twins with employee Shivon Zilis. This came as a shock to many, including the singer herself. However, it was clarified that the two were not involved in a physical, romantic relationship since the tech billionaire simply donated sperm, with the twins being the result of IVF. He and Zilis, the director of operations and special projects at Neuralink, subsequently welcomed a third kid too. Complicating matters, the SpaceX founder and Grimes had their second son, Techno Mechanicus, in 2022.
Beyond the eyebrow raising baby names Musk and Grimes are fond of, the complex relationship between Musk and Grimes involved fraught custody battles. The singer's mother accused the tech billionaire of withholding the passports for the children he shares with Grimes to keep them from seeing family members, all while he paraded them around in the Oval Office and while doing official DOGE business. Ashley St. Clair is likely keeping all of this in mind while she applies pressure to Musk to acknowledge the child they share. Although, with all these red flags it'll be hard to get the truth.