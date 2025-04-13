The Outfit We're Hoping Karoline Leavitt Never Wears Again
Karoline Leavitt may be the youngest White House press secretary ever, but the Gen Z member still dresses like a Boomer, constantly wearing clothes that make her look much older than she is. While everyone is still trying to get over her outdated pastel look that confused the White House for an Easter dinner, another one of her outfits is clearly missing the mark.
Back in May 2023, before she officially became part of the MAGA inner circle, the controversial New Hampshire native posed for a photo with President Donald Trump, taken in-between his first and second term in office. Despite that, Leavitt still captioned her Instagram post, "45 & 47" — meaning Trump was the 45th POTUS and will be the 47th one, after Joe Biden's term ends — and included an American flag emoji. She wore a pink suit that looked like someone spilled Pepto-Bismol all over it. No need for air traffic controllers; her bright outfit could easily land a plane all on its own.
It's giving a mix of corporate Bo Peep and White House Barbie, if she was the star of the movie "Life-Size" instead of Tyra Banks. Additionally, her ruffled, shiny white blouse looks like something a grandmother would don, and is reminiscent of that frumpy frock Leavitt once wore. Ma'am, you were born in 1997, not 1897. What are we doing here?
Leavitt's caption on Instagram inadvertently caught her in a lie
The comments on Instagram were as brutal as you can imagine. One person wrote, "Oh my lord there are horrible things in life and then there is this picture," followed by five throwing-up emojis. Many others posted similar responses, but one person made an interesting point that seems to have caught Karoline Leavitt in a lie.
Back in September 2021, when Leavitt was running for Congress, she said during an interview with One America News Network, "I'm the only candidate in this race to say that President Trump won in 2020, and I will work my hardest every single day to ensure we get to the bottom of it" (via X, formerly known as Twitter). Leavitt also told WKXL radio show "Feltes & Cail" that reviewing each state would prove Donald Trump actually won the election as the 46th president, not Joe Biden. "We [Republicans] feel as though this election was taken away from us," she said (via CNN).
With this in mind, and the fact that the photo was posted in 2023 — before Trump won his second term — it's interesting she only listed two numbers, not three. "If he's 45 and 47, are you admitting he lost in 2020?" asked one person on Instagram. They made a good point, but perhaps Leavitt's tacky pink monstrosity was supposed to distract everyone from realizing that.