From Dad Bod To Six Pack: Rob McElhenney Has Had Quite The Transformation

Once upon a time, a middle class kid from South Philly moved to Los Angeles where, as a struggling actor, he wrote a show for himself and his buddies that turned into the longest-running live-action comedy series in American television history. No, it's not the plot of an Academy Award-winning movie, although the tale bears some similarity to that of a couple of best buds from Boston who took home an Oscar for "Good Will Hunting." This is the story of Rob McElhenney and his hit show "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." Described as the anthesis of "Friends," " Sunny" pushes limits, and so does its star who gained a significant amount of weight for Season 7, only to shed and shred a few seasons later. Yes, from dad bod to six-pack, McElhenney has had quite the transformation, but few who know him are surprised. His "Sunny" co-star and executive producer Charlie Day told The New York Times that McElhenney was "the most driven man I've ever met."

Some people with that much drive might run others over, but McElhenney is a guy who encourages people to come along for the ride."Rob's like a supportive bully, in that he encourages you very aggressively to step outside of your comfort zone," Megan Ganz, who created "Mythic Quest" with McElhenney and Day and is also an executive producer on "Sunny" added. "He believes in you maybe a few feet further than you believe in yourself."