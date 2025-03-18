What Happened To Scott Peterson's Mistress Amber Frey

If there's one thing that America's love of true crime podcasts has shown, it's how tragedy can captivate a nation –- and thrust unsuspecting folks into the limelight. Just a few examples include internet sleuths dissecting every tragic detail about JonBenet Ramsey's family after her murder or latching onto lawyer Leslie Abramson's rumored relationship with Erik Menendez.

One person who knows the impact of being involved in a headline-making murder case first-hand is Amber Frey. At just 27 years old, Frey was thrust into the headlines as she helped prosecutors convict Scott Peterson of the murder of his wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn eight-month-old son. Frey, a massage therapist and single mom, had unknowingly become Peterson's mistress after her best friend set them up on a blind date. As Frey would later recount, they met on November 20, 2002 in Fresno, California, and started the night with champagne and strawberries in his hotel room. Dinner, dancing, and karaoke followed, quickly blossoming into what she believed to be a serious relationship. Frey believed her new boyfriend to be single. However, when Laci was reported missing on Christmas Eve, Frey connected the terrifying dots and went to the police to offer her help.

Ultimately, Scott was convicted in November 2004 and since then, Frey has tried to get her life back to normal. Even so, she hasn't totally disappeared from the spotlight. Here's what Scott Peterson's headline-making mistress, Amber Frey, has been up to in the past two decades.