Craig Melvin's Wife & Former ESPN Personality Lindsay Czarniak Lives A Lavish Life
Lindsay Czarniak is an acclaimed Emmy-winning sportscaster, mom of two, and wife of "The Today Show" co-host Craig Melvin. As one of the real life partners of a "Today" anchor and an accomplished reporter, Czarniak's life is far from the norm. While she may be a confident and successful TV personality in her own right, that was not always the case. In an interview with New York Moves Magazine after she was named as one of the Power Women of 2022, she opened up about overcoming her own self-doubt.
"[S]ometimes the biggest block I have to get past is myself," the former ESPN personality said. "It can be intimidating, in the beginning, to have opportunities at playoff games, championship moments, or to interview important people. It took me some time to gain the confidence that I now have."
Since her first role as a production assistant at CNN after college, Czarniak has made huge strides in her career. Now, she seems to effortlessly capture the attention of thousands with her sports reporting interviews. The Fox Sports reporter's success has earned her an estimated net worth of approximately $9 million. Czarniak lives a lavish life like her husband, Craig Melvin. From luxury ski vacations in scenic mountain towns to attending multiple Super Bowls, here is an inside look at Czarniak's glamorous lifestyle.
Lindsay Czarniak lives in a sprawling abode
Lindsay Czarniak has traveled all over the globe for her job, but she resides in Connecticut with her husband, "Today" co-host Craig Melvin, and their two kids, Sybil and Delano Melvin. While both Czarniak and her husband often work in New York City, they escape the bustling metropolis when it is time to come home at the end of the day. The couple purchased a mansion that's just a quick drive away from the beach in Westport, Connecticut, reportedly worth over $6 million. According to Realtor.com, the couple purchased the stunning house in 2021 for $5 million.
The primary wing in the beautiful house boasts a fireplace and a huge en suite bathroom, perfect for unwinding after work. The home was described in its original listing as an "exquisitely detailed show house." While it is certainly every bit as lavish as the description, the couple have turned it into a cozy home perfect for their family.
The six bedroom house is over 9,000 square feet and has many high-end features. There is a fab home theater for family movie nights and a full bar in the finished basement. The house also has a full CrossFit gym, swimming pool, and a private outdoor basketball court — appropriate features for the home of a major sports reporter. Both Czarniak and Melvin have shared glimpses inside of the light and airy property on their respective social media pages; Melvin even filmed a segment for NBC playing with his son on the basketball court.
The sportscaster attends high-profile events
Lindsay Czarniak's job and status affords her invites to high-profile events for both work and pleasure. She has attended parties and dinners at many iconic locations, including the White House. In December 2024, the sportscaster and her husband, Craig Melvin, were invited to a holiday dinner at the White House. "Will never forget this night in DC!" Czarniak captioned her Instagram post. She shared videos and snapshots of some of her "favorite magical moments" from the evening. A band greeted guests with music as they entered the event and enjoyed the lavish holiday decorations.
Czarniak goes to swanky sporting events as well. She was a guest at the Fanduel party in New Orleans after the Super Bowl in 2025. The NFL reporter posed in front of the step and repeat for the event, looking classy in an emerald velvet romper for the occasion. Czarniak mingled with other top sports reporters and rubbed elbows with some of the biggest names in music. Other famous guests at the invite-only party included Kourtney Kardashian and Teyana Taylor. Czarniak danced the night away to performances by blink 182 and Megan Thee Stallion.
In 2022, after being named a Moves Power Women honoree by New York Moves Magazine, Czarniak received an exclusive invitation to the organization's gala and celebratory dinner. The event was held at the glamorous Mandarin Oriental in New York City. Guests were treated to private musical performances and a champagne reception at the elegant evening celebrating women's empowerment.
She enjoys luxe vacations
When she is not working on the sidelines of a major sporting event or relaxing in her $6 million mansion, Lindsay Czarniak can be found enjoying lavish vacations. Whether she is traveling with friends, family, or both, Czarniak vacations to expensive and gorgeous destinations.
In February 2024, the former ESPN personality jetted off to hit the slopes. She took a family trip to Deer Valley, Utah, where she enjoyed skiing among snowy mountain scenery. During their visit, the family also went on a snowmobiling excursion. Czarniak posted some pictures from the trip on Instagram of all four of them adventuring in the snow. The sports reporter also shared a selfie she snapped with her husband, Craig Melvin, as they toasted with champagne after a magical day on the slopes.
