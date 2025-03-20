Karoline Leavitt Mistakes White House Podium For Nursing Home With Questionable Look
Being the youngest White House press secretary in U.S. history has its challenges. And yet, it seems like 27-year-old Karoline Leavitt may be trying to balance out her young age with some ill-advised older styling. Leavitt has had a pretty obvious White House makeover since joining Donald Trump's second administration, including repeatedly sporting pinked out diva looks that just scream White House Barbie. But the Trump staffer's most recent press conference ensemble is nothing short of "Golden Girls"-inspired. And we reckon it's about time for Leavitt to stop fighting her age and start making the role chic again.
Clips from her March 19, 2025 press briefing have been making the rounds online for all the wrong reasons. Leavitt found herself in a rather embarrassing fact-checking blunder when she confidently asserted that U.S. District Judge James Boasberg "is a Democrat activist [who] was appointed by Barack Obama," (via Bluesky). NBC News' Garrett Haake retorted, clarifying that Judge Boasberg was actually appointed by George W. Bush. Whether it was an error or an outright lie, Leavitt's false statement was swiftly called out by netizens. And, while her mistake was certainly a major problem, the look she was sporting while making it was almost as bad. From her half pulled-back hairstyle all the way to her black pumps, we're wondering why Leavitt seemingly raided her grandma's closet for the occasion.
Karoline Leavitt seems to avoid looking or acting her age
At the highly talked-about press briefing, Karoline Leavitt wore a cream-colored suit with detailed metal buttons layered over a plain white top. On its own, this suit looked anything but fresh or youthful, but the White House staffer made it feel even stuffier by buttoning only the top button of the jacket. There was really no way of salvaging this ensemble or making it feel age-appropriate for someone still in her 20s, but adding some fun footwear could have at least indicated that Leavitt had some vision behind it. Instead, she popped on some boring black pumps.
Beyond Leavitt's outfit completely missing the mark, her hairstyle leaned even further into the retirement community vibes. Her half updo was something we've rarely, if ever, seen on someone so young. Somewhat ironically, the press secretary sported this rather mature fashion statement just weeks after publicly addressing Leavitt's massive, 32-year age gap relationship with her husband Nicholas Riccio.
She acknowledged that her romance with her 59-year-old hubby was a "very atypical love story" on "The Megyn Kelly Show." With Riccio approaching his 60s and a job working closely with the oldest person to ever serve as president, Leavitt spends plenty of time with an older crowd. Still, that's no reason for her to squander her youth, and we simply can't ignore the fashion fails that happen as a result.