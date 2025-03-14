Alina Habba's Sultry New Snap Has Even Trump Fans Wondering About Her Job
Everyone knows not to post to socials when they're supposed to be working –- well, everyone but Alina Habba. Habba posted an eye-grabbing cover shoot-esque photo to X, formerly known as Twitter, in which the counselor to the president sported a dashing pink suit with a sharply contrasting black top, accessorizing the look with a touch of cleavage and a diamond necklace. With her makeup on point and what looked to be some hair extensions helping her dodge another hair fail, it even made Trump's MAGA faithful wonder how and why she had the time to get all dolled up for the Internet.
One user on X posted, "Dear lord this is embarrassing. We need more Susie Wiles in the administration that gets things done instead of beautiful insta influencer types." Nicknamed the "ice maiden," Susie Wiles is known as someone who doesn't suffer fools -– and likely has little time to worry about her joke-inspired comparisons to Paula Deen, let alone time to be posting selfies online. As for Habba, others held the line at being complimentary while still remaining confused, with one user posting, "What is the point of this picture Alina? You're there to work. Not post selfies. Everyone knows that you are beautiful and incredibly smart. What's the point of this Kardashianesque picture?" And while there were some people who enjoyed the hotness of the picture, plenty of responses were more "get some work done" than "great work getting done up."
What is Habba's job?
One user on X hit the nail on the head, by replying to Alina Habba and asking, "What do you even do around here?" It's a good question, especially given that plenty of people have gone after her Habba's record after securing her new role in the White House. So, what is her role and what does she do?
Habba holds the title of counselor to the president, which is a role primarily involved in communications, though a counselor can assume other duties, making it a bit of a catch-all job. Tump previously appointed Kellyanne Conway to the position in 2016 to manage communications. The role is also not to be confused with the White House counsel, who specifically advises the president on legal issues, and for which Trump selected David Warrington for the role –- even though Habba was the lawyer who represented Trump during his hush money and civil fraud cases. It's all a bit confusing, though Trump may have known to give Habba a more vaguely responsible job considering she's often been called Trump's worst lawyer.
But some on X did not appear bothered by the headshot worthy photo for the federal employee, with one user, posting, "Who knew a lawyer could appear so classy? Nice pic!! Be blessed." But others wished she would take her role more seriously, with one user holding the opposite view, posting, "Odd flex for a lawyer wanting to be taken seriously." We can all have our opinions, but at the end of the day, an outfit missing the mark is exactly on brand for Habba.