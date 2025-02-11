Details About Donald Trump's Relationship With His Grandson Theodore

Some grandfathers build toys, some take you to garage sales, and some are the President of the United States. President Donald Trump has 10 grandchildren — soon to be 11 when Tiffany Trump gives birth — ranging from Kai Trump, born in 2007, to Carolina Trump, born in 2019. But only one of Donald's grandkids went viral online when he attended Super Bowl 2025 with the president.

Theodore Kushner, born in 2016, is the youngest child of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, and lives an insanely lavish life with siblings Arabella and Joseph Kushner. While Donald is the leader of the United States, "he's just grandpa" to Theo, as dad Jared pointed out on Instagram, sharing a different side of the president the public rarely sees.

Clearly, Theo and Donald have a special bond, since Theo is pretty much always sitting in his grandfather's lap or by his side when they're together, which is truly the cutest thing.