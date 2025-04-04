Sad Details About HGTV Star Jasmine Roth's Family Struggles

Since appearing on "Hidden Potential" in 2017, home designer and builder Jasmine Roth has been one of the faces of HGTV. With four seasons and counting under its belt, not to mention relatively strong viewership numbers, her other home renovation show "Help! I Wrecked My House" is an undeniable staple of the network. That said, just because Roth has found success in the world of reality TV doesn't mean her life has always been easy.

The truth about Roth is that she's had to overcome her own personal tragedies, including some seriously scary health issues like postpartum-related nosebleeds and a painful neck injury that sent her on a long road to recovery. However, Roth has made it abundantly clear that her troubled family life, in particular, has played a big part in shaping who she is, for better or for worse. Though she tends to keep specifics close to the vest, Roth has shared that mental illness played a key role in her upbringing, and that it's affected her own approach to motherhood. Dealing with both of these things, she says, can be a bit of a balancing act.

"The need to be there for my extended family, but the necessity of caring for the new family I'd created seemed in constant conflict," Roth wrote in a June 2024 Instagram post. From that stressful and multi-faceted sense of obligation, to estrangements that resulted in some notable absences at one of the biggest events of her life, here are some sad details about Jasmine Roth's family struggles.

