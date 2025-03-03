What Hillbilly Elegy's Gabriel Basso Really Thinks About JD Vance

Fans may know actor Gabriel Basso from his role on "The Night Agent" or in the horror movie "The Strangers: Chapter 1," but he actually played JD Vance in the biopic "Hillbilly Elegy" first. The Ron Howard-directed film was adapted from the memoir of the same name written by Vice President JD Vance, and it premiered on Netflix four years prior to Vance and Donald Trump winning the election.

The movie came out before Vance became a Republican senator — later VP — and before he started making the news every single day for his complicated relationship with Trump and his unofficial feud with Elon Musk. "Hillbilly Elegy" tells Vance's tragic, real-life story, and Basso helped bring it to the small screen. However, now that Vance has become a controversial figure in American politics, does Basso regret portraying him? The actor told the Associated Press he didn't have any guilt for taking on that role.

While Basso admitted it was surreal to realize he and Vance are now linked together forever through this film, and that his name pops up when people search Vance's name online, he doesn't look back on the experience with regret. "At the time, he wasn't even in politics," Basso explained. Vance was just someone he played in a movie and that was that. Clearly, Basso isn't overthinking the situation now that Vance has become (maybe) the second-most powerful man in the country.

