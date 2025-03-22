Did Karoline Leavitt Sue The View? The Rumors, Debunked
Thoroughly in our slop era, online spaces are getting harder and harder to navigate as it becomes easier for malicious content creators to harness the power of chaos (and sometimes artificial intelligence) to present misinformation. These often take the form of buzzy videos or social media posts claiming outlandish things. For example, a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, claimed that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was suing daytime talk show "The View" over comments made by co-host Joy Behar. If the post and its corresponding three-minute TikTok aren't enough, there's also an entire YouTube channel dedicated to upholding that and similar narratives.
This isn't the first time misinformation has popped up almost exactly like this. There was once the claim that Melania Trump was suing "The View," followed by a salacious rumor that Carrie Underwood was following suit. However, both of these were false and quickly debunked — as is the case for the claim that Leavitt is suing "The View." While some of the hosts of the show can often have big emotions and opinions — especially Behar when it comes to almost anything Trump-related — there is no record or proof that Leavitt has filed a lawsuit against any of "The View" hosts or even the ABC Network. In fact, it appears that it's Leavitt who has found herself in some legal hot water.
Karoline Leavitt is being sued by a news organization
In an example of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt causing a headache for President Donald Trump, she has found herself on the receiving end of a lawsuit. According to the Daily Mail, when Leavitt was on her way to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference, she learned that she was one of several Trump White House staffers being sued by news organization the Associated Press. In a spat over properly referring to a large body of water off the Gulf Coast, the AP had been barred from White House media events. In retaliation for what they see as an infringement on the right to freedom of the press, the AP filed a lawsuit against Leavitt, deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich, and senior chief of staff Susan Wiles.
While the lawsuit slowly moves through the court system, Leavitt has done her best to keep all eyes on her — and continues to ramp up her Trump-approved rhetoric. Her notoriously bold and confrontational style of speech has not only handed her legal trouble, but Leavitt also once got booted off of an interview on CNN. It seems the petite speaker has no problem making herself big when she deems it necessary, and she certainly has the support of the current administration to do so. For now, anyway.