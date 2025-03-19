Karoline Leavitt's Petty Jab At Tim Walz Hints She's Turning Into Mini Trump
On Wednesday March 19, 2025, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt saved herself from causing more headaches for President Donald Trump by holding a press conference to prove she could be just like him. While meeting with the media, Leavitt fired back against Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who is a vocal critic of current Trump bestie Elon Musk. Part of Walz's strategy has been to tour states like Wisconsin, where Musk is currently devoting resources to an upcoming state Supreme Court election. According to the Star Tribune, it was at one of these rallies where Walz railed against the Tesla CEO and mentioned his fondness for seeing the car company's stock decline in the market. This was enough for Leavitt to feel she needed to take action and defend Trump's roiling bromantic partner, Musk.
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, a reporter is seen asking Leavitt, "How should Americans view politicians who take pride in the downfall of an American car company?" As if waiting for her cue, Leavitt responded with a calculated, "I think that's quite sad, but I think Governor Walz unfortunately is living a sad existence after his devastating defeat on November 5." Petty jabs like this are incredibly similar to the way Trump often handles interactions, and Leavitt herself admitted to following in his footsteps. At CPAC Leavitt said while on stage, "We are on offense every single day and the president leads from an offensive mindset" (per Facebook). However, Leavitt's bristling and aggressive personality is just one of many things about her that make her appear to be a mini-me to Trump.
Karoline Leavitt and Donald Trump share several similarities
While many on X have begun to notice that, "Karoline Leavitt is basically [Donald] Trump's mini-me in heels," it seems that these comparisons are coming to the surface at just the right time. Not only do Donald and Leavitt share an intimidating personality, but there's even stranger coincidences between the two.
First, there's questions surrounding their height. Many have wondered just how tall Leavitt is after seeing her juxtaposed next to others in the MAGA space. Donald himself has often been cagey about his own height, especially with his son Barron Trump now holding a lot of height over him. But wait, there's even more.
Obviously Donald is in quite the age gap marriage with Melania Trump being 24 years younger than the president. Leavitt and her husband Nicholas Riccio also have a stunning age gap with Riccio being a whopping 32 years older than Leavitt. Not only this, but both couples seems to struggle with convincing the public of sharing genuine love. There's plenty of documentation of Melania doing her best to avoid physical touch from her husband, and Riccio was nowhere to be found in the Instagram post Leavitt made for Valentine's Day. Perhaps all these similarities are why Donald chose Leavitt for the press secretary position — he just sees so much of himself in her.