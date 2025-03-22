Did Karoline Leavitt Sue The View? The Rumors, Debunked

Thoroughly in our slop era, online spaces are getting harder and harder to navigate as it becomes easier for malicious content creators to harness the power of chaos (and sometimes artificial intelligence) to present misinformation. These often take the form of buzzy videos or social media posts claiming outlandish things. For example, a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, claimed that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was suing daytime talk show "The View" over comments made by co-host Joy Behar. If the post and its corresponding three-minute TikTok aren't enough, there's also an entire YouTube channel dedicated to upholding that and similar narratives.

This isn't the first time misinformation has popped up almost exactly like this. There was once the claim that Melania Trump was suing "The View," followed by a salacious rumor that Carrie Underwood was following suit. However, both of these were false and quickly debunked — as is the case for the claim that Leavitt is suing "The View." While some of the hosts of the show can often have big emotions and opinions — especially Behar when it comes to almost anything Trump-related — there is no record or proof that Leavitt has filed a lawsuit against any of "The View" hosts or even the ABC Network. In fact, it appears that it's Leavitt who has found herself in some legal hot water.