Trump's New Job For Alina Habba Has Everyone Saying The Same Humiliating Thing
Alina Habba's resume is growing. President Donald Trump announced on March 24, 2025, that Habba has been hired to be the country's interim U.S. attorney in New Jersey. This is especially fitting since she's a New Jersey native. She's currently the counselor to the president, a role that seemingly had major benefits for her ex-husband, and was also Trump's former personal lawyer.
"Alina will lead with the same diligence and conviction that has defined her career, and she will fight tirelessly to secure a Legal System that is both 'Fair and Just' for the wonderful people of New Jersey," Trump wrote on Truth Social. The president also shared that John Giordano, who was the interim U.S. Attorney for New Jersey, has been nominated as ambassador to Namibia. While Trump is super pumped for Habba's new venture — as is Habba herself, who shared the announcement on Instagram with the all-caps caption, "It's go time New Jersey" — no one online seems to be.
Ron Filipkowski, the editor-in-chief at MeidasTouch News, shared a screenshot of Trump's Truth Social announcement to X, formerly known as Twitter, with the caption, "This will be an unmitigated disaster." People in the comments agreed, with many pointing out how Habba lost most of Trump's cases, which doesn't exactly scream "amazing lawyer."
Did Melania Trump have something to do with Alina Habba's new role?
People on X didn't hold back their feelings about Alina Habba's next job. "Alina Habba's legal experience consists mostly of defending [President Donald] Trump in civil cases, many of which she lost. She has no experience as a prosecutor. This is pure cronyism," wrote one person. Cronyism is similar to nepotism, but instead of promoting family members to things they may not be the best fit for, cronyism involves friends and associates instead. "Jeez that woman is so unqualified. They just keep falling upward," tweeted another.
Interestingly, one person wondered if Melania Trump had anything to do with Habba's reassignment. Habba and Melania's relationship seems friendly enough, though the lawyer's connection with the president has raised some eyebrows. Moreover, the New Jerseyan has been accused of copying Melania's look, and, amongst three rumors about Habba people can't ignore, it's been suggested that the lawyer spends more time with the president than he does with his own wife. Taking these speculations into account, it wouldn't be too surprising if Melania did have something to do with Habba's push out of the White House.