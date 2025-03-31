The Tragic Life Of Child Star Raven-Symoné

Many former child actors have, as adults, revealed the horrors of Hollywood that they faced at far too young an age, and it seems that the child stars of the 1980s, '90s, and '00s faced some of the most intense issues. The stunning Raven-Symoné has been very vocal about her toxic experiences as a child actor, and she's acutely aware of the impact those experiences have had on her as an adult. "I wish I was living now as a younger person. I probably wouldn't have so many mental issues," Raven said in a 2017 interview with People.

The actor went on to detail the body shaming she experienced as a child star — and it wasn't limited to just one project. She rose to fame thanks to her role on "The Cosby Show," leading the cast of "That's So Raven," as well as her singing career and parts in various films (including a Lifetime movie that featured Raven-Symoné). Despite her successful career, however, she never escaped body shaming. During an episode of "The View" back in 2015, Raven recalled one of her first experiences with an adult being needlessly concerned about her weight: "I remember not being able to have the bagel or anything ... And I remember people would be like, 'You can't eat that. You're getting fat!' I'm like, 'I'm 7! I'm hungry!'" While the actor has embraced her body as an adult, she still sees others encountering the same issues she faced as a child. "You want to talk about how we are judgmental to each other and this and this. But it's being created in the industry that we're in," she told People.

