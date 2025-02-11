Details About Donald Trump's Relationship With His Grandson Theodore
Some grandfathers build toys, some take you to garage sales, and some are the President of the United States. President Donald Trump has 10 grandchildren — soon to be 11 when Tiffany Trump gives birth — ranging from Kai Trump, born in 2007, to Carolina Trump, born in 2019. But only one of Donald's grandkids went viral online when he attended Super Bowl 2025 with the president.
Theodore Kushner, born in 2016, is the youngest child of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, and lives an insanely lavish life with siblings Arabella and Joseph Kushner. While Donald is the leader of the United States, "he's just grandpa" to Theo, as dad Jared pointed out on Instagram, sharing a different side of the president the public rarely sees.
Clearly, Theo and Donald have a special bond, since Theo is pretty much always sitting in his grandfather's lap or by his side when they're together, which is truly the cutest thing.
Trump took his grandson to Super Bowl 2025
President Donald Trump was accompanied by daughter Ivanka Trump and grandson Theodore Kushner at Super Bowl 2025 — with wife Melania Trump mysteriously absent from the game. While Donald obviously made headlines, thanks to his disastrous 'do and petty squabble with Taylor Swift, Kushner actually stole the show. Fans loved watching the kid follow his grandfather around on the field, looking "like the president's bodyguard," as one person said on X, formerly known as Twitter. People also compared Kushner to a mini Secret Service agent, since he appeared extremely alert to his surroundings.
To be fair, you can't blame Kushner for wanting to keep a close eye on Donald. His grandfather has faced assassination attempts including one in Pennsylvania in July 2024, and another a couple months later in Florida. Donald received a strange gift from the arresting police officers after that one.
It looks like Kushner had a blast at the game, even though Donald's prediction didn't come true. Ivanka shared before and after photos of her son on X, with the latter of him passed out in "The Beast," aka the presidential limo.
They share common interests
For Theodore Kushner's 8th birthday, Ivanka Trump posted a sweet tribute to her youngest son on Instagram. "Your curiosity knows no bounds — from football to parkour, jujitsu, guitar, piano, Hebrew, Rubik's cubes, Chinese, puzzles, and poker, just to name a few," she wrote. It sounds like Kushner keeps himself busy with activities, just like President Donald Trump. While Ivanka's list didn't include golf, which is a passion of Donald and grandchild Kai Trump, Kushner still has common interests with his grandfather. Back in 2013, Donald posted a throwback Thursday photo to Facebook. "Taking piano lessons from my friend Elton John," he captioned. While he's probably joking, Trump is still a big music fan (and an awkward dancer).
He was on the cover of Rolling Stone back in 2015 and told the outlet in a video interview, "You know, I wish I had the guitar, I wish I had that kind of talent." If Kushner is interested in learning the guitar like Ivanka mentioned, we bet Donald has been talking to him about his favorite musicians and showing him songs by Aerosmith, The Beatles, and other classics groups.
Moreover, Kushner's interest in poker is quite relevant, since Donald owned the Trump Taj Mahal Casino and Resort in Atlantic City for decades before it closed in 2016. Though Donald wasn't seen actually playing poker with the patrons, he could still teach his grandson a thing or two about the game.
They are affectionate with each other
Anytime President Donald Trump and grandson Theodore Kushner are seen together, they are always having a wonderful time. Theo is usually either hugging his grandfather, sitting in his lap, or practically standing right on top of him. Clearly, he loves being around the Commander-In-Chief, and the feeling is mutual.
When Ivanka Trump took her kids to see Donald at the Oval House in November 2020, the photos she posted mostly showed the POTUS bonding with Theo, embracing him or listening to him talk. Ivanka's older two kids, Arabella and Joseph Kushner, were also present, but Theo was clearly the apple of his grandfather's eye that day.
Donald has been photographed kissing the top of Theo's head at the Republican National Convention in 2020, as well as putting his hands on Theo's shoulders in a sweet way. The love grandfather and grandson share is clearly present whenever they're together.