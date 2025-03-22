Details About Kaley Cuoco & Melissa Rauch's Off-Screen Relationship

Kaley Cuoco and Melissa Rauch had no choice but to become best friends — they portrayed the roles of Penny and Bernadette on the beloved sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" for the better part of a decade, after all. Many actors who work on long-running shows will tell you that the cast becomes like family, and this was no different.

"The Big Bang Theory" cast had their fair share of personal tragedies and were rocked by some big controversies (just like famous families) during the show's run, but if it were up to Cuoco, she would do it all again in a heartbeat. While some of the show's actors, like Jim Parsons, who portrayed the role of Sheldon Cooper, haven't been too keen on the idea of ever starring in a reboot of the show, Cuoco has made it clear she's down to jump back into the role of Penny at a moment's notice. "I would absolutely reprise that role," she told People. "I love that character, and I always will. ... It was some of the best years of my life and some of the most fun I've ever had." Some of that fun was had with Rauch, but more on that later.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2024, Rauch admitted she still kept in touch with all the cast members, including Cuoco. "We've never fallen out of love," she said. "I think we'll always be a part of each other's lives." And indeed, while Rauch and Cuoco seem to be doing a pretty good job of keeping their private lives private, it appears the two are still thick as thieves.