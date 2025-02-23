Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Lives A Really Lavish Life

Kayla Nicole's on-and-off relationship with Travis Kelce made the influencer a household name. The pair first started dating in 2017 after he liked so many of her Instagram posts, she could no longer resist sliding into his DMs. They were hot and cold for the next five years until May 2022, when they finally called it quits. This time it was for real, as Travis Kelce made it clear he was done with Kayla Nicole by publicly unfollowing her on social media.

In addition to suffering from a broken heart, the media personality soon discovered the breakup was also impacting other aspects of her personal life. For example, Kayla Nicole's friendship with Brittany Mahomes became complicated after the breakup. Worst of all, though, was the hate she received from the public, which ultimately took a toll on her mental health. "Going through a public breakup, just to be frank, it's been overwhelming," Nicole shared on "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" in 2025. "[I was] reduced to a headline to something so small as someone's ex-girlfriend." Moreover, rumors began to spread that Kayla Nicole had bad blood with Taylor Swift, adding more fuel to the fire.

Even so, Nicole dusted herself off and kept on living her best life, which has meant enjoying a truly lavish existence. Here's a look inside the ultra luxe life of Travis Kelce's former flame, Kayla Nicole.