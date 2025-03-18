Alina Habba's Role As Trump Counselor Seemingly Had Major Benefits For Her Ex Husband
President Donald Trump's counselor, Alina Habba, has thrived from her relationship with the president. Her prior role as the commander in chief's lawyer earned her a massive place in the spotlight compared to life before she took on the role. The presidential counselor position has only further elevated her profile, and she seemed even more eager to join the White House than first lady Melania Trump. It looks like her current role also benefited her ex-husband, Matthew Eyet, who also has a legal background.
Eyet's LinkedIn shows he started a role as partner at Habba Madaio & Associates LLP in January 2025, and his start time came conveniently close to when Habba shed her lawyer cape and commenced work as President Trump's White House counselor. Thus, without Habba around to manage the firm, it appears Eyet found an opening to swoop in and join his ex's business, after about six years at his firm Eyet Law LLC. The tables feel especially turned knowing Habba once worked with her ex-husband at the law firm Sandelands Eyet LLP, which they were both involved with from 2013 to 2020. Regardless of his relationship, or former relationship, with Habba, Eyet's new firm highlighted him on its website for his decade-spanning experience and commendable trial win rate.
Not much is known about Eyet's personal life
Presidential counselor Alina Habba and her ex-husband, Matthew Eyet, were married from 2011 to 2019. Unlike her makeup mistakes and terrible hair fails, which she can't exactly hide, Habba has kept her relationship with her former spouse relatively low-key, and not much is known about his personal life, either. Though his LinkedIn offers a thorough record of Eyet's career progression and an illustration of his work ethic, his lack of any easily accessible social media accounts, save for his pretty empty Facebook profile, gives little information about his personal endeavors. However, some indirect details can be unearthed by consulting his ex-wife's posts.
Habba and Eyet have two kids: A daughter, Chloe, and a son, Luke. Habba's Instagram provides occasional glimpses into what their children have been up to, like when Chloe was seen holding a trophy after a youth hockey game in February 2025. Speaking of hockey, Luke had the chance to meet "the Great One" Wayne Gretzky at President Donald Trump's Trump Doral Golf Country Club in April 2024. While not much is publicly known about what their dad is up to outside of the workplace, we know that he has two kids who are enjoying busy childhoods.