The Lavish Life Of Good Bones Star Mina Starsiak Hawk

Thanks to various skin care treatments, the star of "Good Bones" has good skin too. In January 2025, Mina Starsiak Hawk posted a series of videos she took after a chemical facial. "It's gross, but putting it all out there for those who are interested, those who are not but like gross stuff and those who compare themselves to others who maybe haven't been so open about their physical looks," Hawk wrote in her Instagram caption. In the video clips, her face changed shades and peeled over the course of a few days. "If you're 40 and your face doesn't look like mine, you'll at least know it's because I spent money to torture myself to get that fresh to death skin," she joked.

Advertisement

Hawk has been open about the plastic surgery procedures she has undergone in the past as well. In 2020, she underwent a "mommy makeover" involving liposuction, a tummy tuck, and a breast augmentation after the birth of her youngest child. While we don't how much she shelled out for her procedure, this combo of operations can run for tens of thousands of dollars. The mom of two also admitted to occasional Botox injections and explained that the procedures increased her self-confidence. On the "Mina AF" podcast, the home renovator also openly discussed getting a butt lift and eyelid lift, both expensive elective medical procedures.

While there has long been a stigma surrounding cosmetic work, Hawk believes such procedures can be empowering. As she told Us Weekly in 2021, "Do what makes YOU feel good...whether it's surgery or a push-up bra...whatever makes you feel strong and powerful and beautiful."

Advertisement