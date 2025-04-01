Trump's Theory On Don Jr.'s Split From Ex-Wife Vanessa Ignores The Giant Elephant In The Room

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump confirmed their relationship in a big way. Reportedly, the professional golfer was initially hesitant to make things official with Donald Trump's former daughter-in-law, since he and the president are friends, but his worries were for nothing. Donald approves of the relationship, as first confirmed via an insider to Page Six. Since then, the POTUS was asked during a press interview about his thoughts on the coupling. The clip was shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, on March 31.

Trump: I love Tiger and I love Vanessa. They had a great relationship. I happen to think the relationship with my son was hurt very badly by the witch hunt... pic.twitter.com/PV9VQCGz4t — Acyn (@Acyn) March 31, 2025

The president was candid in his response, sharing how he adores both Woods and Vanessa — the latter being somewhat surprising, since she is his ex-daughter-in-law, but she's still the mother of five of his grandchildren, including his oldest granddaughter, Kai Trump. However, he did note that Vanessa's relationship with his son, Donald Trump Jr., ultimately ended because of a "witch hunt."

He's referring to Don Jr. meeting with a Russian lawyer back in 2016 during his father's first campaign. This was an issue because it's illegal for someone campaigning to be president to have any help from foreign governments or leaders — and the meeting happened at Trump Tower in NYC. Don Jr. was ultimately given a pass and not charged with any crime, but, according to Donald, the damage was done to his son's relationship. Nevertheless, Don Jr.'s relationship with Vanessa probably suffered more from his cheating scandal than anything else.

