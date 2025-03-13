5 Times Jennifer Aniston's Killer Legs Completely Stole The Show

When people think about Jennifer Aniston's best features, her hair has been a fan-favorite since the get-go. In fact, the "Rachel" haircut, which her character Rachel Green debuted during "Friends," became a timeless pop culture phenomenon. But Aniston is more than just her dazzling hair and its evolution. She's a talented actress who has always known her worth and has refused to compromise, even in her scrappy days before landing "Friends." Pre-Central Perk, Aniston was being considered for "Saturday Night Live," likely due to her close relationship with cast member Adam Sandler. However, she turned down the opportunity for a very good reason. " ... I was so young and dumb and I went into ['SNL' creator Lorne Michaels'] office and I was like, 'I hear women are not respected on this show,'" she recounted to The Hollywood Reporter in December 2021.

Aniston's moxie and feminist values are admirable, but that's not all we love about her. In the least objectifying way, we want to point out that she has incredible legs. Seriously, she should follow suit and insure her legs like model Heidi Klum did because those are some high-quality assets.

And if you don't want to take our word for it, take her "The Bounty Hunter" co-star Gerard Butler's. "She is vivacious, I mean she's just so alive inside, and that really shows through. And Jen actually does have the best legs in Hollywood," he told Earth Times in 2010 (via Cosmopolitan UK). If you're in the Aniston leg fan club alongside Butler, then you're going to want to see these instances in which her legs completely stole the show. Keep reading because this is an Aniston leg appreciation post.

