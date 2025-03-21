12 Celebs Who Have Copied Other Stars' Red Carpet Looks (& Shouldn't Have)
They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but when it comes to celebrity fashion moments, pressing "copy" and "paste" can be a recipe for disaster. Many celebs see replicating iconic ensembles as the fast lane to the A list, and yet some celebrities have found themselves in the awkward position of looking a little too similar to their predecessors, while others wind up with egg on their faces when they realize they've accidentally stolen another celebrity's look.
But whether it's a case of accidental twinning, a designer pushing the same look on two different celebs, or a star who just couldn't resist recreating a fellow celeb's iconic fashion moment, the result is always the same — comparisons, side-by-side photos, and the dreaded question: Who wore it better? No matter how you slice it, someone has to come out on top. So let's dive into the most unforgettable times a star borrowed (or outright stole) another celebrity's red carpet style only to end up on the losing side of fashion history.
Elizabeth Hurley (1994) and Jennifer Lawrence (2018)
In 1994, Elizabeth Hurley turned heads when she showed up to the premiere of "Four Weddings and a Funeral" a Versace adorned with gold safety pins. The gown also featured a plunging neckline.
Hurley was channeling "Bond girl" energy in her seductive look, even pairing it with a chunky gold watch and dangling gold hoop earrings. In 2018, Jennifer Lawrence stepped into an incredibly similar gown for a photocall event publicizing her spy thriller "Red Sparrow." Although it wasn't the same exact dress as the one Hurley wore in 1994, the seductive silhouette and high-slit details of Lawrence's rendition made it obvious that she and her stylist were referencing Hurley's original daring red carpet moment from two decades prior.
Lawrence gets kudos for channeling the part of a dangerous femme fatale in her figure-hugging ensemble, but the lack of gold embellishments on her version, which was taken from Versace's pre-autumn/winter 2018 collection, is disappointing. What was the point of mimicking Hurley's iconic "safety pin" dress without any of the safety pins?
Angelina Jolie (2004) and Sydney Sweeney (2024)
Screen siren Angelina Jolie took the world's breath away when she first wore a satin Marc Bouwer gown to the 2004 Academy Awards. Not only did she wow on the red carpet, but she also stepped onto the stage to present the award for Best Art Direction. With a plunging neckline and halter straps, Jolie's dress was a wink to Hollywood history, reminding audiences of Marilyn Monroe's iconic white dress from "The Seven Year Itch." And then a new generation's celluloid bombshell stepped into the dress in 2024.
"Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney wore the same dress to the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party. Not only did Sweeney dress in the exact same gown that once hung on Jolie's frame, but she also replicated Jolie's accessories by adding a scarf in matching silky ivory and a three-tier diamond necklace. The 64-carat diamond stunner was made especially for Sweeney's ensemble and included a 17.04-carat pear cut and an 18.88-carat oval.
Although Sweeney looked gorgeous, her styling left much to be desired. While other stars who unearth pieces from the fashion archives do so to give a modern spin on the look, it doesn't look like much has changed since 2004. Sweeney might as well as have worn false tattoos that mimicked Jolie's ink. Although she did alter the styling — wearing her hair fashioned in a bob versus Jolie's long 'do — this only made the ensemble more of a knockoff, harkening back to Monroe's blonde bob rather than leaving her own stamp on the look.
Iman (2021) and Lil Nas X (2022)
In a gender-bending fashion moment, Lil Nas X shocked the paparazzi when he wore a feathered hoop skirt and headdress combo to the 2022 MTV VMAs. Matching that year's black carpet, the rapper's ensemble was ebony from head to toe, including a sparkling waistcoat. The "Old Town Road" singer also showed off his impressive physique by posing without a top.
