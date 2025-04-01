Meghan's Latest Mishap Puts Nail In The Coffin Of As Ever Launch (& Proves She Needs Spellcheck)

We're barely into 2025, and it's already proving to be a year Meghan Markle will want to forget. The Duchess of Sussex has not been able to catch a break lately, and the newest faux pas might just finally do her in. She's been trying to get her lifestyle brand up and running before its launch later this week, but a tiny typo in her newsletter that hit fans' email inboxes stole the spotlight. What should have been the focus was that As Ever was debuting soon, but that instead took a backseat to the brand's Instagram handle being misspelled. It should have been "@AsEverOfficial," but the second "i" was missing in the newsletter. Not the end of the world, but definitely not a win for Markle, either.

Advertisement

One person on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted the typo and wrote, "Not only is Meghan Markle ultra tacky.. Dummy doesn't even know how to spell." Another X user replied to that tweet, "That attention to detail is on point as ever. Some intern is going to be reduced to tears over this." Presumably, they were referring to the various rumors that Markle is a bully and allegedly once even made a royal staffer cry.