Alina Habba Drops Evidence Don Jr.'s Girlfriend Is Her New BFF (Sorry, Kimberly Guilfoyle)
Donald Trump's controversial lawyer, Alina Habba, is the latest member of Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr.'s inner circle to pick sides amidst their public, and increasingly complicated, breakup. And from the looks of things, Habba firmly stands with the Trumps and whoever the future Mrs. Don Jr. might be. Before the breakup, the New Jersey attorney frequently hung out with Guilfoyle and Lara Trump, even posting pictures of their many dates. But in recent times, we can't help but notice that these girls' nights out seem to have totally stopped — at least, judging by their social media.
More importantly, Habba has officially soft-launched her relationship with Don Jr.'s rumored new flame, Bettina Anderson. She shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) captioned "Doge Salad," alongside a menu from Harry Cipriani, a fine-dining Italian restaurant on Fifth Avenue. And completely coincidentally (cue exaggerated eye roll), Anderson also shared a shot of Harry Cipriani's logo on her Instagram Story. While it's amusing to consider that Habba and Anderson seemingly became internet-official before Anderson and Don Jr., it's really telling that Guilfoyle seemed MIA for this meet-up.
Doge Salad 🤘 pic.twitter.com/HyAmpz0BlN
— Alina Habba (@AlinaHabba) December 15, 2024
Don Jr.'s family seems to have accepted Bettina Anderson
There's a ton of speculation about why Donberly, as they were colloquially known, called it quits. Some critics have pointed their fingers squarely at Kimberly Guilfoyle's drinking, which is reportedly so intense that it afforded her a boozy nickname, while others claim their romance lacked a spark (apparently proven by Don Jr.'s adventurous life with his new girlfriend). However, the most commonly touted reason is that Bettina Anderson simply fits into the Trump clan better than the former Fox News host ever did. This seems more likely given how quickly the famous family has accepted her.
As far back as the July 2024 Republican National Convention, Anderson was hanging out with Don Jr.'s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump. And Kai Trump's Instagram follows hinted where her allegiance lies too. The good news is that, with Gulfoyle's new appointment in Greece, she'll be far away from Florida and won't have to watch Anderson take her previous place by Don Jr.'s side. And, given her history of powerful romantic partners (the Governor of California, a millionaire businessman, and a member of a family even more high-profile than the Trumps), she might even snag herself a Greek heir.