Kimberly Guilfoyle & Lara Trump Compete For Leggiest Look At Latest Mar-A-Lago Event
The Trump family might well consider themselves A-list celebrities, but none of them have ever been nominated for an Oscar (though Donald Trump's performance on the world stage should surely qualify him for a best actor nod). Meanwhile, Lara Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle seem to be silently competing to win the prize for leggiest look. While the 2025 Oscars were in full swing, with netizens talking non-stop about the worst-dressed stars and Miley Cyrus' hair, the president was throwing a party of his own at his Mar-A-Lago resort with Elon Musk in tow, who it's rumored is giving Donald Trump all the love that's been lacking in his marriage all these years. Also present was Donald Trump Jr.'s former fiancé and unsurprisingly the two women both vied for the spotlight at the glitzy event.
Guilfoyle took to her Instagram Stories to share a snap of herself and Lara with some of their guests. Both ladies were wearing short dresses, showing off their long legs while beaming at the camera. Whether they were trying to show each other up is unclear; many have speculated about whether Lara and Guilfoyle actually like each. The consensus seems to be that they get along just fine, but who knows what goes on behind closed doors. Lara notably welcomed Donald and Musk at the event, basking in the glow of everybody's attention, but Guilfoyle, who has been known to steal the spotlight, was nowhere to be seen. The snap might also have been a subtle middle finger to comedian Conan O'Brien, who couldn't resist taking a jab at the president in his capacity as the 2025 Oscars host.
The Trumps were the butt of a joke at the Oscars
Conan O'Brien didn't let the golden opportunity to make a joke at the Trumps' expense pass him by while entertaining the crowd at the 97th Academy Awards. Early in the night, it was clear that "Anora" was going to be the belle of the ball. The movie, which follows a sex worker who falls in love with one of her Russian clients and subsequently faces the threat of having their marriage annulled by his oligarch parents, presented O'Brien with the perfect opportunity to poke fun at President Donald Trump's failed negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.
"Anora is having a good night. Two wins already. I guess Americans are excited to see somebody finally stand up to a powerful Russian," the legendary talk show host quipped (via Deadline), referring to Trump's decision to throw his support behind Russian President Vladimir Putin in the ongoing negotiations. O'Brien didn't name the president, but he didn't have to, and the quip was met with thunderous applause. The host's timing was sound too — he made the joke right after Trump took to Truth Social to reassure everyone that Putin wasn't someone they needed to be concerned about.
"We should spend less time worrying about Putin, and more time worrying about migrant rape gangs, drug lords, murderers, and people from mental institutions entering our Country — So that we don't end up like Europe!" he wrote. The joke was reminiscent of fellow late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel's quip during the 2024 Oscars, when he proudly read a scathing post from Trump directed at him out loud to the audience.