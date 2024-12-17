Alina Habba Drops Evidence Don Jr.'s Girlfriend Is Her New BFF (Sorry, Kimberly Guilfoyle)

Donald Trump's controversial lawyer, Alina Habba, is the latest member of Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr.'s inner circle to pick sides amidst their public, and increasingly complicated, breakup. And from the looks of things, Habba firmly stands with the Trumps and whoever the future Mrs. Don Jr. might be. Before the breakup, the New Jersey attorney frequently hung out with Guilfoyle and Lara Trump, even posting pictures of their many dates. But in recent times, we can't help but notice that these girls' nights out seem to have totally stopped — at least, judging by their social media.

More importantly, Habba has officially soft-launched her relationship with Don Jr.'s rumored new flame, Bettina Anderson. She shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) captioned "Doge Salad," alongside a menu from Harry Cipriani, a fine-dining Italian restaurant on Fifth Avenue. And completely coincidentally (cue exaggerated eye roll), Anderson also shared a shot of Harry Cipriani's logo on her Instagram Story. While it's amusing to consider that Habba and Anderson seemingly became internet-official before Anderson and Don Jr., it's really telling that Guilfoyle seemed MIA for this meet-up.