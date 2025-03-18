Alina Habba's Role As Trump Counselor Seemingly Had Major Benefits For Her Ex Husband

President Donald Trump's counselor, Alina Habba, has thrived from her relationship with the president. Her prior role as the commander in chief's lawyer earned her a massive place in the spotlight compared to life before she took on the role. The presidential counselor position has only further elevated her profile, and she seemed even more eager to join the White House than first lady Melania Trump. It looks like her current role also benefited her ex-husband, Matthew Eyet, who also has a legal background.

Eyet's LinkedIn shows he started a role as partner at Habba Madaio & Associates LLP in January 2025, and his start time came conveniently close to when Habba shed her lawyer cape and commenced work as President Trump's White House counselor. Thus, without Habba around to manage the firm, it appears Eyet found an opening to swoop in and join his ex's business, after about six years at his firm Eyet Law LLC. The tables feel especially turned knowing Habba once worked with her ex-husband at the law firm Sandelands Eyet LLP, which they were both involved with from 2013 to 2020. Regardless of his relationship, or former relationship, with Habba, Eyet's new firm highlighted him on its website for his decade-spanning experience and commendable trial win rate.

