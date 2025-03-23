5 Rumors About Kelly Clarkson We Couldn't Ignore
Kelly Clarkson's reputation as America's sweetheart has often been questioned thanks to some pretty unsavory rumors. For instance, while the 2013 Video Music Awards were airing, the "Miss Independent" songstress shared her thoughts on the performers on X, formerly known as Twitter, quipping, "2 words.... #pitchystrippers," per USA Today. Although Clarkson obviously didn't name-drop anybody, many were quick to assume that she was shading Miley Cyrus' and Robin Thicke's explicit performance of "Blurred Lines."
As the backlash poured in, the country star explained to ExtraTV that she meant no harm and was only trying to poke some light-hearted fun at the starry event. Additionally, the Grammy winner made it abundantly clear that she refused to take any blame for people's assumptions about the subject of her tweet, reasoning, "I didn't say any names. [...] I'm not dragging anyone's name in the mud. Everybody's art is their art. I was just simply expressing my artistic point of view."
Of course, by then, Clarkson had already had her infamously awkward run-in with Avril Lavigne, so she was no stranger to bizarre feud rumors. People began to believe the two singers weren't on the best terms because the "Complicated" hitmaker apparently elbowed Clarkson while presenting her with an MTV Music Award in 2002. However, as the years passed, it became increasingly clear that the country star had no issues with either Cyrus or Lavigne. While the "Flowers" songstress joined her for a duet in 2021, the "Sk8er Boi" hitmaker appeared on her talk show in 2022. However, there is one feud rumor that Clarkson hasn't been able to escape.
The Carrie Underwood feud rumors are inescapable
Over the years, Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood have found it nearly impossible to avoid being compared to each other since they're both "American Idol" winners who have subsequently found tremendous success. Although people have long wondered if these comparisons created a feud between the two singers, Clarkson has always insisted that's not the case. During a 2018 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen," she dispelled the rumors, confirming simply, "There's no beef between us — well, there's nothing between us. We don't know each other."
The "Since U Been Gone" songstress further asserted that their interactions were limited to the brief moments they spotted each other at events. However, according to Radar Online insiders, Underwood and Clarkson are putting on a show of mutual support while feuding behind the scenes. "Carrie was jealous Kelly got a coaching gig on The Voice that she thought should've been hers," one such source claimed. "And Kelly's always been jealous that Carrie's the bestselling idol to come out of 'Idol.'"
Each singer has also made their dislike for the other apparent to their inner circle. In fact, their reported drama goes way back. In April 2016, a confidant informed Radar Online that the "Before He Cheats" hitmaker wasn't impressed with the fact that she could only give a duet performance at the "American Idol" Season 6 finale while Clarkson got the stage all to herself. Then, in 2025, Donald Trump breathed new life into the Underwood and Clarkson feud by choosing the former to perform at his inauguration ceremony.
Clarkson's weight loss was rumored to be due to Ozempic
The stunning transformation of Kelly Clarkson left fans divided. While some patted the singer-songwriter on the back for all the hard work that had clearly gone into it, others wondered if Ozempic was the secret to Clarkson's weight loss transformation. The topic of weight loss drugs came up when Whoopi Goldberg appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and admitted that she was using Mounjaro to aid her on her own journey.
In response, the "American Idol" alum shared that she had used a drug as well, clarifying, "Mine is a different one than people assume, but I ended up having to do that, too, because my bloodwork got so bad," per NBC News. Clarkson also proclaimed, "Everybody thinks it's Ozempic. It's not." The "Because of You" songstress further elaborated that the unnamed drug enabled her body to better break down sugars, a task it previously struggled with. Additionally, the weight-loss drug was a doctor-recommended one that Clarkson had once refused to use because of her thyroid issues.
Meanwhile, when she spoke to People in 2024, the Grammy winner reiterated that she had been closely following her doctor's instructions to achieve her weight loss goals. As for her diet and exercise plan, Clarkson was consuming high-protein meals and walking regularly for some extra movement. The "Breakaway" hitmaker also benefited from infrared saunas and cold plunges. Back in 2018, the country singer proudly told "Today" host Hoda Kotb that she hadn't cut out her favorite foods to shed the extra pounds but rather swapped regular ingredients for more nutrient-dense options.
