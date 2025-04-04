Sad Details About HGTV Star Jasmine Roth's Family Struggles
Since appearing on "Hidden Potential" in 2017, home designer and builder Jasmine Roth has been one of the faces of HGTV. With four seasons and counting under its belt, not to mention relatively strong viewership numbers, her other home renovation show "Help! I Wrecked My House" is an undeniable staple of the network. That said, just because Roth has found success in the world of reality TV doesn't mean her life has always been easy.
The truth about Roth is that she's had to overcome her own personal tragedies, including some seriously scary health issues like postpartum-related nosebleeds and a painful neck injury that sent her on a long road to recovery. However, Roth has made it abundantly clear that her troubled family life, in particular, has played a big part in shaping who she is, for better or for worse. Though she tends to keep specifics close to the vest, Roth has shared that mental illness played a key role in her upbringing, and that it's affected her own approach to motherhood. Dealing with both of these things, she says, can be a bit of a balancing act.
"The need to be there for my extended family, but the necessity of caring for the new family I'd created seemed in constant conflict," Roth wrote in a June 2024 Instagram post. From that stressful and multi-faceted sense of obligation, to estrangements that resulted in some notable absences at one of the biggest events of her life, here are some sad details about Jasmine Roth's family struggles.
HGTV's Jasmine Roth described how mental illness impacted her family
In her aforementioned Instagram post from 2024, Jasmine Roth had a lot more to say about the significant impact mental illness has historically had on her family life. Roth noted that while she generally doesn't like to talk about that aspect of her background publicly, its effects have been more or less omnipresent in her journey as both an individual and as a family woman in her own right. "I know I'm not alone in this (all families have their challenges) and I know familial obligation is something so many of us struggle with as parents," she wrote, adding, "When I became a mom, I started thinking a lot about this pull of obligation and how to deal with it."
Roth also confessed that, in the past, she hadn't always dealt with her family drama in a way she thought was healthy. Ultimately, the HGTV star decided to take a different approach in that respect. She started prioritizing her own household and mental health, and began placing a greater emphasis on setting and maintaining boundaries with the family she was born into. "I started showing up for my extended family in a new way — a less reactive and more emotionally stable way — and so much of the guilt I was carrying disappeared," Roth shared. "I can be a good daughter and sister, but the truth is — I'm a mother first — and that's OK."
Some of Jasmine Roth's closest family members did not attend her wedding
Given everything Jasmine Roth has hinted at regarding her family life, it's not entirely surprising that she appears to have been estranged from certain relatives at various points. What's more, that estrangement was apparently particularly obvious the day she married husband Brett Roth. In a 2019 Facebook post, the HGTV star revealed that there were some notable absences from her 2013 wedding — including her father, her brother, her grandparents on her father's side, among others. In her post, Jasmine confessed that it was difficult not to feel a bit slighted by this. That said, she did take the opportunity to once again shine a light on mental health.
"My family (like so many families) is 'weird' and it took a long time to understand that it was OK to be open about mental illness," Jasmine wrote, adding, "Mental illness has taken an irreversible toll on our family ... and it's not getting any easier. Just a reminder that it's ok to admit that you're not 'ok.'" Jasmine also explained that while her father and brother weren't at her wedding, her sister was. She even shared a relevant Dr. Seuss quote her sister read on the big day, which reads, "We are all a little weird and life's a little weird, and when we find someone whose weirdness is compatible with ours, we join up with them and fall in mutual weirdness and call it love."
Jasmine Roth feared for her brother's safety
Trigger warning: this section contains references to substance abuse.
Speaking of her brother, Jasmine Roth has also offered some insight as to why exactly her relationship with that particular sibling has been somewhat tumultuous. In a late-2018 Instagram post, Roth publicly discussed her brother's struggles with addiction. At the start of the post, Roth revealed that she had recently received a text message from her brother, which marked the first time she had heard from him in more than two months. According to Roth, no one else she knew had heard from him in at least five weeks by that point. During that time, the HGTV star seemed to be understandably fearful for her brother's safety, noting that she had no idea if he was even alive until he responded to her text.
Regarding her response to her brother's reply, Roth confessed, "Relief was first, then anger, then compassion, then so many questions." She added, "Loving someone dealing with addiction is hard. Actually, it's harder than hard. ... To care about someone seemingly more than they care about themselves is exhausting. ... I know so many of you are going through something similar to me and just wanted to remind you, it's always a good thing to love your family, even if it's hard sometimes." The Instagram photo itself presents a chalkboard that defines the word "family" as "A group of people usually of the same blood (but do not have to be) who genuinely love, trust, care about, and look out for each other."
Jasmine Roth's family drama made her second guess having kids at one point
HGTV star Jasmine Roth has two kids with her husband Brett. The pair's daughters were born in 2020 and 2024, respectively. Prior to this, however, Roth found her familial situation so taxing that, at one point, she actually had second thoughts about having children of her own and making her family even bigger. Roth shared this revelation in a February 2025 Instagram post, which chronicled a therapeutic experiment that involved the reality TV host having a conversation with a younger version of herself.
"She was completely overwhelmed by her family drama and said she couldn't imagine bringing children into such an unpredictable world," Roth said of her younger counterpart. However, the post also highlights just how much she's grown and changed since those days. "I proudly introduced her to two beautiful little girls that knew nothing of the chaos she was raised with," Roth added.
Indeed, despite whatever reservations she may have once had, Roth has spoken highly of her experience welcoming new life into the world. In 2022, two years after her first daughter was born (and two years before her second daughter came along), Roth recalled what it was like to give birth for the first time in a blog post to her website. Despite the physical toll the process took on her, Roth wrote of the experience and entering motherhood, "EVERYTHING HAD CHANGED and it was the best feeling in the world."