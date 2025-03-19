Karoline Leavitt's Petty Jab At Tim Walz Hints She's Turning Into Mini Trump

On Wednesday March 19, 2025, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt saved herself from causing more headaches for President Donald Trump by holding a press conference to prove she could be just like him. While meeting with the media, Leavitt fired back against Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who is a vocal critic of current Trump bestie Elon Musk. Part of Walz's strategy has been to tour states like Wisconsin, where Musk is currently devoting resources to an upcoming state Supreme Court election. According to the Star Tribune, it was at one of these rallies where Walz railed against the Tesla CEO and mentioned his fondness for seeing the car company's stock decline in the market. This was enough for Leavitt to feel she needed to take action and defend Trump's roiling bromantic partner, Musk.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, a reporter is seen asking Leavitt, "How should Americans view politicians who take pride in the downfall of an American car company?" As if waiting for her cue, Leavitt responded with a calculated, "I think that's quite sad, but I think Governor Walz unfortunately is living a sad existence after his devastating defeat on November 5." Petty jabs like this are incredibly similar to the way Trump often handles interactions, and Leavitt herself admitted to following in his footsteps. At CPAC Leavitt said while on stage, "We are on offense every single day and the president leads from an offensive mindset" (per Facebook). However, Leavitt's bristling and aggressive personality is just one of many things about her that make her appear to be a mini-me to Trump.

