Alina Habba Goes Full Kristi Noem In Military Barbie 2.0 Cosplay (& It's Just As Tacky)
When controversial Director of Homeland Security Kristi Noem began her time in the White House, she promised intense crackdowns on crime and firmly secured borders. To prove she meant business, Noem donned a confusing costume that included a protective vest, a full face of glammed-out makeup, and a recent blowout for her hair extensions. The juxtaposition of her looking ready for a gala event while out performing a semi-dangerous task sent eyeballs rolling. However, it appears that Alina Habba, the current acting US Attorney for the District of New Jersey, has taken a page out of Noem's playbook.
In some combat boots most likely purchased from Prada and some skinny jeans Lauren Boebert is sure to be jealous of, Habba looked ready for a long stroll instead of a ride-along. Even her baseball cap couldn't hide the fact that Habba clearly had a fully bronzed and contoured face, and her hair was done and down. Her "US Marshal" vest was the final touch to yet another Habba outfit that missed the mark. And the internet was fully displeased with her appearance on the streets of New Jersey. Perhaps Habba should have taken note when the same exact thing happened to Noem.
Alina Habba's day of dress-up riled up the internet
Posting to X, formerly Twitter, Alina Habba seemed rather proud of her work on April 2, stating that she "hit the streets hard in my great state of NJ from 5am-12pm with these unsung heroes" of law enforcement. Boasting several arrests, Habba ended her post with an all caps, "JERSEY STRONG." Commenters about the photos were not as pleased. One wrote, "Ah yes, nothing says 'serious law enforcement operation' like a photoshoot with ... a lawyer playing dress-up in tactical gear."
Another commenter said, "They must have a bunch of Spirit Halloweens in Washington. Where else would they be getting all of these costumes?" This is a fair question to ask, considering that Kristi Noem appears to have more than one bullet-proof vest and hat outfit that has rubbed people the wrong way. Truly, one X user hit the nail on the head by admitting, "This is so embarrassing."
The whole event really did feel like an excuse for Habba to get in front of the cameras, regardless of the reason. However, it appears that much of the social media landscape agrees that the tactical vest is another MAGA accessory Habba should never wear again.