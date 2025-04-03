How Tall Is Barack Obama? His Height Once Had Everyone Saying The Same Thing About Trump

To be a great leader of a nation, you don't have to be tall, but it can help influence people's perception of you. According to a study published by the National Library of Medicine, the taller a person is, the more powerful they come across. It's a silly concept, since how tall someone is hardly means they will be successful. The shortest president in U.S. history is James Madison, who was 5 feet, 4 inches tall — only slightly taller than the average national height for women. He served two terms and was called the "Father of the Constitution," which proves height doesn't equal success. Barack Obama, who also served two terms, is 6 feet, 1 inch tall.

The average height for men in the U.S. is only 5 feet, 9 inches, so Obama is definitely above average, but his stature inadvertently puts current president Donald Trump's height claims into question. Trump says he's 6 feet, 3 inches tall, but according to photos of him standing with Obama, that's simply not possible.

There is no way Trump is 6' 3". Obama is listed as 6'1'. Jared is listed as 6'3". pic.twitter.com/yVbMV6uAJ5 — inmyhumble opinion (@my_humble_imho) January 17, 2018

The two men look to be around the same height in pics posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, which means it's much more likely Trump is closer to 6 feet, 1 inch instead — the same height as his son, Donald Trump Jr. Jared Kushner is 6 feet, 3 inches tall, and he appears to be taller than the president. It looks like Donald may be lying about his height, and not for the first time.

