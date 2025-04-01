Meghan's Latest Mishap Puts Nail In The Coffin Of As Ever Launch (& Proves She Needs Spellcheck)
We're barely into 2025, and it's already proving to be a year Meghan Markle will want to forget. The Duchess of Sussex has not been able to catch a break lately, and the newest faux pas might just finally do her in. She's been trying to get her lifestyle brand up and running before its launch later this week, but a tiny typo in her newsletter that hit fans' email inboxes stole the spotlight. What should have been the focus was that As Ever was debuting soon, but that instead took a backseat to the brand's Instagram handle being misspelled. It should have been "@AsEverOfficial," but the second "i" was missing in the newsletter. Not the end of the world, but definitely not a win for Markle, either.
One person on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted the typo and wrote, "Not only is Meghan Markle ultra tacky.. Dummy doesn't even know how to spell." Another X user replied to that tweet, "That attention to detail is on point as ever. Some intern is going to be reduced to tears over this." Presumably, they were referring to the various rumors that Markle is a bully and allegedly once even made a royal staffer cry.
This wasn't the first issue with her As Ever brand
About a day before the typo fiasco, Meghan Markle's As Ever brand took another hit — this time involving not a typo but an actual product. Her "raspberry spread" ended up getting a lot of attention because of its bizarre packaging. Frankly, her jam was doing too much, and fans called out her hypocrisy. Consumers will have the option to purchase the jam in "keepsake packaging," which is not only superfluous, it's also prodigal. Markle's friend, Abigail Spencer, gave a sneak peek of the jam on her Instagram, and fans were quick to point out the packaging's flaws.
"Talking about unnecessary waste," wrote one person. "What about supporting local farmers and farm shops that sell homemade jams, not made in a factory without all the wasteful and unnecessary packaging?" commented another.
While prices for the regular and VIP jam aren't listed on the website yet, if they're anything like Markle's recent shopping suggestions that she posted on her Instagram Story — which includes a pricey wardrobe of sad beige — it's going to cost fans a pretty penny. Clearly, the Duchess of Sussex is not nearly as relatable as she wants to appear.