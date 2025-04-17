How Tall Is JD Vance? His Staggering Height Difference With His Mom Has Us Wondering
In his sweet tribute to mark her 10 years of sobriety, JD Vance shared a few photos of himself and his mother, Beverly Aikins, on social media, which were captured during a celebration at the White House in April 2025. Their proud, gleeful expressions weren't the only thing that caught our attention, though. In the pictures posted to X (formerly Twitter), Vance and his mother showed off their staggeringly different heights — the top of Aikins' head only reaches her son's shoulder.
This year marks my mom's 10th year of sobriety, and I'm grateful that we were able to celebrate in the White House with our family.
Mom, I am so proud of you. pic.twitter.com/aGIKebEPYb
— Vice President JD Vance (@VP) April 7, 2025
Stature has been a buzzing topic in the political sphere lately. A closer look at the Trump family's heights is impressive — Barron Trump's towering height of a reported 6 feet, 7 inches is even more surprising considering his father, Donald Trump's reported height of 6 feet, 3 inches is constantly being questioned. But Donald's right-hand man fits perfectly into the family, as he's much taller than the average American man.
Google once confused us all by listing Vance as 5 feet, 7 inches (via X), a clearly underestimated measurement. When New York Magazine reached out to Vance's close confidants about the VP's size, they got the scoop from Oren Cass, once a political advisor to former Republican Senator Mitt Romney. "Well I'm 5'7" and he's definitely a lot taller than me, for whatever it's worth!" Cass revealed. Will Martin, Vance's director of communications, confirmed to the outlet: "He is 6'2"."
JD Vance is so tall that his pants don't fit
Coming in at over 6 feet means that one is bound to be challenged by their wardrobe. JD Vance knows all too well what it's like to be caught in a fashion blunder; his pants seemingly can't handle his long stems. In a photo at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) posted to X in February 2025, it's quite obvious that Vance is way too leggy to be wearing slacks that short (they come up above his calf-high socks).
People in the comments were baffled by how short Vance's pants looked sitting down. One user even thought they were capris. Another asserted: "Based on this picture alone I'm going to dub him as 'JD Chicken Legs'. I think at this level of chronic public exposure one needs a competent stylist." Men's fashion expert Derek Guy opined that Vance's wife, Usha, should get involved at this point. "The second lady should advise him to get wider pants and over the calf socks so that his bare leg doesn't show when he sits down," he wrote. Appearances are everything, JD!