For fashion fans, this wasn't the first time they had seen the feathered costume. Supermodel Iman was the first to debut the look, wearing a gold version of it to the 2021 Met Gala. Her version included the hoop skirt and headdress, paired with a gold-crusted jumpsuit. With the theme of the Met Gala that year being "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," Iman spoke to People about falling in love with the frock, saying, "It really felt hopeful, a ray of light after all the darkness we felt. So, I thought this was a perfect outfit for [the Met Gala]."
Lil Nas X's gothic take on the look was reminiscent of his underworld-themed "Montero" music video but flew in the face of the ensemble's original symbolism. While Iman's gold and white version of the feathered stunner was a symbol of hope in a divided time in American culture. This was the first gala since the pandemic began and it was the first year of Joe Biden's presidency. Lil Nas X's take stripped away the hopeful subtext, proving that some duplicated looks can be more disrespectful than flattering.
Elizabeth Hurley (1996) and Halsey (2024)
Elizabeth Hurley's '90s red carpet style has been making a huge comeback. The singer Halsey is one such young artist who has recently dipped into Hurley's back catalogue in an attempt to create her own fashion moment. At the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, the alternative music darling stunned in a red cheetah print gown originally worn by the "Austin Powers" star.
Halsey has unfortunately dealt with tragic health issues, including lupus, endometriosis, and a T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder. This triumphant red carpet moment was perhaps an attempt for the "Without Me" singer to declare her big comeback. While her performances that night were unbeatable, her stylist just ever so slightly missed the mark with this replicated Versace look.
Hurley first wore the chiffon gown, adorned in Swarovski beads, to a party celebrating the grand opening of a Versace boutique on New York City's famous Fifth Avenue. And with a simple silhouette and minimum glam (just a few strips of sparkles), this column dress was the perfect choice for such a low-energy outing. For the VMAs, though, something bigger, brighter, and more eye-catching would have been better suited. Halsey tried her best, even adding a bright cherry wig that matched the crimson gown, but this just distracted from the pattern of the dress and felt a bit too matchy-matchy.
Gwyneth Paltrow (1998) and Millie Bobbie Brown (2024)
Millie Bobby Brown looked nearly unrecognizable after her blonde hair extension transformation was revealed in 2025, having changed up her look from the iconic shaved head that made her famous in the Netflix hit series "Stranger Things." However, there was one thing about the starlet's look at this 2025 film premiere was eerily familiar — her dress!
It turns out that the frosty blue gown that Brown wore to the premiere of her film "The Electric State" in Madrid, Spain, was an archived piece from Giorgio Armani's back catalogue. The naked-illusion dress first made its red carpet debut back in 1998 when fellow actor Gwyneth Paltrow wore the figure-hugging piece to the New York City premiere of "Shakespeare in Love." Considering the fact that Paltrow eventually won the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in "Shakespeare in Love," it's no shocker to see that Brown may be trying to channel her predecessor in more ways than one — but there's more to creating a legacy than turning looks.
Plus, there was something off about Brown's styling with this one. Her super blonde, beachy waves detracted from the ice princess aesthetic of this delicate number, and her makeup was no match for Paltrow's crystal-colored inner corners and the blue eyeshadow that was giving "Euphoria" decades before Rue and Jules ever graced our television screens. With a makeup look that could have been paired with any old evening gown, one wonders why Brown didn't go bolder.
Catherine, Princess of Wales (2016) and Mandy Moore (2017)
With their chocolate brown locks and "girl next door" vibe, you couldn't be blamed for confusing Hollywood actress Mandy Moore for Catherine, Princess of Wales. In fact, in 2017, Moore furthered the "twin" allegations by taking a note from the British princess's fashion book.
The "This Is Us" star wowed in a strappy azure gown at an FYC event bolstering her hit NBC show's award season chances. The breezy, bright blue number was fitting for the Los Angeles heat, but Princess Catherine had braved the Canadian cold in a similar dress. Photographed while attending a reconciliation ceremony with Canadian First Nations groups alongside her husband, the princess was seen rocking the Preen dress paired with a particularly attention-grabbing diamond brooch in the shape of a Canadian maple leaf.
