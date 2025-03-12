Malia Obama Proves Her Leather Game Is Better Than Sarah Huckabee Sanders' In New Snaps
Look out, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, there's a new victor in the leather game. Malia Obama, the former party girl who brought dad Barack Obama's "worst nightmare" to life, was recently photographed rocking a long leather jacket, looking effortlessly cool. Malia was born in 1998, and, as an early Gen-Z girl, the look works perfectly for her. However, the same can't be said for Sanders.
The Arkansas governor loves wearing leather, but, as an early millennial born in 1982, the style completely misses the mark, and Sanders' leather looks have been total fashion fails. Earlier this month, Sanders stepped out in a leather dress not even Kimberly Guilfoyle would wear. We respect the commitment to the style, but you have to let fashion work for you, not the other way around.
Malia has had an interesting post-White House style transformation, sporting anything from double denim to grunge to athleisure. It looks like leather can now be added to that list.
Reactions to Malia Obama and Sarah Huckabee Sanders' leather looks are quite different
Clearly, Malia Obama is in her leather era, because she was recently photographed by Backgrid with sister Sasha Obama and their dad, former president Barack Obama, going out to eat in Los Angeles. It's unclear if this outing is from the same day as the other photograph of Malia — since Malia's wearing jeans in the first photo and then dressed in a short skirt and shorter leather jacket in the other paparazzi shot — but they are probably two separate days. The longer leather jacket looks black, while the shorter one is brown.
No matter which style of leather jacket Malia wears, she rocks both looks. Unfortunately for Sarah Huckabee Sanders, that isn't the case, at least according to the court of public opinion. Back in 2024, the politician wore leather pants. The photo was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, and the trolls came out in full force. "That's the interior fabric of a 1985 Oldsmobile," one tweeted.
While the internet's opinions are, um, passionate, both Malia and Sanders should continue to wear what makes them feel good. If that's leather, then so be it.