The Lavish Life Of Good Bones Star Mina Starsiak Hawk
Mina Starsiak Hawk knows the meaning of hard work. What's more, as one of the stars of the former HGTV show "Good Bones," she is well acquainted with the limelight. "Good Bones" ran for eight long seasons — but not without plenty of drama between Mina and her mom and co-star, Karen Laine.
While the end of a long-running hit television show can mean a slower pace of life for some HGTV former stars, that is not the case with Mina. The home renovator stays busy working as a realtor, designer, and children's book author. Mina is also a working mom of two adorable kids, Jack and Charlotte Hawk, whom she shares with her husband, Steve Hawk.
Mina's years of hard work as a business owner and television star have afforded her a lavish life. The "Good Bones" star has a net worth of reportedly $2 million as of the time of this writing and continues to find new successful endeavors.
Mina tries the latest skincare treatments
Thanks to various skin care treatments, the star of "Good Bones" has good skin too. In January 2025, Mina Starsiak Hawk posted a series of videos she took after a chemical facial. "It's gross, but putting it all out there for those who are interested, those who are not but like gross stuff and those who compare themselves to others who maybe haven't been so open about their physical looks," Hawk wrote in her Instagram caption. In the video clips, her face changed shades and peeled over the course of a few days. "If you're 40 and your face doesn't look like mine, you'll at least know it's because I spent money to torture myself to get that fresh to death skin," she joked.
Hawk has been open about the plastic surgery procedures she has undergone in the past as well. In 2020, she underwent a "mommy makeover" involving liposuction, a tummy tuck, and a breast augmentation after the birth of her youngest child. While we don't how much she shelled out for her procedure, this combo of operations can run for tens of thousands of dollars. The mom of two also admitted to occasional Botox injections and explained that the procedures increased her self-confidence. On the "Mina AF" podcast, the home renovator also openly discussed getting a butt lift and eyelid lift, both expensive elective medical procedures.
While there has long been a stigma surrounding cosmetic work, Hawk believes such procedures can be empowering. As she told Us Weekly in 2021, "Do what makes YOU feel good...whether it's surgery or a push-up bra...whatever makes you feel strong and powerful and beautiful."
She had a one-of-a kind proposal
While fans would not know it from looking at pictures of the happy couple now, Mina Starsiak Hawk's husband, Steve Hawk, blew her off when they first met. The duo is now married, and Steve's proposal was what sports fan's dreams are made of.
Steve, a personal trainer and fitness expert, proposed to Mina after sending her on an elaborate scavenger hunt. Mina had to not only locate but decipher multiple clues that ultimately led her to a sports stadium. On March 8, 2015, Steve popped the question in a very special location: The personal trainer got down on his knee at the 50 yard line of the Indianapolis Colts' training field.
The Indianapolis-based couple are longtime football fans, and they have shared a number of photos at Colts games over the years. In 2021, for example, Mina posted a selfie on Instagram that she took when they were on the field at the Colts' first home game of the season. Talk about some VIP treatment.
Mina threw a lavish wedding
The year after Steve Hawk proposed to Mina Starsiak Hawk, they got married. On June 11, 2016, the couple tied the knot in style. The former "Good Bones" star got her hair and makeup done at a salon for the big day and wore an elegant designer dress by Romona Keveza with a sweeping train. The wedding ceremony was held in a historic building from 1899 in their hometown of Indianapolis, Indiana.
Although at the time of this writing the stars of "Good Bones" are not on the best of terms, Mina's mother, Karen Laine, officiated the wedding. "She loves doing it, and it was way more meaningful than some random person doing it," Mina said. "Plus, everything that I do has a budgetary aspect, and she was free-ninety-nine. She did really well," the bride explained to HGTV.
Although she saved money by having her mom officiate, the wedding was still full of expensive touches. The couple took ballroom dance lessons in preparation for the big day, which is both a time and money commitment. There were elegant table settings and plenty of food options at the reception afterward. In place of a wedding cake, Mina and Steve opted for a different type of sweet treat: donuts. There were 400 gourmet donuts at the reception for guests to indulge in from a popular local spot known for their donuts, Long's Bakery.
