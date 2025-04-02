Alina Habba Goes Full Kristi Noem In Military Barbie 2.0 Cosplay (& It's Just As Tacky)

Posting to X, formerly Twitter, Alina Habba seemed rather proud of her work on April 2, stating that she "hit the streets hard in my great state of NJ from 5am-12pm with these unsung heroes" of law enforcement. Boasting several arrests, Habba ended her post with an all caps, "JERSEY STRONG." Commenters about the photos were not as pleased. One wrote, "Ah yes, nothing says 'serious law enforcement operation' like a photoshoot with ... a lawyer playing dress-up in tactical gear."

Advertisement

Another commenter said, "They must have a bunch of Spirit Halloweens in Washington. Where else would they be getting all of these costumes?" This is a fair question to ask, considering that Kristi Noem appears to have more than one bullet-proof vest and hat outfit that has rubbed people the wrong way. Truly, one X user hit the nail on the head by admitting, "This is so embarrassing."

The whole event really did feel like an excuse for Habba to get in front of the cameras, regardless of the reason. However, it appears that much of the social media landscape agrees that the tactical vest is another MAGA accessory Habba should never wear again.