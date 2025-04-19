Usha Vance's Style Admission Makes One-Upping Melania Trump More Embarrassing
Usha Vance has a very different sense of style in comparison to most of the Trump women. However, that hasn't stopped Melania Trump from apparently trying to one-up her. In April 2025, Usha and Melania faced off in a battle of the pink 'fits at the 112th annual First Lady's Luncheon. The former model kept things simple in a white jacket and a light pink shirt. Unfortunately, the classic fashion pairing seemed a bit boring in comparison to the second lady's vibrant and eye-catching pink dress. Suffice it to say that Melania's ego was likely bruised by Usha outshining her at an event held in her honor.
First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Usha Vance at the 112th First Lady's Luncheon today 🤍 pic.twitter.com/NuUNhKIHQn
— FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) April 3, 2025
However, her embarrassment likely reached a new high after Usha's admission about her pre-fame fashion choices. While speaking to The Times in April 2025, the lawyer shared how her life completely changed after husband JD Vance was selected to be Donald Trump's vice president. "I was working as a lawyer, and I had the wardrobe of a person with three children who likes to do things outdoors, who has a dog, who doesn't like things to be too precious," she explained. "And then a switch flipped, and it's not like it came with a whole new wardrobe and stylist and everything."
In comparison, Melania has been working with a stylist since at least 2016, when her husband stepped into office for the first time. Of course, she also got a good idea of fashion through her work as a model. And the first lady has obviously been exposed to several high-end designer brands because of her marriage into the Trump family too.
Usha Vance consistently stands out amongst Donald Trump's inner circle
During Donald Trump's inauguration in January 2025, we spotted a glaring sign that Usha Vance had been iced out of his inner circle. While JD Vance and essentially every member of Trump's family donned darker shades to present a united front, Usha wore a light pink outfit and stuck out like a sore thumb as a result. Then, while most of the president's inner circle chose lighter shades for the inaugural ball, Usha danced to the beat of her own drum once again and donned a stunning blue gown, which was a bold choice for a celebration amongst Republicans to say the least.
However, Melania Trump's plan to keep Usha out of the loop totally backfired since the internet widely preferred the second lady's outfit to hers. Social media commentators found that the first lady's all-black number at the swearing-in ceremony was more appropriate for a funeral. Meanwhile, the general consensus for her inauguration ball ensemble was that it looked like Donald had haphazardly drawn all over her white dress with a black marker.
In addition to staying true to her own personal style, Usha has also proven that she doesn't take glam tips from Melania either. The difference in their approaches was apparent when the lawyer was photographed alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron in February 2025. Usha styled her shorter hair naturally and proudly showed off her grey streaks, which is something that Melania, who regularly dyes her hair as far as we can tell, would never do. Suffice it to say that their styles may never align.