Karoline Leavitt's Blocky Brows In Latest Press Briefing Scream Lauren Boebert

Talk about heavy-handed. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt took to the podium in the White House briefing room with a pair of eyebrows made up in a style stolen from Congresswoman Lauren Boebert's playbook.

Advertisement

Leavitt took Boebert's style of making up her brows with an especially dark and thick look. Who knows, maybe she was trying something darker to contrast with her lighter features, but we couldn't help but feel like they were drawing too much attention to themselves. But with Leavitt's history of outfits missing the mark, we are happy to report that the youngest press secretary to ever hold the position looked perfectly nice in her olive green top.

Or maybe Leavitt just has "brow blindness," which was a term that came into popularity via TikTok, and says that the afflicted individual's eyebrows "do not look flattering for their face shape and they can't see that it's not flattering." Or maybe Leavitt is just looking for inspo in the wrong places. Consider the time when another makeup mistake of hers looked to be inspired by Kimberly Guilfoyle. Either way, Leavitt would do well to ease off on the product, because if she is channeling Boebert, she should know that even Boebert has had trouble ripping off Guilfoyle's signature looks.

Advertisement