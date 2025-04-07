Lauren Sanchez Turns Up The Heat In Red Hot Dress That Shows Off Her Killer Figure

One thing is for sure about Lauren Sanchez: she doesn't shy away from baring it all. How could any of us forget when she wasn't afraid to show skin at Donald Trump's second inauguration? While her latest look certainly wasn't as daring as that one, she still didn't leave much to the imagination. Sanchez attended the Breakthrough Prize ceremony, where she presented an award, and if her goal for the evening was to paint the town red, she can consider this mission accomplished.

On April 6, Sanchez posted a series of photos to Instagram showing her gracing the red carpet in a perfectly matching hue. "Honored to present an award tonight at the... Breakthrough Prize ceremony— celebrating the scientists and researchers shaping our future in the most extraordinary ways," she began her caption. Throughout the night, Sanchez posed for photos with her fiancé Jeff Bezos, showing off her red 1994 John Galliano evening gown. While we have yet to see any pics of them together, Mark Zuckerberg was also in attendance at the event. And, since Zuckerberg has been caught eyeing Sanchez more than once in her various skin-bearing outfits, we have a feeling that this red-hot ensemble caught his eye.

