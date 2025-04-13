The Outfit We're Hoping Karoline Leavitt Never Wears Again

Karoline Leavitt may be the youngest White House press secretary ever, but the Gen Z member still dresses like a Boomer, constantly wearing clothes that make her look much older than she is. While everyone is still trying to get over her outdated pastel look that confused the White House for an Easter dinner, another one of her outfits is clearly missing the mark.

Back in May 2023, before she officially became part of the MAGA inner circle, the controversial New Hampshire native posed for a photo with President Donald Trump, taken in-between his first and second term in office. Despite that, Leavitt still captioned her Instagram post, "45 & 47" — meaning Trump was the 45th POTUS and will be the 47th one, after Joe Biden's term ends — and included an American flag emoji. She wore a pink suit that looked like someone spilled Pepto-Bismol all over it. No need for air traffic controllers; her bright outfit could easily land a plane all on its own.

It's giving a mix of corporate Bo Peep and White House Barbie, if she was the star of the movie "Life-Size" instead of Tyra Banks. Additionally, her ruffled, shiny white blouse looks like something a grandmother would don, and is reminiscent of that frumpy frock Leavitt once wore. Ma'am, you were born in 1997, not 1897. What are we doing here?