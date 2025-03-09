Errol Musk's Shadiest Takes On His Son Elon

Elon Musk has fathered 14 children with four women to date (that we know of, anyway). And his own father, Errol Musk has made it abundantly clear that he doesn't think he's capable of raising them. During a February 2025 appearance on the "Wide Awake" podcast, Errol asserted, "[Elon] hasn't been a good dad." Then, reflecting on the tech billionaire's relationship with his first wife, Justine Wilson, he argued, "They were too rich, too many nannies. Then he had five children with the same woman, five sons all brought up. Each one had its own nanny."

According to him, the X owner's 2008 split from Wilson only made them rely on outside help more, and they each had four nannies in their arsenal to help care for their kids. Additionally, Errol also stated that Elon and his first wife's firstborn, Nevada Musk, who sadly passed away due to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, was "too much with nannies and died in the care of a nanny." To top it all off, Errol claimed that his son wasn't a strong presence in his children's lives.

Although the father-son duo may not see eye to eye on parenting, they both seemingly agree that the world needs more kids in general. During Errol's 2022 chat with The Sun, he even proclaimed that he believed a human's sole purpose was to have children. As such, the then-76-year-old was open to fathering more kids. Elon shared a similar sentiment in a 2022 tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter, warning that declining birth rates were more of a cause for alarm than global warming.

