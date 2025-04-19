Usha Vance's Style Admission Makes One-Upping Melania Trump More Embarrassing

Usha Vance has a very different sense of style in comparison to most of the Trump women. However, that hasn't stopped Melania Trump from apparently trying to one-up her. In April 2025, Usha and Melania faced off in a battle of the pink 'fits at the 112th annual First Lady's Luncheon. The former model kept things simple in a white jacket and a light pink shirt. Unfortunately, the classic fashion pairing seemed a bit boring in comparison to the second lady's vibrant and eye-catching pink dress. Suffice it to say that Melania's ego was likely bruised by Usha outshining her at an event held in her honor.

First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Usha Vance at the 112th First Lady's Luncheon today 🤍🩷 pic.twitter.com/NuUNhKIHQn — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) April 3, 2025

However, her embarrassment likely reached a new high after Usha's admission about her pre-fame fashion choices. While speaking to The Times in April 2025, the lawyer shared how her life completely changed after husband JD Vance was selected to be Donald Trump's vice president. "I was working as a lawyer, and I had the wardrobe of a person with three children who likes to do things outdoors, who has a dog, who doesn't like things to be too precious," she explained. "And then a switch flipped, and it's not like it came with a whole new wardrobe and stylist and everything."

In comparison, Melania has been working with a stylist since at least 2016, when her husband stepped into office for the first time. Of course, she also got a good idea of fashion through her work as a model. And the first lady has obviously been exposed to several high-end designer brands because of her marriage into the Trump family too.