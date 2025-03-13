5 Times Jennifer Aniston's Killer Legs Completely Stole The Show
When people think about Jennifer Aniston's best features, her hair has been a fan-favorite since the get-go. In fact, the "Rachel" haircut, which her character Rachel Green debuted during "Friends," became a timeless pop culture phenomenon. But Aniston is more than just her dazzling hair and its evolution. She's a talented actress who has always known her worth and has refused to compromise, even in her scrappy days before landing "Friends." Pre-Central Perk, Aniston was being considered for "Saturday Night Live," likely due to her close relationship with cast member Adam Sandler. However, she turned down the opportunity for a very good reason. " ... I was so young and dumb and I went into ['SNL' creator Lorne Michaels'] office and I was like, 'I hear women are not respected on this show,'" she recounted to The Hollywood Reporter in December 2021.
Aniston's moxie and feminist values are admirable, but that's not all we love about her. In the least objectifying way, we want to point out that she has incredible legs. Seriously, she should follow suit and insure her legs like model Heidi Klum did because those are some high-quality assets.
And if you don't want to take our word for it, take her "The Bounty Hunter" co-star Gerard Butler's. "She is vivacious, I mean she's just so alive inside, and that really shows through. And Jen actually does have the best legs in Hollywood," he told Earth Times in 2010 (via Cosmopolitan UK). If you're in the Aniston leg fan club alongside Butler, then you're going to want to see these instances in which her legs completely stole the show. Keep reading because this is an Aniston leg appreciation post.
Jennifer Aniston's legs outshined her sparkly dress during the Murder Mystery 2 premiere
In March 2023, Jennifer Aniston revived the sparkly mini dress trend from the '90s at the "Murder Mystery 2" premiere and reminded us that sometimes the best accessory a girl can have is a pair of strong, sculpted legs. While Aniston's semi-sheer, intricately beaded gray above-the-knees dress was indeed a bedazzled masterpiece, it was her toned, glistening gams that were the real art, which she added some length to with high-heeled sandals. On Instagram, she shared a video of her in the glitzy ensemble before hitting the red carpet, where her fans couldn't help but gush over her look and show some love to her lower limbs. "Your legs are amazing," opined one user in the comment section. Another teasingly asked: "[How] tall are you Jen? [Your legs] go on for days!"
Aniston's stunning dress featuring her prized legs definitely beat out co-star Adam Sandler's premiere look, who showed up in a Knicks hoodie, khakis, and blue sneakers. "What the hell are you doing?" Aniston howled at Sandler when he met her on the red carpet during an interview with ET. "I'm not standing next to him," she added.
Jennifer Aniston's legs were endless while filming The Morning Show
In August 2024, Jennifer Aniston posted photos on Instagram from a New York visit while filming "The Morning Show," and one in particular caught our attention. Seated in a chair on set, Aniston served major Rockettes energy as she flaunted her seemingly endless long legs. Donning high-waisted beige flare pants with chunky (and likely heavy!) high heels, she demonstrated that her legs weren't just long, but also flexible and strong. She gracefully lifted one leg into the air and lightly rested it on the chair's arm, which was at hip height. It's clear that Aniston's intense workout routines have paid off over the years.
In 2020, her trainer told Women's Health that Aniston follows a rigorous training cycle, and during its peak, she'll work out for ninety minutes per day, sometimes as much as every day of the week. However, in recent years, the actor has dialed back her exercise routine. "I've stopped doing 45 minutes to an hour of just constant cardio, running, and boot camp because my knees can't take it anymore, and it's just not efficient," Aniston confessed to Women's Health in February 2024. She now aims for four weekly workouts and has ditched the long workouts in favor of shorter, full-body routines. "You really can get an efficient workout with just a good 20 minutes if that's all the time you have, even 10 minutes of doing something that gets your body moving," she said.
In June 2023, Aniston joined the Pvolve team and has been preaching the workout brand's benefits ever since. "It is working muscles out I can't believe are getting work, little micro muscles that never get any attention, and I'm dripping in sweat," Aniston told the outlet.
Jennifer Aniston knew what she was doing with this thigh-high slit
Jennifer Aniston may not have been nominated for any awards during the 67th annual Golden Globes in January 2010, but if you ask us, she won best legs to ever grace a red carpet. Aniston stepped out for the show in an elegant black, one-shoulder Valentino gown that featured a plunging neckline and a long, flowy train — which are already pretty impressive details. However, they didn't hold a candle to the strategically placed thigh-high slit that showed off her real moneymakers: her legs. The dress she wore that night became a fan favorite for obvious reasons. In fact, it became so iconic that Aniston slipped into an exact replica of it 13 years later for an episode of "The Morning Show."
But we'd be remiss if we didn't mention how glowy Aniston's legs looked that night — especially given that it's a winter award show. Over the years, Aniston has been spotted vacationing in Mexico for the new year countless times, which may contribute to her bronzed limbs. She also may have used self-tanner. Because tanning can visually enhance muscle definition, Aniston may opt for a tan leading up to big events where her legs take center stage. But in 2015, she confessed to People that she cut back. "I gave myself a sun-tanning intervention a few years ago, where I was basically saying, 'Let's just quit while we're ahead.'" That's fair, but as far as this look goes, her legs were already way ahead of the competition.
Jennifer Aniston's legs were all David Letterman could talk about during this interview
When Jennifer Aniston appeared on "The Late Show with David Letterman" in 2006, her legs became a focal point of the episode, much to Aniston's apparent discomfort. Dressed in a black button down blouse with black shorts, she was met with praise from Letterman regarding her legs, prompting the camera man to then zoom in on them. "You look great. That's a tremendous outfit, and the reason that's a tremendous outfit is you have tremendous legs. Fantastic legs. You can only wear that if you have lovely, well-shaped, muscular, lengthy legs," he said to the "We're the Millers" star. Aniston laughed but looked visibly uncomfortable and explained she only wore shorts because of the warm weather.
As they discussed her latest film "The Breakup," and Letterman tried to get Aniston to spill the tea on whether or not she was dating her co-star Vince Vaughn, he again mentioned her legs. "I can't get over your legs, I'm telling you. You got something there," he interjected. Later in the interview, he seemingly referenced her legs once more, saying, "I hope to God somebody at the house TiVoing this because I can't stop looking at this shot." It wasn't clear which shot he was referring to, but given Aniston's awkward expression, it was likely a shot of her legs.
Jennifer Aniston's inflatable pants photo definitely had all eyes on her legs
In September 2023, Jennifer Aniston posted a bevy of photos on Instagram with the caption "Summertime photo dump." In this carousel of photos, which included snaps of her friends and pets, there was one photo of her where we could not take our eyes off her legs (but not in an uncomfortable David Letterman way). The reason we were so fixated on this photo is because Aniston donned a ginormous pair of inflatable electric trousers that seemingly went all the way up to her chest. She was receiving a Body Ballancer treatment, which may just be the secret to her highly-coveted legs.
In an Instagram post, Body Ballancer elaborated on its treatments, stating that the pants "[use] the principles of manual lymphatic drainage massage and offers an effective answer to a number of aesthetic and health concerns, including cellulite, water retention, poor skin tone and sluggish digestion that can lead to bloating and discomfort." While we know Aniston would still have undoubtedly great legs without these pants, which retail for over $10,000, they likely contribute to their toned appearance.