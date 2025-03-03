Kimberly Guilfoyle & Lara Trump Compete For Leggiest Look At Latest Mar-A-Lago Event

The Trump family might well consider themselves A-list celebrities, but none of them have ever been nominated for an Oscar (though Donald Trump's performance on the world stage should surely qualify him for a best actor nod). Meanwhile, Lara Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle seem to be silently competing to win the prize for leggiest look. While the 2025 Oscars were in full swing, with netizens talking non-stop about the worst-dressed stars and Miley Cyrus' hair, the president was throwing a party of his own at his Mar-A-Lago resort with Elon Musk in tow, who it's rumored is giving Donald Trump all the love that's been lacking in his marriage all these years. Also present was Donald Trump Jr.'s former fiancé and unsurprisingly the two women both vied for the spotlight at the glitzy event.

@kimberlyguilfoyle/Instagram

Guilfoyle took to her Instagram Stories to share a snap of herself and Lara with some of their guests. Both ladies were wearing short dresses, showing off their long legs while beaming at the camera. Whether they were trying to show each other up is unclear; many have speculated about whether Lara and Guilfoyle actually like each. The consensus seems to be that they get along just fine, but who knows what goes on behind closed doors. Lara notably welcomed Donald and Musk at the event, basking in the glow of everybody's attention, but Guilfoyle, who has been known to steal the spotlight, was nowhere to be seen. The snap might also have been a subtle middle finger to comedian Conan O'Brien, who couldn't resist taking a jab at the president in his capacity as the 2025 Oscars host.

