What Mia Tindall & Princess Charlotte's Relationship Is Really Like

Princess Charlotte and Mia Tindall's two-year age gap may have initially pushed Mia to be closer to Prince George (who is the same age as her), but that has since changed. As the girls have grown older, they've become the best of friends and have been known to act as thick as thieves. In June 2022, for example, the Daily Mail captured Mia and Charlotte play-fighting and giggling near a Buckingham Palace balcony ahead of the Trooping the Colour ceremony. The occasion was a celebratory one, marking Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, and a seven-year-old Charlotte sure appeared to be having a ball with her eight-year-old cousin. As Princess Kate did her best to calm down the antics, they kept on and were later seen enjoying the festivities together from the Major General's Office.

Advertisement

In fact, their friendship is so close that it may make Charlotte's younger brother, Prince Louis, a little jealous. During the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, Louis went viral after he tried to pull Mia away from his sister. Mia, who was sitting behind the royal duo, reached over to point something out to Charlotte, but as soon as she touched her, Louis grabbed her arm and pulled it away, even tugging her hair. Mia's dad, Mike Tindall, later revealed on his podcast, "The Good, the Bad & the Rugby," that the kiddos were just riding a sugar high. "[Louis] was just wanting to have fun and my two are always mischievous, so it was trying to keep a lid on," he shared.