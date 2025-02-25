Old Pictures Of Donald & Barron Trump Prove How Far They've Grown Apart

Donald Trump has freely admitted he's not the type of dad who changes diapers and takes his kids to the park, responsibilities he considers emasculating. "It's just not for me," he once said in an interview (per Cosmopolitan). So when Barron entered the picture in 2006, mom Melania did the bulk of the childrearing while Trump tended to business. Only when his son was a little older did the mogul spend more time with him (who can forget Barron's viral "suitcase" video, in which he proudly showed off his mini briefcase to Dad before heading to school?). Melania's Facebook photo album shows Barron also played baseball, tennis, and basketball in grade school. It's hard to say whether his dad attended his games, but he was certainly pleased with his youngest son's skill on the green.

Advertisement

Today, however, it's Kai Trump who's the golfer Donald always wanted Barron to be, and those dad-son moments seem to be turning into a "Cat's in the Cradle" scenario. Though Barron helped his dad win over Gen Z voters by pointing him toward relevant podcasters for interviews, he's now busy at school a few hundred miles from the White House. (Even at NYU, Barron's lowkey behavior suggests he's not active in college sports, or any other extracurriculars, for that matter.) When the president attended Super Bowl LXI and the 2025 Daytona 500, Barron wasn't with him to share the excitement; instead, sibs Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump and their children got the honors. Even on the rare occasions Donald and Barron are together, the younger Trump seems to give off that vibe familiar to any parent of a teen, thinking something like, "I'm being a good sport, but I wish I were FaceTiming my friends instead."

Advertisement

I ❤ my handsome driver & security! 😍😉 pic.twitter.com/VHN6YAgVyM — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) February 16, 2014

Barron is on track to get his degree just a few months before his dad (reluctantly) leaves office for the second and final time. Let's hope this gives them an opportunity to reconnect.