How Tall Is JD Vance? His Staggering Height Difference With His Mom Has Us Wondering

In his sweet tribute to mark her 10 years of sobriety, JD Vance shared a few photos of himself and his mother, Beverly Aikins, on social media, which were captured during a celebration at the White House in April 2025. Their proud, gleeful expressions weren't the only thing that caught our attention, though. In the pictures posted to X (formerly Twitter), Vance and his mother showed off their staggeringly different heights — the top of Aikins' head only reaches her son's shoulder.

This year marks my mom's 10th year of sobriety, and I'm grateful that we were able to celebrate in the White House with our family.



Mom, I am so proud of you. pic.twitter.com/aGIKebEPYb — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) April 7, 2025

Stature has been a buzzing topic in the political sphere lately. A closer look at the Trump family's heights is impressive — Barron Trump's towering height of a reported 6 feet, 7 inches is even more surprising considering his father, Donald Trump's reported height of 6 feet, 3 inches is constantly being questioned. But Donald's right-hand man fits perfectly into the family, as he's much taller than the average American man.

Google once confused us all by listing Vance as 5 feet, 7 inches (via X), a clearly underestimated measurement. When New York Magazine reached out to Vance's close confidants about the VP's size, they got the scoop from Oren Cass, once a political advisor to former Republican Senator Mitt Romney. "Well I'm 5'7" and he's definitely a lot taller than me, for whatever it's worth!" Cass revealed. Will Martin, Vance's director of communications, confirmed to the outlet: "He is 6'2"."