The realtor owns a lake house
Mina Starsiak Hawk showed her love for her husband in a major (and expensive) way. The design expert bought and renovated a stunning house with lake views for Steve Hawk and their children. The home renovation was featured on "Good Bones: New Beginnings," a spinoff of "Good Bones" that aired in 2024. The Hawk family enjoys scenic water views of the lake from their own backyard. More than just a place to relax, it is intended to be a place of healing as well.
Mina's touching reason for buying and renovating the luxurious getaway house was to provide her husband a place to grieve the deaths of both of his parents and sister. In an interview with People, Mina said, "The lake house is going to feel very healing for Steve because he's lost so much." She continued, "[H]is time with his family was cut short, that's really why we wanted this lake house for Jack and Charlie — really, for the long term, for the memories, for the experiences."
The 5,000-square-foot midcentury modern home has four beds and three baths full of modern luxury. Located near a private lake, the vacation spot was reportedly purchased for $510,000 in July 2023, and Mina spent even more in renovations. While mostly cosmetic fixes, they still came as a cost, like taking down a wall to open the space up. Stunning features include a large stone fireplace, tall windows, a walk-in closet, and huge high vaulted ceilings.
Mina travels to tropical destinations
The Hawk family regularly enjoys lazy lake days in their home state of Indiana, but they soak up the sun on trips outside the country as well. In February 2025, Mina Starsiak Hawk and her husband, Steve Hawk, escaped the cold winter in Indianapolis.
The couple traded snowy roads for sandy shores when they vacationed in Cancun, Mexico, a popular location for sunbathing tourists in the winter months. During their time there, Mina and her husband stayed at an all-inclusive resort, Kempinski Hotel Cancún in the Hotel District. The five-star luxury hotel boasts sweeping views of the crystal clear Caribbean. Mina and Steve spent time relaxing and posted pictures of their walks on the beach.
The Hawk's trip to Cancun was far from their first luxurious beach getaway. In 2022, the couple visited the sunshine state. Mina and Steve vacationed in Hollywood, Florida for an early fall getaway. In 2023, the Hawks embarked on a cruise together and brought their son and daughter along. Mina and Steve posted pics on Instagram of the family together on the stunning beaches, including the famous Pig Island in Exuma, a bucket list destination for many. The family of four enjoyed a boat ride on the water and took in all the island had to offer when they were not on the cruise ship.
The mom of two launched a clothing line
As if being an author, television star, business owner, realtor, and mom were not enough to keep her busy, Mina Starsiak Hawk added a new endeavor to her plate: fashion. Mina created a children's clothing line called Jack and Drew, inspired by her own two kids, Jack Richard and Charlotte (Charlie) Hawk.
In an interview with Pop Culture, the home renovation expert opened up about launching the line in early 2022. Mina described the children's clothing line as "very functional, cost-effective products." "Along the same lines with our store, I wanted people to be able to see things that they love and then have them at like, a reasonable price and make it easy," Mina explained. She joked that it was also a way to feed her shopping addiction. "Now [the shopping habit] it's benefitting everyone," the working mom said.
Because of her affordable clothing line that offers gender-neutral pieces, Mina revealed that her kids are better dressed than she is. The new clothing designer focused on unisex outfits that can be passed down between children. She initially sold the clothing brand online and in person at her store District and Co. in Indianapolis. District and Co. has now closed its doors, but pieces are still available for purchase online. Jack and Drew is just one of many money making ventures for the self-proclaimed "serial entrepreneur" and serves as another way for her to be creative, make money, and focus on styling her kids.
She renovated a Victorian mansion and turned it into a rental property
Mina Starsiak Hawk has bought and renovated many homes throughout her career, but few were as impressive as Charlotte Hall. The renovation expert fixed up the historical Charlotte Hall in "Good Bones: Risky Business" in 2022. Named after her daughter, Charlotte Hawk, whom she shares with Steve Hawk, Mina still owns the 23-room home.
Originally in poor condition due to neglect and fires, Mina transformed the Victorian mansion into a luxurious space. She rents out the 6,000-square-foot property that includes a speakeasy in the basement and a carriage house. "I wanted this property to be a lasting piece of the community that I could be proud of [and] that my kids could be proud of — a kind of legacy," the mom of two said on the show (via Closer Weekly).
