Kimberly Guilfoyle Without Eye Shadow Looks So Different In Our Post-Don Jr. Makeover

Whether she likes it or not, Kimberly Guilfoyle is in her post-breakup era, thanks to Donald Trump Jr. ditching her and moving onto socialite Bettina Anderson. The first unofficial stage of this era is denial, when Guilfoyle acted like she could stay friends with Don Jr. as if nothing was wrong — such as the time they went to The Club at Admirals Cove's annual street fair with two of Don Jr.'s kids. The second stage is pettiness, which Guilfoyle exemplified by trying to outshine her ex's new romance with her mystery Valentine's Day flowers post on Instagram. With that out of her system, Guilfoyle is ready to enter stage three: transformation.

We wanted to see what she looked like without her signature heavy eye shadow — one of the many makeup and fashion mistakes we're begging her to ditch this year, along with super harsh eyebrows and endless hair extensions. Thanks to the brilliance of Photoshop, now we know. Wow, talk about a revamp!