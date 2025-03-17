Karoline Leavitt's Blocky Brows In Latest Press Briefing Scream Lauren Boebert
Talk about heavy-handed. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt took to the podium in the White House briefing room with a pair of eyebrows made up in a style stolen from Congresswoman Lauren Boebert's playbook.
Leavitt took Boebert's style of making up her brows with an especially dark and thick look. Who knows, maybe she was trying something darker to contrast with her lighter features, but we couldn't help but feel like they were drawing too much attention to themselves. But with Leavitt's history of outfits missing the mark, we are happy to report that the youngest press secretary to ever hold the position looked perfectly nice in her olive green top.
Or maybe Leavitt just has "brow blindness," which was a term that came into popularity via TikTok, and says that the afflicted individual's eyebrows "do not look flattering for their face shape and they can't see that it's not flattering." Or maybe Leavitt is just looking for inspo in the wrong places. Consider the time when another makeup mistake of hers looked to be inspired by Kimberly Guilfoyle. Either way, Leavitt would do well to ease off on the product, because if she is channeling Boebert, she should know that even Boebert has had trouble ripping off Guilfoyle's signature looks.
Boebert and Leavitt look drastically different without makeup
If there's one thing that both Karoline Leavitt and Lauren Boebert have in common, it's that they both look completely different with much less makeup on. We've already seen Leavitt when she looked unrecognizable in college photos, back during a time when the press secretary used to go much lighter with the product. But as her political career has taken off, Leavitt has added additional layers, which often turn into makeup mistakes. As for Boebert, we have a more scathing piece of evidence of her makeup-free look –- and that would be her mugshot.
As a result of failing to show up for multiple court dates, the congresswoman from Colorado was arrested, resulting in her quippy response that, "I even got a pretty mugshot out of it." (via the Colorado Times) The mugshot in question shows the reality of Boebert's eyebrows, which are drastically smaller and thinner compared to the blocky ones that she debuts for the cameras. Ditto for Leavitt in her throwback pics. And while there is absolutely no problem with highlighting or feathering one's eyebrows, maybe the mugshot can serve as a warning for Leavitt -– in that maybe Boebert is not the blocky brow role model she should be getting inspo from.