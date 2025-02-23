Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Lives A Really Lavish Life
Kayla Nicole's on-and-off relationship with Travis Kelce made the influencer a household name. The pair first started dating in 2017 after he liked so many of her Instagram posts, she could no longer resist sliding into his DMs. They were hot and cold for the next five years until May 2022, when they finally called it quits. This time it was for real, as Travis Kelce made it clear he was done with Kayla Nicole by publicly unfollowing her on social media.
In addition to suffering from a broken heart, the media personality soon discovered the breakup was also impacting other aspects of her personal life. For example, Kayla Nicole's friendship with Brittany Mahomes became complicated after the breakup. Worst of all, though, was the hate she received from the public, which ultimately took a toll on her mental health. "Going through a public breakup, just to be frank, it's been overwhelming," Nicole shared on "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" in 2025. "[I was] reduced to a headline to something so small as someone's ex-girlfriend." Moreover, rumors began to spread that Kayla Nicole had bad blood with Taylor Swift, adding more fuel to the fire.
Even so, Nicole dusted herself off and kept on living her best life, which has meant enjoying a truly lavish existence. Here's a look inside the ultra luxe life of Travis Kelce's former flame, Kayla Nicole.
Kayla Nicole loves a luxe vacation
Kayla Nicole has long been a fan of travel, and when she hits the road, she does so in style. As her Instagram reveals, Nicole's go-to vacation plans often include a beach and lots of time in the water. Indeed, she once told her Instagram followers, "Boat days are a form of therapy I vehemently stand by."
Just some of her most jaw-dropping getaways include a July 2019 trip to Turks and Caicos where she enjoyed the white sand beaches and crystal clear waters. "My summers been special," she teased on Instagram. Then, in June 2021, she watched dolphins swimming around her while on a boat ride in Puako, Hawaii. Meanwhile, in July 2023, she jetted off to Mexico, where she stayed at the Be Tulum Beach & Spa Resort, located right on the shore of the Caribbean and surrounded by lush, tropical greenery. The swanky hotel has actually been awarded One Michelin Key, meaning it's considered "a very special stay," and has a price tag to match — rates start at $500 per night.
Later that November, Nicole turned up the luxury factor even further, as she checked into the Palm Heights Grand Cayman. Marketed as the Cayman Islands' "first all suite boutique hotel," it sits right on the ocean with direct access to Seven Mile Beach, which the hotel calls "one of the Caribbean's most coveted stretches of white sand." Not surprisingly, this too is a Michelin-recognized property and a single night here will set you back a whopping $6,859.
Kayla Nicole lived it up at Paris Fashion Week in 2019
While she's taken plenty of A-list trips since calling it quits with Travis Kelce, one of Kayla Nicole's fondest getaways was actually with her ex. The influencer and NFL tight end visited Paris, France in June 2019 and, while there, attended several Paris Men's Fashion Week events together. As Nicole would tell her Instagram followers a year later, "I think about Paris often." And it's easy to see why, given how lavish her time there was. While visiting the City of Love, Nicole stayed in a hotel suite directly overlooking the Eiffel Tower, visited top attractions like the Louvre, and indulged in some of the city's finest cuisine.
However, perhaps the most memorable was the time she spent visiting various fashion events. Kayla Nicole has rocked some head-turning looks, especially the outfit she wore when she and Kelce attended the Thom Browne Menswear Spring Summer 2020 show, to which she wore a white corset top with green, statement-making flared pants.
What's more, Nicole was also snapped posing at other shows by herself and shared some of the images to Instagram. Rocking Dior sneakers with a matching shorts-blazer combo from Zara, she told followers that the biggest lesson she learned was to bring a personal photographer the next time around. Otherwise, "You have to pay @bfa per image. And THEY AINT CHEAP," she quipped. "So yall gone get every last one these thangs and act like it's your first time seeing it too!"
Kayla Nicole has an impressive modeling side hustle
Before landing in the tabloids because of her personal life, Kayla Nicole was already making her way into the spotlight as a sportscaster. After graduating from Pepperdine University with a Bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism, Nicole began covering the NBA and NFL for the likes of ESPN and Barstool Sports. She also worked as a Los Angeles Lakers in-game reporter before hosting her own show titled "I Am Athlete Daily."
