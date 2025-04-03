Usha Vance & Melania Trump Face Off In Battle Of The Pink 'Fits (& There's A Clear Winner)

On multiple occasions, Usha Vance has proven that she's not taking glam tips from Melania Trump. Yet, the pair recently appeared at an event together in the same color. And, interestingly, the difference in shade shows just how different their styles are — even when they're twinning. Let's call this first lady vs. second lady battle "petty in pink."

First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Usha Vance at the 112th First Lady's Luncheon today 🤍🩷 pic.twitter.com/NuUNhKIHQn — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) April 3, 2025

Donald Trump's wife took the stage at the 112th First Lady's Luncheon sporting a white suit. She added a pop of pink to the blank canvas, layering a baby pink collared shirt under her white jacket. While this certainly wasn't one of Melania's best fashion moments ever, there wasn't really much wrong with this simple ensemble, either. In fact, we'd have nothing to say about the straightforward look if Vance hadn't joined her onstage. Vance also wore pink. Yet, rather than a pale pop like Melania sported, Vance wore a lacey short-sleeve dress in a bold magenta. Vance's hot pink look blew Melania's touch of pastel out of the water and proved just how much impact wearing a bright color can have onstage.

