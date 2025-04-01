Trump's Theory On Don Jr.'s Split From Ex-Wife Vanessa Ignores The Giant Elephant In The Room
Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump confirmed their relationship in a big way. Reportedly, the professional golfer was initially hesitant to make things official with Donald Trump's former daughter-in-law, since he and the president are friends, but his worries were for nothing. Donald approves of the relationship, as first confirmed via an insider to Page Six. Since then, the POTUS was asked during a press interview about his thoughts on the coupling. The clip was shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, on March 31.
Trump: I love Tiger and I love Vanessa. They had a great relationship. I happen to think the relationship with my son was hurt very badly by the witch hunt... pic.twitter.com/PV9VQCGz4t
— Acyn (@Acyn) March 31, 2025
The president was candid in his response, sharing how he adores both Woods and Vanessa — the latter being somewhat surprising, since she is his ex-daughter-in-law, but she's still the mother of five of his grandchildren, including his oldest granddaughter, Kai Trump. However, he did note that Vanessa's relationship with his son, Donald Trump Jr., ultimately ended because of a "witch hunt."
He's referring to Don Jr. meeting with a Russian lawyer back in 2016 during his father's first campaign. This was an issue because it's illegal for someone campaigning to be president to have any help from foreign governments or leaders — and the meeting happened at Trump Tower in NYC. Don Jr. was ultimately given a pass and not charged with any crime, but, according to Donald, the damage was done to his son's relationship. Nevertheless, Don Jr.'s relationship with Vanessa probably suffered more from his cheating scandal than anything else.
Donald Trump Jr. had an affair with Aubrey O'Day
While the investigation into Donald Trump Jr.'s actions in 2016 probably caused some tension in his marriage, another major scandal broke that same year that also rocked the boat. Page Six reported that when Vanessa Trump was pregnant in 2011 with their third child, Tristan Trump, Don Jr. was unfaithful to his wife, having an affair with Aubrey O'Day while working on "The Celebrity Apprentice." Per the outlet's sources, Vanessa was unsurprisingly heartbroken to learn the news. However, they stayed together until 2018, when Vanessa ultimately filed for divorce (via Page Six). During the time between the cheating scandal and 2018, Don Jr. and Vanessa had two more children after Tristan: Spencer Trump and Chloe Trump. (It's also important to note that Vanessa was rumored to have had an affair with a Secret Service agent before she filed for divorce.)
While Donald Trump ignored the giant elephant in the room about his son's adultery, commenters on X sure didn't. "His son's relationship with his wife was hurt by his [son's] infidelity. These people can't accept responsibility for anything," tweeted one person. "Actually, the relationship was damaged when Donald Trump Junior couldn't f***ing stop cheating on Vanessa," bluntly wrote another. Interestingly, the president reportedly knew about Don Jr.'s affair with Aubrey O'Day and wasn't happy about it.