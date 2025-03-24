Trump's New Job For Alina Habba Has Everyone Saying The Same Humiliating Thing

Alina Habba's resume is growing. President Donald Trump announced on March 24, 2025, that Habba has been hired to be the country's interim U.S. attorney in New Jersey. This is especially fitting since she's a New Jersey native. She's currently the counselor to the president, a role that seemingly had major benefits for her ex-husband, and was also Trump's former personal lawyer.

"Alina will lead with the same diligence and conviction that has defined her career, and she will fight tirelessly to secure a Legal System that is both 'Fair and Just' for the wonderful people of New Jersey," Trump wrote on Truth Social. The president also shared that John Giordano, who was the interim U.S. Attorney for New Jersey, has been nominated as ambassador to Namibia. While Trump is super pumped for Habba's new venture — as is Habba herself, who shared the announcement on Instagram with the all-caps caption, "It's go time New Jersey" — no one online seems to be.

Ron Filipkowski, the editor-in-chief at MeidasTouch News, shared a screenshot of Trump's Truth Social announcement to X, formerly known as Twitter, with the caption, "This will be an unmitigated disaster." People in the comments agreed, with many pointing out how Habba lost most of Trump's cases, which doesn't exactly scream "amazing lawyer."