It's no secret that Princess Catherine is a sartorial heavy-hitter, and it seems that her prowess was no match for the American actor. While she looked stunning in her cobalt version of the dress, her lack of jewels left the simple gown feeling a bit drab. One thing's for certain, though: This fashion face-off proved that accessories can truly make or break a red carpet look.
Kim Kardashian (2014) and Alessandra Ambrosio (2014)
Step aside John F. Kennedy Jr. – Kim Kardashian's ultimate celeb crush may actually be model Alessandra Ambrosio, as she copied her ensemble nearly beat for beat at the 2014 VMAs. Despite her reputation for being on the cutting edge of fashion, the reality television star was behind the curve with this one.
Mere months after Ambrosio stunned in a black and white version of this geometric Balmain mini-dress to the 2014 Latin Grammy Awards, Kardashian stepped into her own version. The black and white was replaced with a cherry red and lemon-hued pattern, and it seemed as if the 1960s-inspired mod design of Ambrosio's gown had been tweaked slightly.
The color change did little to disguise the clear case of style snatch that had occurred, though. The most distinctive features of the frocks — the cape-like cut of the sleeves and the plunging necklines — were identical. While Kardashian is no stranger to flesh-bearing looks, but this just might have been the first time she lost a fashion face-off. Ambrosio's monochromatic take and sleek styling gave off an air of pop art-inspired sophistication, while Kardashian's color explosion and messy hair were just a bit too much for an already busy design.
Kate Beckinsale (2019) and Mary J. Blige (2022)
Optical illusions were all the rage in 2019 when Kate Beckinsale wore a skin-bearing Julien MacDonald gown to that year's NAACP Image Awards. Although it wasn't quite a "naked dress," this number included several dramatic cutouts and a nude underskirt, giving the illusion that the actor was nearly bare underneath. Keeping the accessories to a minimum, Beckinsale managed to keep all the attention on her detailed dress. With a high mid-slit on the skit and dramatic, sparkling shoulder pads, this MacDonald number was all about intense shapes and angles, turning Beckinsale into nothing more than a canvas for this liquid-black frock.
Just a few years later, in 2022, the Queen of R&B and multi-Grammy Award winner Mary J. Blige accidentally twinned with her fellow entertainer, donning the exact same daring number to that year's Billboard Music Awards.
Switching up Beckinsale's simplistic styling, with minimal jewelry and subtle brunette waves, Blige paired her leathery gown with a fringy blonde high pony, thick silver rings, and a matching watch. While her styling mimicked the drama of the gown itself, there was something about the fit of the dress that just seemed off. Under the snap of paparazzi's camera bulbs, the musician's version of the dress seemed to pinch her skin in odd places and wrinkle uncomfortably. Ultimately, basic Beckinsale won this round.
Aaliyah (2000) and Tyla (2024)
Tyla has undergone a stunning transformation – there's no denying that — but one of her throwback looks just missed the mark. The South African singer took home a lot of gold at the 2025 MTV EMAs, but it was her turquoise-hued vintage Roberto Cavalli gown that made headlines. Paired with a silver gemstone choker necklace and a matching silver bangle, this tiger-striped and slinky look was serving early 2000s glamour. Well, specifically, it was giving the year 2000 glam.
A mellow yellow version of the Cavalli gown was first launched into the spotlight by the late Princess of R&B Aaliyah at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards. The "Are You That Somebody" singer was wearing the asymmetric, feathered gown when she made MTV history, winning the awards for Best Female Video and Best Video from a Film.
Tyla one-upped her predecessor, winning three MTV EMA awards on the night she donned her animalistic frock, including Best Afrobeats, Best R&B, and Best African Act. And yet, what could have been an iconic parallel moment in music history landed with a thud. Tyla's remaster of this breezy number had already been done many times over. Paloma Elsesser, Kim Kardashian, and Bretman Rock had all already donned their own versions of the millennial dress, thus cheapening Tyla's time in the spotlight and proving that she probably should have chosen a different archival piece for the occasion.