Czarniak has a love for skiing, but she also enjoys a relaxing beach getaway. She previously shared some "jokes of the day" on a sunny beach in front of crystal clear water. At the start of 2024, Czarniak left the New York winter behind. She vacationed with her family on a relaxing and luxurious trip to the Caribbean that dreams are made of.
Lindsay Czarniak was at SNL's 50th anniversary concert
In 2025, Lindsay Czarniak celebrated a once in a lifetime Valentine's Day at the famous Radio City Music Hall in New York City. She shared a selfie on Instagram of her smiling next to her "Valentine," her husband Craig Melvin. The couple spent their date night in the audience at the live taping of a historic "Saturday Night Live" episode.
Czarniak and Melvin rubbed elbows with other celebrity guests and were joined by fellow "Today" members Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker at the "SNL50: The Homecoming Concert." The show was one of the celebratory events for the 50th season of "SNL," and did the A-list stars ever turn out. Czarniak and Melvin enjoyed musical performances by Snoop Dogg, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Bad Bunny, David Byrne, and many more. Melvin's wife posted a few choice snaps, including a photo of the legendary singer Cher, whose unforgettable blonde hairdo stole the show. She also shared a video of the Backstreet Boys performing "I Want It That Way." Czarniak called it "an unforgettable show."
While it was certainly not a typical Valentine's Day by any means, Czarniak seemed to be feeling the love as she danced next to her husband in one of New York City's most famous landmarks. Needless to say, Melvin's NBC ties sure do have serious perks.
The sports reporter co-hosted the Eclipse Awards
Lindsay Czarniak can now add "awards show host" to her list of career accomplishments. In January of 2025, she co-hosted one of the biggest thoroughbred horse racing events, the Eclipse Awards, alongside Britney Eurton. The Resolute Racing 54th Annual Awards were held in West Palm Beach, Florida and described by Czarniak as "the Oscars of horse racing." Awards were given for the best horseplayers as well as for the best horses themselves.
America's Best Racing shared behind the scenes footage of the two sports reporters getting ready to host the prestigious ceremony. Since it was Czarniak's first time hosting the ceremony, she was understandably a bit nervous. "There is something nerve wracking about doing something like this in front of an audience that's new," she said in a video featured on the America's Best Racing YouTube channel. "I really love, you know, presenting awards, that's fun ... I've always wanted to do that." Czarniak overcame her nerves and enjoyed herself at the black tie event.
After the event, she posted a few snapshots she took on Instagram. "I had the best time co-hosting the Eclipse awards! So grateful to share in such a big night for the thoroughbred racing industry and community," she wrote. From checking into the luxurious hotel to getting professionally styled in a stunning pink gown for the event, it was a lavish affair from start to finish. She ended the night with a toast and thanked her team and fellow co-host in her photo caption.
She visits the set of the Today Show
When spouses visit their significant other at work, it is not usually in one of the most famous landmark buildings in New York. Yet that is the case for Lindsay Czarniak. When she visits her husband at the office, she heads to the set of one of the biggest morning shows in the country in the iconic Rockefeller Center.
Craig Melvin's wife was there to wish him luck on his first day as the new co-host of "Today" in January 2025 after he replaced longtime host Hoda Kotb. The couple's two children, Sybil and Delano Melvin, joined their mother along with Craig's parents and brother. The surprise visit brought the news anchor to tears. "When I left this morning, you were all in bed!" Craig exclaimed upon seeing his wife and children in his workplace. "We faked it," Czarniak responded with a laugh.
On March 7, 2025, a few months after Craig had been on the job, his wife joined again for another on-air segment. Czarniak was on for the third hour of "The Today Show" with Al Roker and her husband. If her Instagram comments were any indication, viewers seemed to love having Czarniak as a guest on the show, with many people asking for her to make an appearance again in the future.
Lindsay Czarniak keeps it chic in designer clothes
With a career that requires being in front of the camera often and attending lavish events, it is no wonder that Lindsay Czarniak has an extensive — and expensive — wardrobe. Whether she buys the outfits or just rents, she is regularly dressed in designer clothes. For her first visit to see Craig Melvin on the "Today Show," she wore a fitted white Ralph Lauren vest that at $175 is more than some people would pay for a whole outfit.
The award-winning sports reporter also previously wore a stunning red Alexander McQueen gown for an event. Simply renting that gown for a few days and returning it costs around $400. Czarniak dresses in style for parties, work, and events that combine both. During one horse racing event, she wore a lavish pattern blazer from the brand L'Agence. Similar styles from the high-quality brand retail for $750. Melvin's wife also has expensive accessories; she owns an almost $500 suede Maje purse.
