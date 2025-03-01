The Most Awkward Pics Of Elon Musk Ever Taken

During the 2025 presidential inauguration, Elon Musk, whose bromance with Donald Trump may be going down in flames, created a media storm after he made a gesture that many people deemed to be nefarious. While speaking to the crowd on January 20, Musk said, "And I just want to say thank you for making it happen. Thank you," before holding his chest and then throwing his arm up in the air. Many people online have speculated whether this gesture was intended to be a Nazi salute since it certainly did resemble one. Others are defending the billionaire, claiming it was not his intention to make a Nazi salute and that it was supposed to resemble a "Roman salute."

Remember when Democrats called MAGA rallies "Nazi rallies?" President un-elect Elon Musk just did the Nazi Sieg Heil salute. We were right. Absolutely vile.pic.twitter.com/lg5xl2QpMM — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) January 20, 2025

"Historian of fascism here," Professor Ruth Ben-Ghiat wrote on Bluesky. "It was a Nazi salute and a very belligerent one too." Another person wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), "People calling Elon doing a Nazi salute a "Roman salute" are the purest form of idiot you can come across," showcasing the strong reactions to Musk's actions caught on video. The awkward gesture at the inauguration brings to mind other snapshots of the famous CEO, who is not known for being a photogenic person with many unflattering photographs featuring him.

