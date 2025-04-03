Usha Vance & Melania Trump Face Off In Battle Of The Pink 'Fits (& There's A Clear Winner)
On multiple occasions, Usha Vance has proven that she's not taking glam tips from Melania Trump. Yet, the pair recently appeared at an event together in the same color. And, interestingly, the difference in shade shows just how different their styles are — even when they're twinning. Let's call this first lady vs. second lady battle "petty in pink."
First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Usha Vance at the 112th First Lady's Luncheon today 🤍 pic.twitter.com/NuUNhKIHQn
— FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) April 3, 2025
Donald Trump's wife took the stage at the 112th First Lady's Luncheon sporting a white suit. She added a pop of pink to the blank canvas, layering a baby pink collared shirt under her white jacket. While this certainly wasn't one of Melania's best fashion moments ever, there wasn't really much wrong with this simple ensemble, either. In fact, we'd have nothing to say about the straightforward look if Vance hadn't joined her onstage. Vance also wore pink. Yet, rather than a pale pop like Melania sported, Vance wore a lacey short-sleeve dress in a bold magenta. Vance's hot pink look blew Melania's touch of pastel out of the water and proved just how much impact wearing a bright color can have onstage.
This isn't the first time Usha Vance pulled off pink
Despite being the first lady and the second lady, we haven't seen Usha Vance and Melania Trump side-by-side on too many occasions. Even so, this isn't the first time Vance clearly beat Melania in a fashion battle with her expert use of the color pink. Vance wore head-to-toe bubblegum pink at the president's inauguration in January. This pink ensemble may not have been our all-time-favorite ensemble Vance has sported, but it certainly surpassed Melania's now-infamous Hamburglar look that landed her at the top of the list of worst-dressed stars at Donald's inauguration.
Vance's style is clearly very different than that of the Trump women. And, while she hasn't spent much time in the spotlight just yet, it's already clear that when she embraces color is when she really shines. Most of her outfits that have missed the mark have been neutral in colors and totally drab. The Usha vs. Melania war of pinks is a perfect example of what a big difference a splash of color can really make. And, perhaps Melania should be taking notes.