Czarniak often asks her followers on Instagram for help choosing between outfits. She asks for opinions on which look they prefer, from fancy designer evening gowns to more casual, everyday fits. No matter what outfits she decides on, the former ESPN star stays looking stunning and stylish.
She gets professionally styled for events
While Lindsay Czarniak often asks her fans for fashion advice, she gets professionally styled for events as well. Rather than doing her own hair and makeup for television appearances and parties, Czarniak is able to have makeup artists and hair stylists do it for her. The sports news anchor is naturally gorgeous and almost unrecognizable without makeup, but she looks just as stunning after getting glam.
Czarniak was previously styled for the Eclipse Awards that she co-hosted. She gets her hair professionally done for both work and nights out. Before attending the "SNL" 50th anniversary show, she only had 45 minutes to get her hair done. She was able to pop into a salon and have her hair styled in an elegant updo. The sportscaster shared her stylish look to Instagram and tagged her hairstylist.
Czarniak clearly has just as strong an interest in fashion. She occasionally shares looks that stylists custom created for her. In October of 2024, she shared some of her favorite outfits from her time at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic games to Instagram. She wrote in her caption, "Missing the wardrobe team every day!"
She was at the Breeder's Cup
Thanks in large part to her career as a sports reporter, Lindsay Czarniak has attended some of the biggest sports and horse racing events in the country and around the world. From reporting at the 2024 Paris Olympics to attending multiple Super Bowls, she is no stranger to high-profile sporting events. Another prestigious sporting event Czarniak attended was the Breeders' Cup World Championships in 2022.
The former ESPN personality was at the two-day event held in Lexington, Kentucky, at Keeneland Race Course. Czarniak's father, a retired reporter, previously covered horse races, and she joined her dad as a spectator at the renowned event. America's Best Racing shared some exclusive behind the scenes footage from the big day. In the video, the sportscaster notes that the event reminds her of the popular Indy 500 race except with thoroughbred horses instead of race cars.
In November 2024, Czarniak again attended the Breeder's Cup in San Diego styled to the nines in an elegant all blue outfit and hat, this time with her brother by her side. Both years the crowded stands were full of fans dressed in elegant attire and fashionable hats at the event. While there, Czarniak had a casual run in with country music star Toby Keith before his death.
Craig Melvin's wife had floor tickets at the Eras Tour
One of the many luxuries that comes with success and celebrity is being able to not only get tickets to the most popular events, but to get tickets that afford a close up view. Lindsay Czarniak scored coveted tickets to the Eras Tour in 2024. She took her daughter, Sybil Melvin, to see Taylor Swift in Miami. On October 18, they were ready for it.
The mother-daughter duo was joined by "Today" stars Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Jenna Bush Hager. Guthrie brought her husband and two children along as well. Czarniak and her daughter donned pink body glitter for the event and had plenty of friendship bracelets to share. They had floor tickets and got a great view of the famous singer's performances that Czarniak shared on Instagram and expressed her gratitude. "Blown away by all of it!" she captioned the post. "The show, the crowd, my daughter's genuine excitement and all the love inside one massive arena."
Tickets to the iconic Eras Tour were famously hard to get and wildly expensive; the cheapest floor seats for Swift's Miami show at the Hard Rock Stadium were almost $2,000 each. Many tickets resold for even more than that amount.
The sportscaster had a date night at the Super Bowl
Having worked for ESPN and Fox Sports, Lindsay Czarniak has been able to meet and interview some of the biggest sports stars. She has also attended the Super Bowl multiple times, something many people do not have the opportunity to do even once. In 2019, she went with her husband, Craig Melvin. The couple had a date night throwing footballs, visiting tailgates, and interviewing Tim Tebow before the big game. "Best weekend ever right?" Czarniak asked her husband in a video. "How great to be here with you!"
Czarniak and her husband attended the Super Bowl again in 2023, but that time they made it a family affair. They brought their two kids to Arizona where they watched their favored team, the Kansas City Chiefs, win the game. In an interview with People, Melvin said it was the couple's son's idea to attend the big game. "He's like, 'If they win [the AFC Championship], can we go to the Super Bowl?' And in the moment, I didn't think about it and I was like, 'Yeah absolutely, let's go.'"
Czarniak expressed gratitude for the opportunity. "[T]o be able to experience it with my son and now also my daughter...it was not lost on me how special of an opportunity it was for my kids and my husband. But all of us together, to be able to see that and have it be the team that you root for, their colors raining down. That was just really, really special."