Lauren Sanchez Turns Up The Heat In Red Hot Dress That Shows Off Her Killer Figure
One thing is for sure about Lauren Sanchez: she doesn't shy away from baring it all. How could any of us forget when she wasn't afraid to show skin at Donald Trump's second inauguration? While her latest look certainly wasn't as daring as that one, she still didn't leave much to the imagination. Sanchez attended the Breakthrough Prize ceremony, where she presented an award, and if her goal for the evening was to paint the town red, she can consider this mission accomplished.
On April 6, Sanchez posted a series of photos to Instagram showing her gracing the red carpet in a perfectly matching hue. "Honored to present an award tonight at the... Breakthrough Prize ceremony— celebrating the scientists and researchers shaping our future in the most extraordinary ways," she began her caption. Throughout the night, Sanchez posed for photos with her fiancé Jeff Bezos, showing off her red 1994 John Galliano evening gown. While we have yet to see any pics of them together, Mark Zuckerberg was also in attendance at the event. And, since Zuckerberg has been caught eyeing Sanchez more than once in her various skin-bearing outfits, we have a feeling that this red-hot ensemble caught his eye.
There was meaning behind Sanchez's look
Lauren Sanchez has worn her fair share of inappropriate outfits before. Yet, we think this one was a fashion win — especially if you consider the dancing girl emoji to be your ultimate style inspo. And this dress wasn't just a green flag; it was also a piece with some special history. The slinky dress was reportedly once worn by Sophia Loren, which Sanchez noted on Instagram. "I wore a little piece of history. This 1994 John Galliano dress was once worn by the legendary Sophia Loren — an icon of strength and timeless beauty. I was proud to give it a second life on a night all about pushing boundaries and honoring brilliance."
In addition to continuing her trend of showing off her curves, she also continued her trend of accessorizing with novelty handbags. Just over a week after proving she's out of touch with a wildly expensive coffee cup clutch, she showed off another purse that surely cost her a pretty penny. She carried a bedazzled Judith Leiber clutch in the shape of an astronaut. Some of this brand's clutches are upwards of $3,000, and since this was likely custom, it was almost surely worth even more. This clutch was clearly a nod to the fact that Sanchez is just a week out from getting launched into space and bringing some celebs with her. We're waiting with bated breath to see if her actual space suit is bedazzled to match.