Kim Kardashian (2022) and MacKenzie Porter (2022)
Sure, the Kardashians have style moments they'd prefer us to forget, but this look is not one of them. Kim Kardashian's gift for styling produced this undeniably iconic fashion moment at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party. Riding solo, Kim stunned in this baby blue bodycon dress from the minds of Balenciaga. With a skin-tight bodice, sleeves, and even matching gloves, the mother of four was serving superhero chic.
She paired the eccentric gown with silver sunglasses and thick black boots. It was a fit that made a big splash in the fashion world. However, it wasn't the last time the red carpet would see the likes of this aquamarine number. Just a few months after Kim vamped her heart out in the gown, Mackenzie Porter appeared at the 2022 Country Music Awards wearing the exact same dress.
Lacking the edge of her Calabasas counterpart, the Canadian singer-songwriter seemed out of place in the bodycon-style dress. With her chunky blue and cheetah print clutch bag, Porter's central accessory looked like something she had fished out of a child's dress-up box. Without the gloves (she must've left hers at home), the entire outfit seem unfinished. Ultimately, without Kim's sleek styling (and matching gloves), Porter didn't seem totally at home in this Balenciaga look.
Emma Watson (2016) and Maya Hawke (2022)
One of Hollywood's most famous witches, Emma Watson, went full Halloween vibes when she wore this sheer, patterned dress to the 2016 Women of the Year Awards. Pulled from Maria Grazia Chiuri's first collection for Christian Dior, the softness of the tulle skirt and the bustier-style bodice were contrasted with gothic animal details like a large red bat, pink goat, bumblebee, and more.
She topped the edgy look off with a black choker necklace and crystal clutch bag. Channeling one of her witchy foremothers – "Reality Bites" alum Winona Ryder — the "Harry Potter" actress looked as if she had just stepped out of the 1990s. Six years later, in 2022, a new addition to the alt-girl canon, actor Maya Hawke, would accidentally repeat the outfit at the premiere of the fourth season of "Stranger Things."
While Uma Thurman's lookalike daughter has grown up to be gorgeous, the harsh tones of her red carpet ensemble overpowered her striking features. Her version of the Chiuri gown also lacked key details, like the cheeky sheer netting over the top and the extra layers of tulle over the skirt. Hawke's gown looked like a cheaper, less-textured version of Watson's stunner. Not to mention that her dramatic smoky eye and blowout were tapping into the wrong '90s references. Rather than giving grunge princess, it was reminiscent of beachy beauties like Pamela Anderson, resulting in a muddled, disappointing look.
Blake Lively (2024) and Kris Jenner (2024)
It was the battle of blondes versus brunettes when Blake Lively and Kris Jenner accidentally wore coordinating floral suits in 2024. Lively did it first, with the "A Simple Favor" star being photographed wearing the Chanel suit at the 17th annual Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner. She kept the accessories minimal and on-brand, rocking her signature big, bouncy blonde waves and a black patterned Chanel bag.
Just one week later, Hollywood's most legendary mom (and manager) was seen wearing the exact same Chanel suit while touring the streets of Paris. There was not a blonde curl in sight, though, as Jenner kept it cool and sleek. She wore her signature dark hair in a high-swept bouffant style and paired her eye-catching pink floral suit with a matching circular pink handbag and blacked-out sunnies.
It was West Coast versus East Coast, sweet versus spicy; although the main course — the suit — was the same, the styling between these two juggernauts of Hollywood couldn't have been more different. While Jenner nailed her businesswoman style, she lost the style wars over just a few simple buttons. Lively let her floral blazer breathe, showing off the sharp V-neck of the suit jacket. Meanwhile, Jenner wore her blazer buttoned all the way up to the top, making her ensemble seem more frumpy and pajama-esque than it needed to. No matter how cold it might have been in the City of Lights, Jenner could have benefited from loosening up the busy garment.