5 Rumors About Kelly Clarkson We Couldn't Ignore

Kelly Clarkson's reputation as America's sweetheart has often been questioned thanks to some pretty unsavory rumors. For instance, while the 2013 Video Music Awards were airing, the "Miss Independent" songstress shared her thoughts on the performers on X, formerly known as Twitter, quipping, "2 words.... #pitchystrippers," per USA Today. Although Clarkson obviously didn't name-drop anybody, many were quick to assume that she was shading Miley Cyrus' and Robin Thicke's explicit performance of "Blurred Lines."

As the backlash poured in, the country star explained to ExtraTV that she meant no harm and was only trying to poke some light-hearted fun at the starry event. Additionally, the Grammy winner made it abundantly clear that she refused to take any blame for people's assumptions about the subject of her tweet, reasoning, "I didn't say any names. [...] I'm not dragging anyone's name in the mud. Everybody's art is their art. I was just simply expressing my artistic point of view."

Of course, by then, Clarkson had already had her infamously awkward run-in with Avril Lavigne, so she was no stranger to bizarre feud rumors. People began to believe the two singers weren't on the best terms because the "Complicated" hitmaker apparently elbowed Clarkson while presenting her with an MTV Music Award in 2002. However, as the years passed, it became increasingly clear that the country star had no issues with either Cyrus or Lavigne. While the "Flowers" songstress joined her for a duet in 2021, the "Sk8er Boi" hitmaker appeared on her talk show in 2022. However, there is one feud rumor that Clarkson hasn't been able to escape.

