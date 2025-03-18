How Tall Is Kamala Harris? 4 Times Her Height Had Everyone Talking
Of all the ways Kamala Harris has made history so far, becoming among the shortest vice presidents of the United States might just be one of the most surprising. Predictably, though, people weren't paying much attention to the height of the long string of men who held the position prior. Harris has become known for her bold looks and her affinity for high heels, leaving many wondering how tall she really is when she's not strutting about trying to make the world a better place. In fact, her height has made headlines on more than one occasion.
The former VP finally killed all speculation during an interview with Katie Couric. The journalist and presenter told Harris that she thought she was much taller before meeting her in person. "I recently learned you're only 5'2." Is that true?" Couric asked (via TikTok). The former presidential candidate immediately refuted the rumors. "That is absolutely incorrect," she replied. "I am 5'4" and a quarter [...] and with heels, which I always wear, I'm 5'7" and a half, thank you very much."
Many would likely agree that Harris has managed to appear much taller than she really is during public appearances. This, The Guardian speculated, is because she has "Tall Energy," a phenomenon where people appear taller simply because of their vibe. It's no wonder the former district attorney manages to create the impression that she can tower over people — Harris learned this skill from her mom. "My mother was all of five feet," she wrote in a 2019 Mother's Day tribute on Facebook. "But if you ever met her you would think she was seven feet tall." Even so, her height is still noticeable.
Harris' height made headlines during her presidential debate with Donald Trump
Donald Trump's first and only debate with his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, had the left reveling in Trump's crumbling confidence. Harris effectively wiped the floor with him despite the divisive candidate's desperate attempts to ensure her height would put Harris at a disadvantage on the debate stage. In the end, Trump failed to walk away as the undisputed victor, and Harris won herself some public favor. In the lead-up to the debate, the former "Apprentice" host was his usual busy self on social media, taking to Truth Social to write, "No boxes or artificial lifts will be allowed to stand on during my upcoming debate with Comrade Kamala Harris [...] It would be a form of cheating, and the Democrats cheat enough," (via X, formerly known as Twitter).
If Trump was nearly as confident as he pretended to be, his opponent's height being given a boost during the debate shouldn't have been a matter of concern. Harris didn't comment on the reported request for a lift and, probably to subtly give her opponent the finger, she showed up to the debate wearing flats, which was surprising since the former district attorney is known for favoring heels — always.
In an effort to even out the disparity between the two presidential candidates' heights (which can be quite jarring on camera), Harris was given a smaller podium. Many conservatives complained loudly about this, with some even accusing ABC News, which hosted the debate, of deliberately trying to make her look taller. "ABC News is so dishonest — they are framing the cameras to make her look taller. She's 9" shorter and she looks taller the way they cut it," one disgruntled user wrote on X.
Her request for specific chairs during interviews made headlines
There's a phenomenon known as the "presidential height index" which, in short, suggests that the taller you are, the more likely you are to win an election. In that regard, Kamala Harris was at a disadvantage, but she notably didn't let it get her down. The Democratic candidate reportedly understood that ignoring the fact that she was not only noticeably shorter than President Donald Trump but also appeared small next to her running mate, Tim Walz, wasn't doing the public's perception of her any favors. When she appeared alongside Walz for an interview with CNN, Harris looked tiny opposite her running mate, creating the appearance that he, not she, was the one making a bid for the White House.
As authors Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes wrote in "Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House," "[She] did not look like a candidate seeking the highest office in the land." Instead, the height difference created a sense that Harris was but a mere understudy. They added, "The whole scene reinforced the criticism that the vice president was either incapable, or afraid, of answering tough questions on her own." Following the CNN interview, the former VP reportedly decided to take control by requesting a higher chair during interviews, to avoid this kind of disparity happening again. According to the book, Harris' team requested she be provided with a chair with legs no shorter than 15 inches.
People are impressed by Harris' ability to rock high heels
While Kamala Harris' height was a hot topic of conversation in the run-up to the 2024 presidential elections, many people also admired that someone of her stature continued to confidently stand her ground against the political bullies of the day. During the former district attorney's interview with Katie Couric, Harris made no secret of the fact that she wore high heels to appear taller than her actual 5'4", and as anyone who's ever worn them would know, strutting around in stilettos all day long isn't exactly the most comfortable thing. And yet, Harris made it appear as if it was no effort at all.
When chatter about her height made headlines again in 2019, prior to Harris being tapped for vice president, some netizens took to X to comment on her ability to rock heels. "I was today years old when I found out Kamala Harris is only 5'2". I am legitimately shaken by this information. She really knows how to wear a heel," one user wrote, adding, "That mastery proves she's ready for the Presidency." Another commenter pointed out that Harris has been photographed keeping her high heels on even when her feet are hidden under a table, concluding that this was yet another sign of being a true "boss."
Her personality makes up for what she lacks in height
Kamala Harris might be on the shorter side, but what she lacks in height, she more than makes up for with her strong personality. One user took to X in 2019 to comment on a photograph of the former district attorney meeting with Former President Barack Obama, enthusing, "I always forget that Kamala Harris is only 5'2" she seems like she's 10 feet tall. Here's to powerful women!" And indeed, when you ask those who've known her the longest what Harris is really like, most people will tell you that the former VP's height can be quite deceiving. But just because most of her male colleagues tower over her doesn't mean that Harris is any less of a formidable opponent.
On the contrary, the former presidential candidate appears to be tough as nails, and she's always taken her work and goals very seriously too. "We actually dressed up to go to school. Kamala carried a briefcase," Harris' sorority sister, Jill Louis, recalled to NPR. She added, "We were highly focused on the impact we could have [...] I compliment her for having a vision bigger than anything any of us had ever seen." California Representative Lateefah Simon, who worked for Harris during her tenure as San Francisco's district attorney, echoed these sentiments.
Simon's no-nonsense boss sent her home on her first day because she was dressed too informally. "You are being paid by the very victims and survivors through tax dollars to represent them in this role. You will come with everything that you have every day," Harris told Simon at the time. The next day, she handed her a suit. Simon never forgot the lesson she learned from this encounter, and Harris remains one of her most trusted mentors.