Mina also discussed the property in an episode on the "Mina AF" podcast. "I'm really hoping I can hold onto that," she said of the property. "At least until Charlie's old enough to care and understand that that's kind of like her namesake. Or she's the namesake," she continued. "It is still a rental, so if you guys want to stay there, we still have it in Indy. It hasn't hit the chopping block just yet, although I tried originally." After all the effort and money Mina put forth in restoring the place, it seems likely that the 1800s mansion will remain her property, especially given the personal connection.
The Good Bones star attends festivals and events
When Mina Starsiak Hawk is not busy with work and family, she can be found enjoying herself at a number of different events, festivals, and charity galas. In September of 2024, Mina and Steve Hawk headed to Louisville, Kentucky for Bourbon and Beyond, the world's largest bourbon festival where they enjoyed music and food. General admission tickets for just one day started at $139 while some four-day passes to the event sold for almost $2,000.
In May 2022, Mina posted a video on Instagram that she and her husband took while getting ready for a fancy event. The pair attended a pre-race party at Andretti Autosport, a motorsport store in their town. Steve looked dapper in a tuxedo while the former "Good Bones" star wore a stunning white dress for the upscale gathering.
Mina enjoys nights out for good causes as well. In 2019, she was chosen to emcee a charity event for Susie's Place, a child advocacy organization. Mina and her husband got dressed up to attend the fundraising event that was held at the Crane Bay Event Center in Indianapolis.
She owns some designer duds
Mina Starsiak Hawk knows how to totally transform a once shabby property into something beautiful. Her interior designer skills carry over into her personal style and taste in fashion. The home renovator and realtor has shown off functional and fashionable pieces of clothing and accessories she owns.
Hawk often invests in high quality items when it comes to work, such as her Blundstone leather Chelsea boots that retail for over $200. While the former "Good Bones" star wears many utilitarian and affordable work and workout outfits, she sometimes indulges in purchases that come with a high price tag, such as her calfskin leather Louis Vuitton bag. In one episode of the show, Hawk sported the cream colored bag with the brand's signature logo on it. The BumBag retailed for around $4,000 and is now sold out.
Hawk also supports local Midwestern brands as well. She has shown off merch like hats from the music brand Fake Shore Drive created by grammy nominated artist Andrew Barber's company.
Mina was a celebrity speaker
Mina Starsiak Hawk has learned a lot from her years renovating homes, so it makes sense that she has been chosen to share her insight at different events. In 2023, she was selected to be the keynote speaker at TFVCON. The convention, which was created by the "Thanks for Visiting" podcast, is geared toward short-term rental owners an real estate investors. Hawk was chosen as the celebrity keynote speaker for their in person conference because of her extensive experience working with homes. She gave a talk at the ticketed event and participated in a Q&A after with audience members.
The realtor and design expert certainly has a lot to share from her experiences. "I have all the risk...I think a lot of people don't think about, don't understand, or choose not to hear is I own the company," she said on an episode of "Mina AF." "I pay the liability insurance. I own the property. I pay the contractors. I pay my worker's comp insurance. I, as one single human, carry the weight of everything you see on TV."
The entrepreneur owns a design business and opened a store
Former "Good Bones" stars Mina Starsiak Hawk and her mother, Karen Laine, originally opened their design business, Two Chicks and a Hammer, together in 2007. The creation of their company eventually led to the mother-daughter duo opening up a home decor shop together, Two Chicks District Co. In 2019, it was announced that Hawk took over as the sole owner of the company, storefront included. However, Hawk eventually bid farewell to more than just her working relationship with her mom. After season eight of the HGTV show ended, in 2023 Hawk made the decision to close the store in Indianapolis due to high rent.
Hawk's store closing led to major life changes. The entrepreneur decided to re-open Two Chicks District Co. in Noblesville, Indiana, in 2024. Unfortunately, that location had to close its doors as well after only seven months after opening. Hawk's fame and notoriety attracted many visitors and "Good Bones" fans to the store, but it was not enough to save it. In an interview with People, she explained, "You have these amazing people that are traveling to the store and say, 'We wanted to come, we wanted to see it. We want to support you.' And then they buy a $2 keychain."
While both store locations closed, it is still an impressive accomplishment to have opened and operated a retail store for any amount of time — not to mention an expensive endeavor. Hawk continues to run her profitable shop online.