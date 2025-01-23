What Glenn Close Had To Say About Her Time With JD Vance On The Set Of Hillbilly Elegy

Before JD Vance became Donald Trump's right-hand man, he penned a bestselling memoir about his childhood titled "Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis." Published in 2016, the book was a massive success and was soon adapted for the screen by director Ron Howard. Glenn Close starred in the 2020 adaptation of "Hillbilly Elegy," playing Vance's grandmother, Bonnie "Mamaw" Vance. When featured on "The View" in January 2025 — after making The List's worst-dressed stars list at the Golden Globes — the actress offered some insight into what filming was like when the former Ohio senator and his family arrived on set.

Advertisement

Close, who has an incredibly high net worth, shared that Vance visited the set and helped actor Owen Asztalos, who portrayed a young version of himself, with his performance. The cast met with many of Vance's loved ones during the production to learn all the intricacies of each person. "The family was very generous with their time," Close told the panel. When "The View" co-host Joy Behar asked Close what caused Vance's personality to shift from the time of the movie to now, the actress smirked and simply replied, "I don't know what happened." Close theorized that Vance's rise to power could have been a factor in his alleged change of character.