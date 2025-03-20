Karoline Leavitt Mistakes White House Podium For Nursing Home With Questionable Look

Being the youngest White House press secretary in U.S. history has its challenges. And yet, it seems like 27-year-old Karoline Leavitt may be trying to balance out her young age with some ill-advised older styling. Leavitt has had a pretty obvious White House makeover since joining Donald Trump's second administration, including repeatedly sporting pinked out diva looks that just scream White House Barbie. But the Trump staffer's most recent press conference ensemble is nothing short of "Golden Girls"-inspired. And we reckon it's about time for Leavitt to stop fighting her age and start making the role chic again.

Clips from her March 19, 2025 press briefing have been making the rounds online for all the wrong reasons. Leavitt found herself in a rather embarrassing fact-checking blunder when she confidently asserted that U.S. District Judge James Boasberg "is a Democrat activist [who] was appointed by Barack Obama," (via Bluesky). NBC News' Garrett Haake retorted, clarifying that Judge Boasberg was actually appointed by George W. Bush. Whether it was an error or an outright lie, Leavitt's false statement was swiftly called out by netizens. And, while her mistake was certainly a major problem, the look she was sporting while making it was almost as bad. From her half pulled-back hairstyle all the way to her black pumps, we're wondering why Leavitt seemingly raided her grandma's closet for the occasion.

