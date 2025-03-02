What These Fired Fox News Anchors Are Doing Today

Glenn Beck first ruled radio, and then took his talents and audience to television — first to CNN and then to Fox News where he began hosting his eponymous program in 2009. Beck's stint at Fox News wasn't particularly long, and by 2011 he was off the air. "His goals were different from our goals ... I need people focused on a daily television show," former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes said of Beck in an interview with The Daily Beast at the time. It didn't take long for Beck to find something new to do — the host started his own online network called GBTV that began pushing out content immediately after Beck's last episode on Fox News aired. "If you're a fan of Jon Stewart, you're going to find something on GBTV that you're going to enjoy. If you're a fan of '24,' you're going to find something on GBTV that you're going to enjoy," Beck told The New York Times at the time.

GBTV didn't remain in its original iteration for long as it quickly generated revenue and was able to transition from the internet to traditional television networks — the platform was also rebranded from GBTV to TheBlaze. However, in 2017, the company nearly went under, but was saved in 2018 thanks to a merger with CRTV.

Despite no longer being tied to Fox News, Beck remains a prominent voice in conservative media. Through his company, Beck hosts the weekday podcast "The Glenn Beck Program," as well as the Saturday podcast "The Glenn Beck Podcast." Beck also appears on television via BlazeTV, and writes fiction, non-fiction, self-help, and children's books, 13 of which have become bestsellers.