As the sports lover previously told fans on Instagram, "Hosting is where my heart is," however, she also has a deep-rooted love for fashion. In addition to her day job, Nicole has a successful side hustle as a model and fashion influencer. In 2022, she was chosen as a brand ambassador for Rihanna's lingerie line, Savage x Fenty. She's also created sponsored video posts for Revolve and Fabletics, as well as for Crocs in which she gushed on Instagram, "Nothing better than sliding these on post work out — like giving your feet a hug."
Nicole hasn't just modeled in print and online, though. In September 2023, she walked the runway for athleisure brand Actively BLACK during New York Fashion Week. "I haven't been on a runway in AGES. Years. Decades," she joked on Instagram. "It felt really good to celebrate this version of my body."
Kayla Nicole owns her own successful business
As if working full-time and hustling to make it as an influencer weren't enough, Kayla Nicole also launched her own fitness brand in 2020. Originally called Strong Is Sexy, it eventually rebranded as Tribe Therepē (pronounced "therapy") and merged its original fitness focus with a new mental health component. As the wellness brand's website notes, it's "redefining fitness from the inside out" by sharing workout routines developed with personal trainers, as well as delicious recipes, and mental health resources.
Speaking with People in October 2023, Nicole explained that the change came after she discovered the power of talk therapy. Following her breakup from Travis Kelce, Nicole was feeling down, and the constant stream of online hate and trolling wasn't helping.
Indeed, Kayla Nicole faced major backlash after speaking about her and Travis Kelce's past romance. "I've had some bouts with depression, and honestly, my fitness world has saved my life on numerous occasions," she told the outlet, but explained that this time around was different. Despite being in the best shape ever, she wasn't sleeping or eating well. As she recalled, "I had a six-pack. And it was like, 'I had never felt so bad in my life.'" It wasn't until after she began sitting down with a therapist that she realized a valuable lesson: "It's one thing to be physically fit, but it's another thing to be mentally fit."
Kayla Nicole gifted her famous athlete sister, Jayda Curry, a new car
Talk about an incredible Christmas gift! In December 2024, Kayla Nicole decided to spoil her younger sister, Jayda Curry, with the ultimate present: a brand new car. Taking to her Instagram story, Nicole showed fans a white Ford wrapped in a red ribbon and wrote, "My sister is all grown up." While the price tag of the new ride wasn't revealed, a basic Ford model starts at around $30,000, making it a truly memorable gift.
Kayla has previously shown major love for her sibling on Instagram. In 2020, she celebrated Curry being accepted to the University of California, Berkeley, on a full basketball scholarship with a sweet tribute. "She's a leader, intelligent, dedicated, and extremely talented," Nicole praised, noting how proud she was of Curry joining the California Golden Bears. She also added a touch of signature Nicole humor, joking, "If you think I won't be attending atleast [sic] 5 college parties with you, you are sadly mistaken."
Kayla Nicole doesn't want — or need — anyone else's money
Kayla Nicole wears many hats. In addition to sportscasting, she's a brand ambassador, business owner, and influencer with 840,000 Instagram followers as of February 2025. All that hard work has paid off, as The Economic Times estimated her net worth to be around $2 million and rising.
It's unclear how accurate that number is, but no matter her actual bank account status, Nicole isn't trying to date to get rich. As she told People in 2025, she is none too pleased when folks think she was with Travis Kelce to get ahead. "I never referred to myself as a W.A.G." she mused. "I feel doctors' wives don't call themselves D.A.G.s." After explaining how frustrating it is to have her own personal successes attributed to a man's fame, she opened up about the hardships of having a partner who's a pro athlete. Given how much time they spend training, traveling, and playing, Nicole told the outlet, "You find yourself kind of putting your goals and your dreams on the back burner to support theirs."
Nicole also shared a similar sentiment on "4th&1 With Cam Newton" in 2025, noting how money doesn't instantly make a relationship work. When asked if she exclusively dates men who are rich, Nicole was adamant that cash doesn't equal happiness. "You spending your money on me takes nothing from you ... it takes zero effort," she slammed, saying she instead expects her partner to be thoughtful and caring.