Her ex-husband was rumored to be jealous of her success
Kelly Clarkson's messy divorce from Brandon Blackstock gave rise to several unsavory rumors. The former couple split up in June 2020 after being married for seven years and welcoming two children together. In August 2021, an Us Weekly insider shed light on one of their marital issues, disclosing, "She was the high-income earner with a wildly successful talk show, and is the star of another hit show 'The Voice.' Brandon was extremely jealous of it and made her know it."
As a result, it's unsurprising that the "Behind These Hazel Eyes" hitmaker reportedly felt a sense of relief once they split because she didn't have to dull her shine anymore. Likewise, another Us Weekly insider posited that Blackstock and Clarkson's marriage took a turn for the worse once she set her sights on Hollywood because he preferred to live away from the spotlight. Although the "American Idol" winner didn't directly address the rumors herself, she did open up about some of their marital woes during a June 2023 episode of the "We Can Do Hard Things" podcast.
Clarkson confessed to frequently cycling between loving her now ex-husband and knowing deep down that there wasn't much to love. Unfortunately, the country star's ego wouldn't let her give up on their relationship, so she willed herself into changing until she finally realized she couldn't do it anymore. Then, in December 2024, Clarkson took a shady swipe at her ex-husband with one simple word, seemingly confirming that the couple's breakup was even messier than they let on.
Clarkson's talk show has also been the subject of rumors
"The Kelly Clarkson Show" drama started in 2023 when several former employees detailed the toxic workplace they endured on the hit talk show in an interview with Rolling Stone. The ex-staffers claimed that they were overworked to the point where their mental health greatly suffered, and they weren't even fairly compensated for their efforts. In fact, some people who worked on the show had to take up other jobs just to make ends meet. Notably, though, many former employees stated that Clarkson herself wasn't part of the problem and was most likely unaware of what they had dealt with.
Shortly afterward, the "Honestly" songstress released a statement to announce that she intended to make a major change in the inner workings of the series, professing, "I love my team at 'The Kelly Clarkson Show,' and to find out that anyone is feeling unheard and or disrespected on this show is unacceptable," per People. Although the show's future seemed on shaky ground at the time, it ultimately managed to pull through.
However, fans' concerns were raised again in 2025 when she took nearly two weeks off. As guest hosts handled "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in her absence, fans wondered if she was secretly dealing with health issues or if her talk show was maybe on the outs. While a TMZ source reassured fans that the singer-songwriter was in good health, an Entertainment Tonight insider chalked her absence up to a "sudden family emergency." Ultimately, though, the Grammy winner remained suspiciously tight-lipped about all the speculation and she didn't address the reason for her absence upon her return.
There have been several rumors about her romantic life too
Kelly Clarkson's star-studded dating history has been the subject of several rumors over the years. While competing on "American Idol" back in 2002, many people speculated that she struck up a romantic connection with fellow contestant Justin Guarini. Although the two singers didn't comment on the rumors at the time, Clarkson eventually broke her silence. During a 2015 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen," the country star dished that they had a brief fling after their time on the show ended.
Then, Clarkson's marriage to Brandon Blackstock was plagued with infidelity rumors. On one such occasion, the "American Idol" alum took to X to decry all the chatter. In another tweet, she wrote that although they weren't losing sleep over the lies, they would still affect their young children. Although it didn't seem like cheating played a part in their split, an Us Weekly insider noted that their trust issues greatly strained the marriage. Needless to say, the dating rumors came back in full swing once Blackstock and Clarkson split.
In October 2020, she collaborated with Brett Eldredge for "Under The Mistletoe," and many people started wondering whether the duet partners were secretly dating. However, when the rumors came up during Eldredge's March 2023 chat with Hello! magazine, he shrugged them off, acknowledging, "Yeah, those always come. It's crazy but it's just people I love to make music with." And, in a September 2023 Instagram Live, Clarkson confirmed that she was single and wasn't ready to mingle because she was enjoying her life as it was.