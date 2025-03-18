How Tall Is Kamala Harris? 4 Times Her Height Had Everyone Talking

Of all the ways Kamala Harris has made history so far, becoming among the shortest vice presidents of the United States might just be one of the most surprising. Predictably, though, people weren't paying much attention to the height of the long string of men who held the position prior. Harris has become known for her bold looks and her affinity for high heels, leaving many wondering how tall she really is when she's not strutting about trying to make the world a better place. In fact, her height has made headlines on more than one occasion.

Advertisement

The former VP finally killed all speculation during an interview with Katie Couric. The journalist and presenter told Harris that she thought she was much taller before meeting her in person. "I recently learned you're only 5'2." Is that true?" Couric asked (via TikTok). The former presidential candidate immediately refuted the rumors. "That is absolutely incorrect," she replied. "I am 5'4" and a quarter [...] and with heels, which I always wear, I'm 5'7" and a half, thank you very much."

Many would likely agree that Harris has managed to appear much taller than she really is during public appearances. This, The Guardian speculated, is because she has "Tall Energy," a phenomenon where people appear taller simply because of their vibe. It's no wonder the former district attorney manages to create the impression that she can tower over people — Harris learned this skill from her mom. "My mother was all of five feet," she wrote in a 2019 Mother's Day tribute on Facebook. "But if you ever met her you would think she was seven feet tall." Even so, her height is still noticeable.

Advertisement