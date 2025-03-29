What Mia Tindall & Princess Charlotte's Relationship Is Really Like
Britain's royal family has experienced its share of family rivalries, most notably between Princes William and Harry, but there are also plenty of friendships within the clan. William, for example, has always been close with his first cousin, Zara Tindall, who is the daughter of Princess Anne (King Charles' sister). Indeed, William is even godfather to Mia Tindall, the eldest of Zara and Mike Tindall's three children. What's more, his little ones are all tight with the Tindall kids, who are their second cousins. This is especially true of Princess Charlotte and Mia Tindall.
Just like Charlotte has a sweet relationship with her brothers, she appears to be incredibly close with her royal cousins, particularly Mia. The duo has been spotted together at plenty of royal occasions from a young age, like when a 2-year-old Charlotte and 4-year-old Mia were flower girls at Princess Eugenie's wedding. As one insider told Woman's Day (via Cambridge News), "Charlotte's always been in awe of Mia and her fun-loving side." Here's what Mia Tindall and Princess Charlotte's relationship is really like.
Princess Charlotte started hanging with Mia Tindall at age 3
Prince William's relationship with Zara Tindall has always been close. Indeed, when a 15-year-old Prince William lost his mother, cousin Zara was immediately there for him, despite only being a year older. As royal biographer Brian Hoey shared in the 2021 documentary titled "Zara and Anne: Like Mother, Like Daughter" (via Express), Zara showed up for both William and Prince Harry and tried her best to keep their spirits up. "She was a huge help," Hoey mused. "William in particular, I think, has always had a huge affection for Zara."
Given that tight bond, it's no surprise that their closeness has since grown to include their respective spouses and kids. William and Kate Middleton have often been snapped spending time with Zara and her husband, Mike Tindall, as well as their kids. For example, in April 2019, the couples headed to the Burnham Market International Horse Trials in Norfolk, England to support Zara as she competed in showjumping. What's more, all four of their children were in attendance, enjoying the day out – and each other. Prince George and Mia Tindall, who were both five at the time, were caught cheekily comparing heights, boxer style. Meanwhile, a three-year-old Princess Charlotte was snapped having a blast riding the bumper cars. "They were all just messing about and playing and joking while their parents chatted," an onlooker told People. "They are all live wires, with loads of energy."
Princess Charlotte and Mia Tindall soon became as thick as thieves
Princess Charlotte and Mia Tindall's two-year age gap may have initially pushed Mia to be closer to Prince George (who is the same age as her), but that has since changed. As the girls have grown older, they've become the best of friends and have been known to act as thick as thieves. In June 2022, for example, the Daily Mail captured Mia and Charlotte play-fighting and giggling near a Buckingham Palace balcony ahead of the Trooping the Colour ceremony. The occasion was a celebratory one, marking Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, and a seven-year-old Charlotte sure appeared to be having a ball with her eight-year-old cousin. As Princess Kate did her best to calm down the antics, they kept on and were later seen enjoying the festivities together from the Major General's Office.
In fact, their friendship is so close that it may make Charlotte's younger brother, Prince Louis, a little jealous. During the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, Louis went viral after he tried to pull Mia away from his sister. Mia, who was sitting behind the royal duo, reached over to point something out to Charlotte, but as soon as she touched her, Louis grabbed her arm and pulled it away, even tugging her hair. Mia's dad, Mike Tindall, later revealed on his podcast, "The Good, the Bad & the Rugby," that the kiddos were just riding a sugar high. "[Louis] was just wanting to have fun and my two are always mischievous, so it was trying to keep a lid on," he shared.
The royal cousins share a love of rugby
Given Mike Tindall's former career as a pro rugby player, it's no wonder that his kids have developed a passion for the sport. As he told Hello! in 2023, both Mia Tindall and her younger sister, Lena Tindall, enjoy going to the Minchinhampton Rugby Club on weekends to give their dad's favorite game a try. "They are only 9 and 4, so we've got to give them a bit of time before the pressure comes on, but they love all sports and they play rugby as well," the proud papa shared.
As an added bonus, that love of the game is yet another thing that Mia and Princess Charlotte have been able to bond over. As it turns out, Princess Kate is also passionate about the sport, and since 2022, she's actually served as the patron of both the Rugby Football League (RFL) and the Rugby Football Union (RFU). It's a role she inherited when Prince Harry stepped away from royal duty, but as RFU's president, Nigel Gillingham OBE, told Town & Country, it's one she's perfectly suited for. "She was telling me that she regularly plays rugby with her children in the back garden," he revealed. However, it's not her young boys who get the biggest kick out of it. "Apparently, Charlotte is very much in her mold, very competitive as well," Gillingham told the mag.
A moment when Princess Charlotte was beyond sweet to Mia Tindall went viral
On Christmas Day 2023, the royal family attended mass at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham Estate, the country home of King Charles and Queen Camilla. Following the service, generations of royals walked through the crowds waiting outside, chatting with locals and accepting various gifts. Several viral moments were captured on video, including Prince George proudly showing Prince Louis the adorable teddy bear he had just received.
In another trending exchange, Kate Middleton was seen giving Mia Tindall a bouquet of flowers after she noticed that the little one hadn't received anything. Indeed, for most of the procession, Mia decided to hang out with the Prince and Princess of Wales and their kiddos, instead of her own parents and siblings. She chatted with Charlotte, held hands with Prince Louis, and shared a truly sweet moment with her bestie. In a clip that quickly went viral on TikTok, Mia was spotted walking over to an onlooker who was holding out a bouquet of flowers.
Cute little moment of Prince George Princess Charlotte Prince Louis and Mia together at Christmas yesterday❤️
Seemingly realizing it was meant for an 8-year-old Charlotte, she turned to her friend and pointed them out. Instead of rushing over, Charlotte suggested Mia take them and the 9-year-old's smile grew from ear to ear. As one commentator noted, "When Charlotte let Mia get the flowers she felt happy and included," (via Page Six). It was a sentiment echoed by many who called the cousins' bond adorable and praised Charlotte for being so kind. "The way she said you can get it Mia was so happy!!" enthused one supporter (via TikTok).
Princess Charlotte and Mia Tindall built a 'friendship for life' during Kate Middleton's cancer treatment
When Kate Middleton took a break from the public eye in January 2024, it was so she could recover from what the palace called a "planned abdominal surgery," (via Instagram). However, the timeline of Kate's health issues proved much more heartbreaking as, that March, she revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer. While the mom of three didn't offer any details, she did update fans in September to say she had finished her chemotherapy treatment, then again in January 2025 to confirm she was in remission.
Throughout that year, Princess Charlotte's bond with Mia Tindall reportedly became even stronger. Just like Zara Tindall was a pillar of strength for Prince William when he lost his mother, a source told Woman's Day (via Cambridge News) that Mia really showed up for Charlotte. "...[E]nergetic Mia was the perfect distraction for the princess throughout those scary months of 2024," an insider shared in February 2025. Offering some additional insight into their friendship, they claimed that the duo initially tried to outdo one another in terms of whose dad was the best, but assured that was all in the past. "Kate and Zara are happy to report their girls have formed a friendship for life," the source concluded.