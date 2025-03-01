The Most Awkward Pics Of Elon Musk Ever Taken
During the 2025 presidential inauguration, Elon Musk, whose bromance with Donald Trump may be going down in flames, created a media storm after he made a gesture that many people deemed to be nefarious. While speaking to the crowd on January 20, Musk said, "And I just want to say thank you for making it happen. Thank you," before holding his chest and then throwing his arm up in the air. Many people online have speculated whether this gesture was intended to be a Nazi salute since it certainly did resemble one. Others are defending the billionaire, claiming it was not his intention to make a Nazi salute and that it was supposed to resemble a "Roman salute."
Remember when Democrats called MAGA rallies "Nazi rallies?"
President un-elect Elon Musk just did the Nazi Sieg Heil salute.
We were right.
Absolutely vile.pic.twitter.com/lg5xl2QpMM
— Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) January 20, 2025
"Historian of fascism here," Professor Ruth Ben-Ghiat wrote on Bluesky. "It was a Nazi salute and a very belligerent one too." Another person wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), "People calling Elon doing a Nazi salute a "Roman salute" are the purest form of idiot you can come across," showcasing the strong reactions to Musk's actions caught on video. The awkward gesture at the inauguration brings to mind other snapshots of the famous CEO, who is not known for being a photogenic person with many unflattering photographs featuring him.
Did Elon Musk get a hair transplant?
Elon Musk looks unrecognizable in throwback photos before his Tesla fame, including in one unflattering image from 2000 that has been talked about online for years. The photo in question showcases a puffy-eyed Musk making a strange face, but the most talked-about aspect is the fact that his hair looks extremely different from the appearance of his hair circa 2025. Musk looks like he is balding, even though he appeared at the inauguration with a full head of hair.
Some people online believe Musk received a hair transplant, and that's why his hair is noticeably fuller in the years since 2000. If he actually did undergo a hair transplant, one X user pointed out the hypocrisy of Musk being against gender-affirming care; "This is what Elon Musk looked like before he took hormones, had a hair transplant, and plastic surgery. All stuff that he wants banned for Trans people." Page Six even spoke to hair transplant specialist Dr. Jeffrey Epstein about whether Musk underwent treatment for hair loss. Dr. Epstein said, "he had a class three to a class four (out of seven) hair loss pattern and he now shows no evidence, at least in the front, of any hair loss."
Why was Elon Musk photographed alongside Ghislaine Maxwell?
One very uncomfortable photo that exists online featuring Elon Musk, who allegedly wants to move to Florida due to his Trump obsession, depicts the Mar-A-Lago regular posing with convicted criminal Ghislaine Maxwell. The image was taken at an Oscars party hosted by Vanity Fair in 2014. Maxwell was convicted of her part in a sex trafficking conspiracy involving her partner and accomplice, Jeffrey Epstein, and was given a 20-year prison sentence.
Many people online assumed that Musk was associated with Maxwell due to the photograph. One X user posted the photo with the caption, "Your good friend Ghislaine Maxwell?" Musk himself actually answered the post on X, saying, "Don't know Ghislaine at all. She photobombed me once at a Vanity Fair party several years ago." He then shifted the blame for Maxwell's appearance on Vanity Fair; "Real question is why VF [sic] invited her in the first place." It is not clear whether Musk ever conversed with the disgraced socialite and convicted sex offender, but the photo of them together brings an undeniably eerie feeling.
Elon's shirtless pic in Mykonos caused a stir
In 2022, Elon Musk was photographed on vacation in Mykonos with Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel. One image from the series of snaps taken showcases Musk shirtless and making a candid face with his mouth open. Many people online were quick to call out the billionaire's physique, which some social media users deemed as peculiar. People picked at the entrepreneur's complexion, with one person commenting on X, "Why is he so pale? ... At least get some spray tan, master of the universe." Another X user made a quip about his body, saying, "What's going on with the top half of his torso I'm confused."
The successful Tesla CEO seemed to not be discouraged by the comments about his physical appearance when he addressed a positive comment regarding the image on X, which he now owns. "Haha damn, maybe I should take off my shirt more often ... free the nip!! (already back in the factory btw)." While he may have seemed confident about his physique online, Musk has since gone through a drastic weight loss transformation.
Elon got caught jumping up and down at Trump Rally
During a Trump rally on October 5 in Butler, Pennsylvania, which was held at the same place where an attempted assassination against Donald Trump occurred, Elon Musk was photographed jumping in a strange manner while behind Trump. The behavior was undoubtedly odd and the internet took notice. Some said Musk looked inhuman in the photographs, while another X user majorly poked fun at the CEO, saying "I don't know if this will make sense to anyone but Elon jumps like a homeschool kid."
Other people online noted that Musk's stance in the photo resembled the character Ross in a particular episode of the show "Friends," when Ross makes a jumping motion similar to Elon's. Another X user referred to Musk as a game avatar from "Roblox." Most people would agree that Musk's appearance in the photo is strange, with his midriff showing and his arms flailing in the air, but it does showcase his enthusiasm for the Trump administration. However, Musk's behavior may seem off-color at times even to Trump, who couldn't get Musk off the stage fast enough at a pre-inauguration rally. Although, Musk's frequent presence, no matter how awkward, indicates that he is truly a trusted person within the Trump administration.
Elon was on his phone during Trump's inauguration
During Donald Trump's inauguration in January 2025, Elon Musk, who might be weirder than JD Vance, was criticized for many images snapped of him. These controversial images of the entrepreneur depicted him moving his eyes strangely and, of course, his salute. Another snapshot that stood out for all the wrong reasons was when he was caught looking deeply into his phone. This is highly inappropriate behavior for a man of Musk's position to be exhibiting at an inauguration, and many social media users rightfully jumped at the chance to poke fun at Musk's antics.
One X user decided to call out not only Musk but Google CEO Sundar Pichai as well, since it seemed like both men were not paying attention to their surroundings and were instead transfixed by their phones; "For Elon Musk and Sundar Pichai, phone is way more important than President Trump." Meanwhile, a Threads user compared Musk and Pichai's behavior to that of children, writing, "These kids and their damn phones."