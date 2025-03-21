12 Celebs Who Have Copied Other Stars' Red Carpet Looks (& Shouldn't Have)

They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but when it comes to celebrity fashion moments, pressing "copy" and "paste" can be a recipe for disaster. Many celebs see replicating iconic ensembles as the fast lane to the A list, and yet some celebrities have found themselves in the awkward position of looking a little too similar to their predecessors, while others wind up with egg on their faces when they realize they've accidentally stolen another celebrity's look.

But whether it's a case of accidental twinning, a designer pushing the same look on two different celebs, or a star who just couldn't resist recreating a fellow celeb's iconic fashion moment, the result is always the same — comparisons, side-by-side photos, and the dreaded question: Who wore it better? No matter how you slice it, someone has to come out on top. So let's dive into the most unforgettable times a star borrowed (or outright stole) another celebrity's red carpet style only to end up on the losing side of fashion history.