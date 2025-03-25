Celebs Who Tried The Micro Bangs Trend And Completely Missed The Mark

There are some hairstyles that carry an intrinsic guarantee of glam — think sleek bobs, effortless waves, or bold curls. And then there are others — like micro bangs — that tread a fine line between high fashion and style slip-up. The risk factor is high with this hairstyle, that often seems neither here nor there, resting awkwardly in the middle of what looks like a classic full fringe and overgrown baby hair. But in the world of showbiz, where experimenting with looks is no biggie, many celebrities have willingly faced up to that challenge, albeit not always successfully.

From Lady Gaga to Katy Perry, and of course, Emma Watson — who became the poster face of the baby bangs trend that was all the rage back in 2018, after a divisive appearance at the Oscars afterparty — many A-listers have toyed with the hairdo and come out on the other side with unflattering end results. While we may not totally dig their micro fringe eras, we do have to hand it to them for venturing a style not many dare to play with. Here are all the times celebrities tried the micro bangs trend and completely missed the mark.