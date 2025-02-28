Barron Trump's Reported Attempt At College Rebellion Did Not End Well

President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, just wants to get through his time at New York University in peace. While the 18-year-old lives an insanely lavish life thanks to his dad, life under the radar is apparently a luxury he can't afford, especially when he has excessive Secret Service detail glued to him wherever he goes. However, he's apparently willing to put himself out there in his college environment every now and then.

Advertisement

Barron once seemed content to just labor through his classes and then hightail it back to Trump Tower. However, it seems the presidential youth is finally finding his footing in college social life and has begun indulging in some ill-advised extracurriculars as a result. Per Daily Mail, Barron reportedly tried to slither his way into a NoHo bar but was turned away when he failed to show he was 21 years old. Whereas such situations would be grounds for some college students to pull out their trusty fake IDs, it doesn't look like Barron tried that hard to press the situation further. From there, it was probably back to life in solitude in the halls of Trump Tower, though it was worth a try.