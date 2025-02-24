Kimberly Guilfoyle Without Eye Shadow Looks So Different In Our Post-Don Jr. Makeover
Whether she likes it or not, Kimberly Guilfoyle is in her post-breakup era, thanks to Donald Trump Jr. ditching her and moving onto socialite Bettina Anderson. The first unofficial stage of this era is denial, when Guilfoyle acted like she could stay friends with Don Jr. as if nothing was wrong — such as the time they went to The Club at Admirals Cove's annual street fair with two of Don Jr.'s kids. The second stage is pettiness, which Guilfoyle exemplified by trying to outshine her ex's new romance with her mystery Valentine's Day flowers post on Instagram. With that out of her system, Guilfoyle is ready to enter stage three: transformation.
We wanted to see what she looked like without her signature heavy eye shadow — one of the many makeup and fashion mistakes we're begging her to ditch this year, along with super harsh eyebrows and endless hair extensions. Thanks to the brilliance of Photoshop, now we know. Wow, talk about a revamp!
Guilfoyle looks like she did back in the early 2000s
Without that way-too-dark smokey eye and those overly filled-in eyebrows, Kimberly Guilfoyle looks like a completely different person. In the face alone, she actually kind of resembles actress Danielle Fishel, who played Topanga on "Boy Meets World" and "Girl Meets World." We also ditched Guilfoyle's beloved hair extensions, because, girl, enough is enough. Besides, if the Trump women keep having their hair extension fails accidentally broadcasted, it's only a matter of time until Guilfoyle will as well. Also, it's less work to deal with, which seems like a win-win.
Post-breakup bangs are a thing and if Guilfoyle is considering getting them cut, she should. We only gave her some super light bangs, but they complement her face, which now looks much more natural without all that heavy eye makeup plastered to it. In fact, Guilfoyle's revamped look is a call back to how she appeared in the 2000s and early 2010s, before her makeup style completely changed. She sported a soft glam look and it really showed off her youthful glow. Maybe Guilfoyle should bring that back and bluntly demonstrate to Donald Trump Jr. what he gave up.